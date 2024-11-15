Sports
College football Week 12 top ranked games include Georgia-Tennessee
Normally, by the time the college football season reaches the third week of November, we have a pretty good idea which teams are the real contenders and which are the pretenders. This year is of course not ordinary, as the expanded play-off format has introduced a completely new element.
As regular readers of this article are well aware, we always present our selections of interesting games with the caveat that invariably there will be matches that are not on the list that will ultimately occupy our attention. That will almost certainly be the case this week, with the battle for conference position in full swing.
With all that in mind, here are our seven picks for viewing by appointment in week 12.
No. 4 Tennessee at No. 10 Georgia
Time/TV: 7:30 PM ET, ABC.
Why watch: Until last week, this was a de facto SEC semifinal. But Georgia's loss at Ole ma'am brought many more variables into play. For the VolunteersHowever, the mission hasn't changed as they can still win their way to the conference finals without any help. Georgia QB Carson Beck's uneven play remains a major problem, especially with DB Will Brooks and the active Vols secondary ready to pounce on even more errant throws. The good news for the Bulldogs is DB Malaki Starks and the defense has done well in the red zone to limit opponents to field goal attempts, but Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson has found the paydirt 20 times this season. Vols QB Nico Iamaleava sat out the second half of last week's win against Mississippi State after taking a hard hit. He is listed as questionable, but Tennessee coach Josh Heupel expressed optimism he would play.
Why it might disappoint: One team could be in for a long night, and which one it is seems to depend on Georgia. If the focused version that executed his game plan in Texas emerges, it could be the Vols who are on the short end of a blowout. But if the Bulldogs' offensive woes continue, Tennessee could take control with a ground-and-pound approach.
No. 3 Texas in Arkansas
Time/TV: noon ET, ABC.
Why watch: The Longhorns are now just one of three teams with one SEC loss and thus can win their own way to the conference championship. The first of their final three obstacles is this trip to Fayetteville, where the Razorbacks are known for providing surprises. Since losing to Tennessee on October 5, however, Arkansas upset bids against LSU and Ole Miss hasn't gone nearly as well, as the Razorbacks were outscored 97-41 in those two tries. Texas QB Quinn Ewers and his dizzying array of targets, led by WR Isaiah Bond and TE Gunnar Helm, will look to continue this trend. DL Landon Jackson gives Arkansas the best chance to disrupt the Texas air raid. Razorbacks QB Taylen Green and RB JaQuinden Jackson can also help if they can control the ball for long periods of time, but LB Anthony Hill Jr. and his friends on the Texas defense are allowing just 30% of third down attempts to be converted.
Why it might disappoint: It appears the league has discovered Arkansas' defense. If the Longhorns score quickly, the Razorbacks could be overwhelmed again.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Expert picks for every Top 25 game in Week 12
MORE BIZARRE WORLD: Tennessee heads into the Georgia showdown with an improved defense
No. 21 Missouri at No. 23 South Carolina
Time/TV: 4:15 PM ET, SEC Network.
Why watch: Like South Carolina's last opponent, Missouri remains mathematically alive in the SEC title hunt, but needs a lot of help. The Gamecocks, winners of three in a row, can put an end to that, just like they did at Vanderbilt. Mizzou survived last week's visit from Oklahoma without starting QB Brady Cook, thanks to some timely defensive plays and late throws from backup QB Drew Pyne. Cook remains questionable, and whoever takes snaps this week should be wary of Gamecocks DE Kyle Kennard. South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers and RB Raheim Sanders have been breaking a lot of big plays lately. The efforts to bottle them up will be led by Tigers LB Corey Flagg Jr.
Why it might disappoint: Road trips in the SEC haven't gone well for Mizzou, after losing at Texas A&M and Alabama by a combined score of 75-10. Things may not be going much better for the Tigers, despite playing in the conference in another city called Columbia. Side note: Hopefully everyone reading this nailed the recent Final Jeopardy clue on that topic, but we digress.
The state of Arizona is number 19 in the state of Kansas
Time/TV: 7pm ET, ESPN.
Why watch: The turnaround Solar Devils coach Kenny Dillingham has developed in Tempe should probably get more attention. K-State is certainly aware of that as it takes the field for the first time since the puzzling loss in Houston two weeks ago that left the Wildcats in control of their own Big 12 destiny. At the helm of Arizona State's offense is QB Sam Leavitt, whose arsenal includes clutch WR Jordyn Tyson and versatile RB Cam Skattebo. They will give LB Austin Romaine and the K-State defense plenty to think about. Wildcats QB Avery Johnson is as smooth as they come, but he can be a little loose with the ball at times. He wants to get RB DJ Giddens involved as much as possible, but Sun Devils DB Myles Rowser will prepare accordingly.
Why it might disappoint: Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, Leavitt was unavailable due to their road loss in Cincinnati, which cost them a share of the Big 12 lead. This road trip should go a lot better on offense, so the Wildcats will have to eliminate the mistakes that have plagued them lately to keep pace.
Utah at number 20 Colorado
Time/TV: noon ET, Fox.
Why watch: The Big 12 is up for grabs for the Buffaloes, who have made significant progress since ending the 2023 season on a six-game skid. Things haven't gone nearly as well for the Utes this season, but the fact that they nearly upset league-leader Brigham Young a week ago suggests they can still wreak havoc the rest of the way. Utah QB Brandon Rose handled the pressure of his first career start well given the circumstances, but the offense floundered after halftime. He can expect plenty of heat early from the opposing crowd, as well as from LB Nikhai Hill-Green and the improved Colorado defense. Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders now has a healthy completion percentage of 72.9% with 24 scoring throws on the season, but he too can expect frequent pressure from Utes DE Van Fillinger.
Why it might disappoint: Given the Utes' scoring struggles, the Buffs might be able to put this one to bed quickly despite the early kickoff. But if Utah can keep it close in the second half, there could be some serious intensity again in the closing minutes.
Virginia at No. 7 Notre Dame
Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET, NBC.
Why watch: Three challenges remain for Notre Dame in its quest to reach 11-1, which should stand it in good stead for entry into the major playoffs. First up is this date with the surprising Cavaliers, who are remarkably just one win away from bowl eligibility. UVa snapped a three-game slide last week in Pittsburgh, and it will take another huge effort from DB Jonas Sanker and the defense to put together another stunner against the Irish fight. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard has increased his completion percentage to a respectable 64.4% while continuing to contribute nearly 68 yards per play on the ground. The Cavs will counter with QB Anthony Colandrea, who can run a bit himself but prefers to leave the heavy lifting to RBs Kobe Pace and Xavier Brown. However, finding real estate against the likes of Notre Dame LBs Jack Kiser and Drayk Bowen and DB Xavier Watts could be a challenge.
Why it might disappoint: Notre Dame has been all business since September's hiccup against Northern Illinois. The Irish may face more opposition from the scrappy Cavaliers, but should still take control before the break.
Tulane in the Navy
Time/TV: noon ET, ESPN2.
Why watch: Step outside the Top 25 to take a look at this matchup, which is as big as it gets, with the winner all but guaranteed a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Navy has righted the ship a bit after a two-game losing streak, but the Green Wave come to Annapolis even better after winning their last seven games and sitting at No. 25 in the playoff rankings. Navy QB Blake Horvath has racked up 2,037 yards of offense with 24 total TDs on the season, with plenty of help from FB Alex Tecza and SB Eli Heidenrich. Expect LB Tyler Grubbs and DB Bailey Despanie to make regular appearances in support of Tulane. The Green Wave's backfield features the one-two punch of QB Darian Mensah and RB Makhi Hughes, who lead a high-octane offense averaging 41 points per game. LB Colin Ramos will lead the Midshipmen defense as they look to keep them in check.
Why it might disappoint: That won't happen as long as the Mids take care of the ball. A flurry of uncharacteristic miscues quickly undid their upset bid against Notre Dame, but if they eliminate them they should be able to keep the potent Green Wave offense going in an entertaining shootout.
