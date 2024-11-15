Sports
Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG: Pitch report, records and highest scores in T20Is before Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I
Australia will take on Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, following their impressive win in the first T20I at the Gabba.
Australia defeated Pakistan by 29 runs in a seven-over match that saw excellent performances from the likes of Glenn Maxwell, who fired 43 off 19 balls to guide Australia to 93 for 4.
After a rain delay reduced the match, Pakistan struggled from the start. They lost six wickets inside the first four overs to end their innings at 64 for 9, with Shaheen Afridis 20* being the highest scorer.
Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis did most of the damage, taking wickets early and preventing Pakistan from recovering.
The second T20I in Sydney will be an opportunity for Pakistan to regroup and aim for a stronger performance. Fans can expect a determined performance from both sides as Pakistan look to level the series.
Ahead of the match at the SCG in Sydney between the two sides, The sports news reviews the pitch report and previous records at this location.
How many T20I matches has the Sydney Cricket Ground hosted?
The Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted a total of 21T20Is until now. Twelve of these matches were won by the team batting first, while 8 were won by the team batting second.
How many spectators can the Sydney Cricket Ground hold?
The Sydney Cricket Ground has a capacity of approx 48,000 spectators.
Sydney Cricket Ground: Pitch Report
The Sydney Cricket Ground is widely known as a good batting surface. In white-ball games like T20Is, the pitch tends to play in favor of batters, giving them a solid foundation to build innings on.
While it doesn't have the same bounce level as the Gabba or the extreme pace of the WACA, it still offers a fair amount of grip for spinners.
Sydney Cricket Ground: Average scores and toss results in T20Is
|Average first innings score in Sydney
|160
|Matches won after hitting first
|12
|Matches won by the chasing team
|8
What happened in the previous T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground?
In the final T20I match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan comfortably defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan's bowling was sharp, with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Finn Allen early.
New Zealand batsmen, led by Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson, struggled to score quickly and posted just 152 for 4. During Pakistan's chase, openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took control, both scoring half-centuries with an opening partnership of 105.
Despite a brief delay after being dismissed, Pakistan reached the target with five balls remaining, securing a place in the final.
What is the highest score by a team at the Sydney Cricket Ground in T20Is?
The highest T20I team score at the SCG is 221/5, achieved by Australia against England in 2007.
In this match, the Australian batsmen made a shared contribution, starting with Adam Gilchrist's 48 from 29 balls, Ricky Ponting's 47 from 26 balls, followed by Andrew Symonds' unbeaten 39 runs from 22 balls and Cameron White's unbeaten 40 from 20 balls.
What is a team's lowest score? the Sydney Cricket Groundin T20Is?
The lowest T20I score at the SCG was Bangladesh's 101/10 against South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Chasing a target of 206, the Bangla Tigers struggled to get going against the Proteas' quality bowlers as Anirch Nortje took 4/10 in his 3.3 overs, while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi finished with 3/20 in his 4 overs.
What is the highest individual score? the Sydney Cricket Groundin T20Is?
The highest individual score in a T20I at the SCG was achieved by Australian Shane Watson, who hit an unbeaten 124* against India in 2016, in an innings that included six sixes.
However, India won the match after half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
What is the best bowling figure in? the Sydney Cricket Groundin T20Is?
The best bowling figure at the SCG in T20 internationals belongs to South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who took 4/10 in the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.
Five other players have picked 4 wickets in a match at this venue: Mitchell Starc (4/12) and Trent Boult (4/13) have the next best figures in Sydney.
Which batter has the most runs the Sydney Cricket Groundin T20Is?
India's Virat Kohli has scored the most runs at the SCG in T20 internationals. He scored a total of 298 runs in 5 innings, an average of 99.33 with a strike rate of 144.66. Warner has the highest score of 85 in this area.
Which bowler has the most wickets the Sydney Cricket Groundin T20Is?
New Zealander Trent Boult has won the most at the SCG in T20 internationals. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 8.40 and an impressive economy of 5.60, in four matches.
Australia vs Pakistan, 2ndT20I: betting odds
According toDafabetAustralia are the favorites to win the match against Pakistan.
|RESULT
|CHANCES
|Australia wins
|1.41
|Pakistan wins
|2.92
|
