Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 but not suspended for swearing at a tennis referee





US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe was fined a total of $120,000 but will not be suspended for repeatedly swearing at a chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters last month. The ATP said Thursday at the season-ending tournament in Italy that the fining committee fined Tiafoe $60,000 for aggravated conduct, on top of the maximum on-the-spot fine of $60,000 he received for verbal abuse. 18th-ranked Tiafoe, a 26-year-old from Maryland, could have faced a suspension but will not be barred from competing, the tour said. Frances Tiafoe was fined $120,000 for swearing at a tennis referee. AP During a minute-long tirade after finishing 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) against 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in the third round in Shanghai, Tiafoe sent about 10 expletives in the direction of official Jimmy Pinoargote . Later, Tiafoe posted an apology on social media, calling his response unacceptable behavior and writing: That's not who I am and not how I ever want to treat people. I let my frustration get the better of me in the heat of the moment and I am extremely disappointed with the way I handled the situation. Frances Tiafoe apologized on Instagram for swearing at the referee in Shanghai. Instagram / Frances Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe will not be suspended over the swearing incident. Tennis TV Tiafoe was angry because he was given a first serve due to a time violation at 5-5 in the final tiebreak. Pinoargote ruled that Tiafoe was not making a genuine attempt to serve when he threw the ball into the air at the baseline as the serve clock was about to expire. Tiafoe initially protested before continuing to play; he lost that point and the next point to close the match. Frances Tiafoe hung out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on November 10. ayan.broomfield/Instagram Tiafoe was angry after receiving a first serve due to a time violation at 5-5 in the final tiebreak. AFP via Getty Images Tiafoe congratulated Safiullin at the net before turning to the referee and shouting the first expletives. Tiafoe walked to the other side of the net, towards his seat, and said the referee had ruined the match. Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2022, when he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, and got that far again in September before losing in five sets to compatriot Taylor Fritz.

