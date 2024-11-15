Sports
University of Colorado Athletics
The University of Colorado will host the University of Utah this Saturday, November 16 at 10am. The match is sold out. Please note that gates open at 8:00 AM and fans are encouraged to enter the stadium no later than an hour before kickoff to avoid missing pregame festivities, including Ralphie's run and kickoff.
Please note that there will be no re-entry to Folsom Field. Once you start the game, you cannot leave and re-enter the stadium. Folsom Field also has a clear bag policy and this year there will be no lockers available for rental. Check out the updated policy for reminders about what bags are allowed in the stadium.
Before you head out the door, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with all Folsom Field policies for this season.
SALUT TO THE SERVICE GAME
Saturday's game is CU Football's Salute to Service Game, honoring those who bravely fight for our nation. The game features an Air Force T-38 Flyover, a special POW/MIA flag presentation, Oath of Enlistment, Patriot of the Game and more. The team will also wear special Ralphie decals featuring the American flag on their helmets.
NATIVE AMERICAN AND NATIVE HERITAGE
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, CU Athletics will host a special Northern Arapaho Pow Wow performance on the field from the Wind River Indian Reservation.
BLACK & GOLD UPGRADES
NEW for the 2024 season, CU Athletics introducesBlackand gold upgradesto enhance your Colorado Football experience! Purchase a limited inventory experience to run the Buff Walk with Colorado Football, watch Ralphie lead the team from the field level, get behind-the-scenes access and MORE! Saturday's upgrades are sold out, but grab yours for Senior Day against Oklahoma State starting next Tuesday!
THE NIGHT BEFORE THE GAME
PEARL STREET STAMPED– Don't miss one of the best community traditions in Boulder! Join us for the annual Stampede/Pep Rally on Friday evening, featuring the Golden Buffalo Marching Band, CU Spirit Squad, Chip the Buffalo and CU Athletic teams.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Big Noon Kickoff is back in Boulder! Fox Sports' pre-game show will take place live Saturday morning at Farrand Field, starting with the BNK Tailgate at 6 a.m., followed by the Big Noon Kickoff Live show at 8 a.m. There's a chance to win tickets to the game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win $5,000 in the Big Noon Sweepstakes. They will also award $500 for the best sign. Signs will not allowed within Folsom Field.
Don't miss the free food, music from DJ Amy Robbins, celebrity guests and the chance to hang out with Big Noon Kickoff's award-winning host Rob Stone and college football legends Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram and coach Urban Meyer!
STUDENT ENTRANCE/TRANSFER COLORADO AVE
Due to a new student entry procedure, fans are encouraged to cross Colorado Avenue at designated crosswalks. This is to facilitate access to the stadium for both students and general fans. For everyone's safety, listen to the instructions of the security personnel assisting with this traffic flow. We understand that these procedures are new and appreciate your patience as they become increasingly routine for all who enter the stadium.
BUFFS FAN PARTY
Buffs Fan Fest, located at Duane Field, is the official tailgate of Colorado Athletics and is open to everyone. Fan Fest opens at 7 a.m. Saturday with cashless concessions and merchandise available.
CHIP'S KIDS CLUB AREA
Duane Field is the location for Chip's Kids Club Area. It opens three hours before the match at 7am and closes at the end of the match. Includes games for children and the whole family.
BUFFE WALK
Welcome the team to the stadium on the east side of Folsom Field, which this year will take place ON Franklin Field. Come by this week at 7:45 am so you don't miss the team's arrival.
TICKETS AND PARKING
PARKING
-
All public parking on main campus costs $35 per text after you park. Parking spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Public parking on the main campus is very limited and will fill every game.
-
Park on the east campus, at Colorado Avenue and Discovery Drive, for $20 text to pay after you park. A free shuttle to/from the stadium starts four hours before kick-off and runs until one hour after the end of the match.
ADA shuttles have a smaller capacity than normal, so ADA visitors should allow extra time to board and ride the ADA shuttle to the drop-off point at the southwest entrance of Folsom Field. ADA shuttles begin running at 7:00 AM
BUFFS MOBILE APP
The comprehensive app from the Buffs and our partner SideArm is your one-stop shop on your device for all things CU Buffs. This app is the best way to purchase and manage tickets and get them in your wallet for admission to Folsom Field. In addition to ticket sales, the app also offers our latest news, schedules, live stats, maps, videos and much more. Fans are encouraged to download the app before heading to the stadium and put their tickets in their wallets in advance.
MOBILE TICKETING
All CU home events are fully mobile ticketed. After purchasing tickets, you will receive your mobile tickets by email which you can add to your wallet, or they will be available in the BuffsMobile app. Check out our step-by-step process to manage your mobile tickets. We recommend that you add your tickets to your wallet now.
TRANSFER TICKETS
Can't attend the game and want to send seats to a friend? The easiest way to do this is in the BuffsMobileApp by selecting the Tickets tab, clicking Manage Tickets, clicking Transfer Tickets and selecting the season and match you want to transfer. Enter the recipient's email address or mobile phone number and you're done. Prefer the website? Click here for more information.
ZITGEEK
Colorado Athletics is proud to partner with SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Colorado Buffaloes. This exciting partnership with SeatGeek gives you more freedom over pricing and number of ticket listings and allows you to reach more ticket buyers than ever before. Can't make a game? Season ticket holders canloginUnpleasant their accountand under 'My Tickets' select Sell on SeatGeek to get started.
CODE OF CONDUCT FOR FANS
We are excited to welcome students, alumni and fans to Folsom Field for what promises to be a unique football season! As we cheer on the Buffs, let's make sure we all do our part by staying true to the University of Colorado Boulder's core values: honor, integrity and respect. Stand “shoulder to shoulder” with us to make Buffs football a great experience for everyone! View the fan code of conduct here.
CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS
All transactions at the cash register, concession stands and merchandise areas are cashless.
|
Sources
2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2024/11/14/gameday-know-before-you-go-football-vs-utah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping