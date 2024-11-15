Sports
North Polk dominates North Scott in the semifinals of the Iowa football playoffs
CEDAR FALLS North Polk knew North Scott was going to put a lot of focus on stopping the Comets' potent ground game and sparking its own potent passing attack during the semifinals of the Class 4A Iowa high school football playoffs at Thursday.
So the Comets improvised. They got star running back B.J. Tate involved in the passing game on offense and took away the Lancers' big-play ability through the air to earn a decisive 35-7 win at the UNI-Dome.
North Polk bounced back from a 31-5 loss to Lewis Central in last year's 4A semifinals. The Comets will carry a perfect 12-0 record into their first state championship game since 2010, when they finished second in 2A to Iowa City Regina.
More:How to Watch Buy Tickets for the 2024 Iowa High School Playoff Semifinals
“I think last year we came in feeling satisfied that we had made it to the Dome, and this year we just had a chip on our shoulder,” North Polk defenseman Bryce Burke said. “We came in knowing we could win this game.”
Tate entered the game with 1,152 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. But he had just 10 catches for 54 yards in the passing game.
North Polk took advantage of North Scott's aggressive defense on Thursday to involve Tate through the air.
The senior snuck out of the backfield and raced past the Lancer defense to haul in an 83-yard scoring strike from Nathan Feldmann for North Polk's first touchdown. He caught a big 20-yard pass on third down during the Comets' second scoring drive, which was capped by a 7-yard Henry Christensen touchdown run.
More:Previews and predictions for every Iowa high school playoff semifinal
“BJ is a great athlete,” Feldmann said. “Most people know him as someone who can only run, but he can also catch passes. If you let him slide outside, he can be deadly in any type of passing game.”
On the opening drive of the second half, North Polk got the ball at the North Scott 25 after a defensive stop and a failed Lancer punt. Feldmann capped a short touchdown drive with an 8-yard run, putting North Polk up 21-7.
The Comets scored on another short drive later in the third quarter when they forced a fumble that was recovered by Benjamin Glasgow at the Lancer 16. Five plays later, Jakob Phillips caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Feldmann and the rout was on.
“We're known for playing it, but when you put the passing game on and get the big passing plays, it really helps keep the drives going,” Feldmann said.
North Scott went 62 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, but North Polk regrouped to play steady defense the rest of the way.
Burke smothered a potential North Scott scoring drive in the second quarter with a one-handed interception in the end zone after the Lancers drove to the Comet 11. North Polk held a potent North Scott offense, which averaged 33 points. and 351 yards coming into the game, down to just 239 yards on the night. The Lancers failed to score again after their first possession.
More:2024 Iowa high school football playoffs semifinals: scores, bracket updates daily
“I'm super proud of the defense,” Phillips said. “A 35-0 run after that first touchdown is flawless.”
Feldmann combined for 178 yards rushing and passing and four total touchdowns. Tate caught two passes for 104 yards and added 47 yards on the ground and Christensen had 40 yards rushing.
Phillips had a sack and recovered a fumble on defense.
North Scott finished the season at 9-3. Chase Smith completed 13 of 20 passes for 116 yards with one interception, Carson Lage had 10 catches for 87 yards and Jerrod Lee had 70 yards rushing for the Lancers.
North Polk will face No. 5 Pella (11-1), a 28-16 winner over defending champion Lewis Central in the other 4A semifinal, in next Thursday's 4A championship game at 7 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.
Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at@JoeRandleman
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/14/north-polk-dominates-north-scott-in-the-4a-football-playoff-semifinals/76240167007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping