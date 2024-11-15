Hurricanes lose 4-1 to Utah Hockey Club | Sport





The Carolina Hurricanes (11-4-0) traveled to Salt Lake City for the first time to play the newly formed Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3) and lost 4-1. The Canes registered more than double the number of shots as Utah, but couldn't get enough pucks past netminder Karel Vejmelka, who had a career-high 49 saves. The winning goal came early in the third period from center Jack McBain. Defenseman Michael Kesselring received the puck after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi tried to clear the puck but didn't put enough power behind it. Kesselring skated the puck into the Canes' defensive zone and sent a pass to McBain, who slid it past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov. Utah center Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring for the evening. He was in the right position at the right time to bury a lucky jump off the boards. Left wing Eric Robinson did what he could to clear the puck, but was just out of range to be effective. The match started slowly with most of the action taking place in the third. After the first two periods the score was 1–1, with the Canes having 32 shots on goal and Utah 13. Vejmelka's all-star performance kept Utah in the match and helped them earn the win. Just over 20 seconds after McBain's game-winning goal, what was deemed another Utah goal was ultimately called back after the officials concluded the puck had not fully crossed the goal line. Utah continued to fight to get that goal back and did so about two minutes later. Right wing Andrei Svechnikov lost a blade in his skate at the wrong time, giving the puck to his opponent. Utah counterattacked with a three-on-two and put the ball into the back of the net, giving it a two-goal lead. Utah ended up scoring a total of three goals in two minutes and 19 seconds. After the second goal in Utah, Kochetkov appeared to be injured, but he came back to stay in the game a little longer. Coaches and staff noticed that his play was not good, so they replaced goalkeeper Spencer Martin. Immediately after being thrown into the game, Martin made two big saves in a row, but was unable to reposition himself to save Bjudstad's third shot, which was his second of the night. After a big hit on center Sebastian Aho, center Jack Drury had a few words for left wing Michael Carcone. Carcone had no interest in listening to Drury and instead caused a fight, immediately getting himself a 10-minute misconduct and kicked out of the match. Bjugstad was sent to the penalty area to serve the penalties imposed by his teammate: a five-minute major for fighting and a two-minute minor for instigating. The Canes could not find the strength to score after this seven-minute penalty. Defenseman Ian Cole was sent to the box shortly afterwards for hooking center Jordan Staal, giving the Canes another chance on the power play that was thrown away. Carolina's lone goal of the night came from center Martin Necas on the power play, extending his point streak to 11 games. He and defender Shayne Gostisbehere fake the defense to give Necas just enough space to fire a slapshot past Vejmelka. The Carolina Hurricanes return home to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Lenovo Center on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 PM.

