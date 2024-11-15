University of Colorado Athletics

The University of Colorado will host the University of Utah this Saturday, November 16 at 10am. The match is sold out. Please note that gates open at 8:00 AM and fans are encouraged to enter the stadium no later than an hour before kickoff to avoid missing pregame festivities, including Ralphie's run and kickoff.

Please note that there will be no re-entry to Folsom Field. Once you start the game, you cannot leave and re-enter the stadium. Folsom Field also has a clear bag policy and this year there will be no lockers available for rental. Check out the updated policy for reminders about what bags are allowed in the stadium.

Before you head out the door, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with all Folsom Field policies for this season.

SALUT TO THE SERVICE GAME

Saturday's game is CU Football's Salute to Service Game, honoring those who bravely fight for our nation. The game features an Air Force T-38 Flyover, a special POW/MIA flag presentation, Oath of Enlistment, Patriot of the Game and more. The team will also wear special Ralphie decals featuring the American flag on their helmets.

NATIVE AMERICAN AND NATIVE HERITAGE

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, CU Athletics will host a special Northern Arapaho Pow Wow performance on the field from the Wind River Indian Reservation.

BLACK & GOLD UPGRADES

NEW for the 2024 season, CU Athletics introducesBlackand gold upgradesto enhance your Colorado Football experience! Purchase a limited inventory experience to run the Buff Walk with Colorado Football, watch Ralphie lead the team from the field level, get behind-the-scenes access and MORE! Saturday's upgrades are sold out, but grab yours for Senior Day against Oklahoma State starting next Tuesday!

THE NIGHT BEFORE THE GAME

PEARL STREET STAMPED– Don't miss one of the best community traditions in Boulder! Join us for the annual Stampede/Pep Rally on Friday evening, featuring the Golden Buffalo Marching Band, CU Spirit Squad, Chip the Buffalo and CU Athletic teams.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

BIG AFTERNOON KICK-OFF

Big Noon Kickoff is back in Boulder! Fox Sports' pre-game show will take place live Saturday morning at Farrand Field, starting with the BNK Tailgate at 6 a.m., followed by the Big Noon Kickoff Live show at 8 a.m. There's a chance to win tickets to the game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win $5,000 in the Big Noon Sweepstakes. They will also award $500 for the best sign. Signs will not allowed within Folsom Field.

Don't miss the free food, music from DJ Amy Robbins, celebrity guests and the chance to hang out with Big Noon Kickoff's award-winning host Rob Stone and college football legends Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram and coach Urban Meyer!

STUDENT ENTRANCE/TRANSFER COLORADO AVE

Due to a new student entry procedure, fans are encouraged to cross Colorado Avenue at designated crosswalks. This is to facilitate access to the stadium for both students and general fans. For everyone's safety, listen to the instructions of the security personnel assisting with this traffic flow. We understand that these procedures are new and appreciate your patience as they become increasingly routine for all who enter the stadium.

BUFFS FAN PARTY

Buffs Fan Fest, located at Duane Field, is the official tailgate of Colorado Athletics and is open to everyone. Fan Fest opens at 7 a.m. Saturday with cashless concessions and merchandise available.

CHIP'S KIDS CLUB AREA

Duane Field is the location for Chip's Kids Club Area. It opens three hours before the match at 7am and closes at the end of the match. Includes games for children and the whole family.

BUFFE WALK

Welcome the team to the stadium on the east side of Folsom Field, which this year will take place ON Franklin Field. Come by this week at 7:45 am so you don't miss the team's arrival.

TICKETS AND PARKING

PARKING

All public parking on main campus costs $35 per text after you park. Parking spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Public parking on the main campus is very limited and will fill every game.

Park on the east campus, at Colorado Avenue and Discovery Drive, for $20 text to pay after you park. A free shuttle to/from the stadium starts four hours before kick-off and runs until one hour after the end of the match.

ADA shuttles have a smaller capacity than normal, so ADA visitors should allow extra time to board and ride the ADA shuttle to the drop-off point at the southwest entrance of Folsom Field. ADA shuttles begin running at 7:00 AM

BUFFS MOBILE APP

The comprehensive app from the Buffs and our partner SideArm is your one-stop shop on your device for all things CU Buffs. This app is the best way to purchase and manage tickets and get them in your wallet for admission to Folsom Field. In addition to ticket sales, the app also offers our latest news, schedules, live stats, maps, videos and much more. Fans are encouraged to download the app before heading to the stadium and put their tickets in their wallets in advance.

MOBILE TICKETING

All CU home events are fully mobile ticketed. After purchasing tickets, you will receive your mobile tickets by email which you can add to your wallet, or they will be available in the BuffsMobile app. Check out our step-by-step process to manage your mobile tickets. We recommend that you add your tickets to your wallet now.

TRANSFER TICKETS

Can't attend the game and want to send seats to a friend? The easiest way to do this is in the BuffsMobileApp by selecting the Tickets tab, clicking Manage Tickets, clicking Transfer Tickets and selecting the season and match you want to transfer. Enter the recipient's email address or mobile phone number and you're done. Prefer the website? Click here for more information.

ZITGEEK

Colorado Athletics is proud to partner with SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Colorado Buffaloes. This exciting partnership with SeatGeek gives you more freedom over pricing and number of ticket listings and allows you to reach more ticket buyers than ever before. Can't make a game? Season ticket holders canloginUnpleasant their accountand under 'My Tickets' select Sell on SeatGeek to get started.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR FANS

We are excited to welcome students, alumni and fans to Folsom Field for what promises to be a unique football season! As we cheer on the Buffs, let's make sure we all do our part by staying true to the University of Colorado Boulder's core values: honor, integrity and respect. Stand “shoulder to shoulder” with us to make Buffs football a great experience for everyone! View the fan code of conduct here.

CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS

All transactions at the cash register, concession stands and merchandise areas are cashless.