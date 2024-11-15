Sports
Australian cricket all-rounder guides Australian team to victory
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Glenn Maxwell achieved a major milestone in the first T20I against Pakistan, becoming the third Australian to reach 10,000 T20 runs in the ongoing match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba.
Australia, led by Glenn Maxwell's explosive 43-run knock, set a challenging target of 94 runs in seven overs first, which proved too much for Pakistan.
Pakistan's chase was derailed by a top-order collapse, and despite a late flourish from Abbas Afridi, they fell short, finishing 64/9. Nathan Ellis was the favorite of the Australian bowlers and claimed three wickets. The visitors struggled with the bat, losing early wickets and ultimately falling 29 runs short
Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's innings as the former RCB batsman amassed 43 (19), which included five fours and three sixes. Further, Maxwell played with the bowlers as he hit them for switch-hit shots all over the ground.
Glenn went down in history when he completed 10,000 T20 runs and joined an elite list. Notably, Maxwell has become the third Australian with (10,031) after David Warner (12,411) and Aaron Finch (11,458) to reach this milestone in the list of most runs for Australia in T20 cricket.
Maxwell completed his milestone in 448 matches, including seven centuries and 54 fifties. Overall, he is the 16th player in international cricket to amass 10,000 T20 runs. Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in international cricket with 14,562 runs in 463 matches.
Maxwell came in and turned the game in Australia's favor with a quick 43 off 19 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.
Glenn went all out with the bat and Xavier Bartlett tore Pakistan's apart as Australia dominated a seven-over-Twenty slog to win by 29 runs.
Lightning and heavy rain reduced the series opener in Brisbane to a seven-on-one contest and it was one-way traffic as soon as Maxwell (43 off 19) strode to the crease.
Earlier, the poor runs of opening pair Matt Short (seven) and Jake Fraser McGurk (nine) continued at international level. A frenzied innings was halted by bouncer from Abbas Afridi, Maxwell rushing as he found the man on the rope.
The visitors could only muster 9-64 in their allotment as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan needed an impossible 41 runs for the final over, which was bowled by Australian spinner Adam Zampa. Maxwell was named man of the match.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/australian-cricket-all-rounder-powers-australian-team-to-victory-01jcrc48tb59
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping