The state of Wyoming and Colorado announce a Border War Football Series pact





First competition for 2028 in Fort Collins Nick Seeman Football

11/14/2024 9:10:00 AM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 14, 2024) Tom Burman, director of athletics at the University of Wyoming, announced Thursday during the Bronze Boot Run that Wyoming and Colorado State will play football's annual “Border War” match from 2028 through 2035. Tom Burman, director of athletics at the University of Wyoming, announced Thursday during the Bronze Boot Run that Wyoming and Colorado State will play football's annual “Border War” match from 2028 through 2035. Both teams are currently working on changes to the 2026 and 2027 season schedules for potential additions to the current agreement. The series begins in Fort Collins in 2028 and then in Laramie in 2029, with other games at War Memorial Stadium in 2031, 33 and 35. “The 'Border War' is an important game for the state of Wyoming,” Burman said. “It is in all our best interests to play Colorado State in multiple sports every year. I believe this is the best rivalry game in the West and we look forward to continued battles.” Dates for competitions from 2028 to 2026 September 23, 2028 in Fort Collins

September 22, 2029 in Laramie

September 7, 2030 in Fort Collins

September 20, 2031 in Laramie

September 25, 2032 in Fort Collins

September 24, 2033 in Laramie

September 23, 2034 in Fort Collins

September 22, 2035 in Laramie The annual “Border War” football game between Wyoming and Colorado State has become one of the most contentious rivalries in college football. The series started in 1899 and has been set in three different centuries. Wyoming and CSU have waged the “Border War” every year but six since the schools began play, and the 2024 season will mark the 79th consecutive season the two border rivals will meet, dating back to 1946. This year will mark the 116th overall mark meeting. . In 1968, the respective schools' ROTC detachments organized the “Bronze Boot”, a traveling trophy presented to the winner of the competition each year. The boot was originally worn in Vietnam by Dan Romero, a CSU ROTC instructor. The “Bronze Boot” has become one of the most famous travel trophies in college football. This year's meeting in 2024 will mark the 57th time the trophy has been contested.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of that first meeting. Since the end of World War II, Wyoming and CSU have played every season for 79 consecutive seasons, from 1946 to this season. Over the past 78 consecutive meetings, dating back to the 1946 season, Wyoming has led 46-32-0. Colorado State leads the overall series 59-51-5. Future Cowboy Football Schedules

2025

Date of opponent Aug. 28 in Akron

September 6 Northern Iowa

September 13 Utah

September 20 in Colorado 2026

Date of opponent September 5 North Texas

September 12 Northern Colorado

September 19 in Central Michigan

Nov. 28 UConn

