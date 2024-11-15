North Polk dominates North Scott in the semifinals of the Iowa football playoffs

CEDAR FALLS North Polk knew North Scott was going to put a lot of focus on stopping the Comets' potent ground game and sparking its own potent passing attack during the semifinals of the Class 4A Iowa high school football playoffs at Thursday.

So the Comets improvised. They got star running back B.J. Tate involved in the passing game on offense and took away the Lancers' big-play ability through the air to earn a decisive 35-7 win at the UNI-Dome.

North Polk bounced back from a 31-5 loss to Lewis Central in last year's 4A semifinals. The Comets will carry a perfect 12-0 record into their first state championship game since 2010, when they finished second in 2A to Iowa City Regina.

“I think last year we came in feeling satisfied that we had made it to the Dome, and this year we just had a chip on our shoulder,” North Polk defenseman Bryce Burke said. “We came in knowing we could win this game.”

Tate entered the game with 1,152 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. But he had just 10 catches for 54 yards in the passing game.

North Polk took advantage of North Scott's aggressive defense on Thursday to involve Tate through the air.

The senior snuck out of the backfield and raced past the Lancer defense to haul in an 83-yard scoring strike from Nathan Feldmann for North Polk's first touchdown. He caught a big 20-yard pass on third down during the Comets' second scoring drive, which was capped by a 7-yard Henry Christensen touchdown run.

“BJ is a great athlete,” Feldmann said. “Most people know him as someone who can only run, but he can also catch passes. If you let him slide outside, he can be deadly in any type of passing game.”

On the opening drive of the second half, North Polk got the ball at the North Scott 25 after a defensive stop and a failed Lancer punt. Feldmann capped a short touchdown drive with an 8-yard run, putting North Polk up 21-7.

The Comets scored on another short drive later in the third quarter when they forced a fumble that was recovered by Benjamin Glasgow at the Lancer 16. Five plays later, Jakob Phillips caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Feldmann and the rout was on.

“We're known for playing it, but when you put the passing game on and get the big passing plays, it really helps keep the drives going,” Feldmann said.

North Scott went 62 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, but North Polk regrouped to play steady defense the rest of the way.

Burke smothered a potential North Scott scoring drive in the second quarter with a one-handed interception in the end zone after the Lancers drove to the Comet 11. North Polk held a potent North Scott offense, which averaged 33 points. and 351 yards coming into the game, down to just 239 yards on the night. The Lancers failed to score again after their first possession.

“I'm super proud of the defense,” Phillips said. “A 35-0 run after that first touchdown is flawless.”

Feldmann combined for 178 yards rushing and passing and four total touchdowns. Tate caught two passes for 104 yards and added 47 yards on the ground and Christensen had 40 yards rushing.

Phillips had a sack and recovered a fumble on defense.

North Scott finished the season at 9-3. Chase Smith completed 13 of 20 passes for 116 yards with one interception, Carson Lage had 10 catches for 87 yards and Jerrod Lee had 70 yards rushing for the Lancers.

North Polk will face No. 5 Pella (11-1), a 28-16 winner over defending champion Lewis Central in the other 4A semifinal, in next Thursday's 4A championship game at 7 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.

