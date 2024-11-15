Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee retires, details, reaction, career, background





Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said on Friday the team's upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old ending at his home base in Hamilton. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and commercial-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. The irrepressible bowler made his debut against England in Napier in 2008 and has been a mainstay ever since, taking 385 wickets in his 104 Tests – second only to Richard Hadlee (431) among the New Zealanders. Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up, Southee said. But the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given me so much. Test cricket has a special place in my heart, he added. So to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent that my Test career started against all those years ago, and for three reasons that are incredibly special to me, this seems like the perfect way to end my time in the black cap. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Warner and Khawaja back opener McSweeny | 01:44 Southee led the side to six wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022 before handing over to Tom Latham last month, who led them to a 3-0 Test sweep in India. Southee's all-round skills and consistency have seen him become the only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20 wickets. New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink hailed him as one of the country's best players. Tim has been a constant in improving the Blackcaps' fortunes and will be remembered as a giant of the modern New Zealand game, he said. Tim has an incredible amount of experience and knowledge of the game and while he may have dedicated time to his playing career, I would be surprised if we don't see him in another capacity at some point in the future. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Aus crushes Pakistan in 7 over thriller! | 02:28 Southee will make a decision on whether he has one final white-ball farewell left in him after the three-Test England series, which starts in Christchurch on November 28. New Zealand will play Sri Lanka at home in three ODIs and three T20s from December 28. Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Southees' record spoke for itself. Tim's durability and resilience have been excellent, he said. He is an incredibly strong competitor who prepares for big occasions and rarely gets injured. Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performance, and he will be missed within the Blackcaps environment.

