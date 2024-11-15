On a historic night, Connor McDavid reaches 1,000, which is the winner

Photo by David Bloom / Postmedia

Article content Connor McDavid added his name to the NHL history books Thursday night, scoring his 1,000e career point in a 3-2 Overtime victory. Edmonton was the better team for most of the evening, forcing Nashville keeper Scott Wedgewood to stand on his head. A late error sent the match into overtime, but the same trio that opened the scoring closed out the match for a 3–2 victory. For the second game in a row, the Oilers PK was perfect, although the Power Play drew blanks in four tries.

Article content But the big story was Connor, so let's get started. Here's the story of the tape CALVIN PICKARD. 6. The first shot of the match allowed the 1-0, but it was a nice deflection through traffic that the goalkeeper had no chance of. Strong for the rest of the period to keep it to one goal. Major stops at Tomasino, Forsberg (short side) and Del Gaizo (from the point). Forsberg called a message. Previous third period stop on Evangelista. The 2-2 goal? I tend not to blame a goalkeeper for a breakaway. But you can't argue that he opened the 5-hole on the line. It looked like he made a breakaway pass to McDavid in O/T, but a very quick whistle blew. 21 of 23 stopped for the win. I had a few moments handling the puck, but none came back to haunt it. CONNOR McDAVID. 9. Registered career NHL point 1,000 on a one-timer over the pad but under the glove, after a perfect pass from Leon Draisaitl. That brought the Rogers Place crowd (including Connor's proud father) to their feet for an extended standing ovation. McDavid is the fourth fastest player to reach this lofty milestone. Jack Michaels A player for the ages seemed like the perfect words for the occasion. Had a dangerous bank withdrawal on his first shift. Fed Leon for a one-timer on the first PP. A vicious wrist shot later in the frame. And another shot at a Nugent-Hopkins setup. Can't bury a power play feed from Draisaitl later in the first. Dangerous wrister on a 2-on-1 break in the third. A no-look backhand pass to Nurse for the 3-2 OT winner. Eight shots in a dominant 24:57! Named the game's first, second and third stars on a historic night.

Article content

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 5. Failed to get to the wall and close Bouchard's edge at 1-0. Good chance halfway through the first. Fed Connor had a dangerous opportunity late in the first. Some excellent defensive plays on the PK near the end of the second. Had dropped back to cover Emberson, but shadowed too far in the middle and couldn't get back to 2-2 in time. Four shots. ZACH HYMAN. 5. Blocked shot in the third after sustained pressure in the D-zone. Defensive play earlier in the series ultimately led to the McDavid goal. Dangerous shot in OT. He did the necessary work, but not much made sense for him. EVAN BOUCHARD. 7. An exciting rush down the main street for a chance early in the first. I tried to sound the boards, but there was no winger on the wall. The resulting shot from the point was deflected for the 1-0. I have signed a trip for the second period. A good defensive stick disrupted a developing 2-on-1 in the second. Smart neutral zone read and strip in the third. Played 25:44 to lead the Oilers D-corps. Big dangers 5v5 5-3. Led the team in CF on 12-22, 65%. MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 7. Fed Hyman for a dangerous chance in OT. Three blocks, three hits. Major Dangers 5-2. Solid, physical, reliable.

Article content LEON DRAISAITL. 8. Early chance for a Perry pass and a PP drawn. One-timer on the man advantage, but the Nashville goaltender crossed in time. Another chance from a Perry feed. Get McDavid on a PP opportunity late in the first shot. But it was a 2-on-1 feed pushed to McDavid that provided the solution, with ninety-seven getting the puck in for the 1-0 and point number 1,000. Drawn a PP late in the second period. Smart defensive play in the D-zone late in the third. Key to the winning goal as he patiently held the zone and then fed a charging McDavid whose pass was netted by Nurse. Four shots. Dominant performances on both sides. VASILY PODKOLZIN. 5. Great opportunity for a nurse point shot. The PK is being worked hard late in the second. I can't buy a goal. COREY PERRY. 6. He and Draisaitl definitely had some chemistry in this one. Crisp feed to Draisaitl for an early chance, then again later in the frame. Leon made sure Perry got a second-period opportunity. I did a cross-check interview late in the second period. DARNELL NURSE. 8. Skated for miles and was very effective. Headman pass to Draisaitl to earn the second assist on his old teammate Connor 1,000e point. Fired a shot over the shoulder of the Nashville Goalies to make it 2-1. He then hammered a one-timer on a McDavid pass in 3v3 OT for the 3-2 win. The team led with four goals. Big dangers 3-1 5v5.

Article content TROY STEKER. 4. A sweet feed to Henrique for a direct look in the second. But he spent much of the night under his own steam. ADAM HENRIQUE. 4. Hard one-timer on a great pass from Stecher. But was in chase mode a lot. MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. I just missed an underhanded opportunity on a beautiful feed from Brown. Secondary assist on the 2-1 goal. Nice backcheck for the third period. CONNOR BROWN. 5. A beautiful short-handed feed for Janmark in the second. Great preview for the third period. BRETT OOR. 6. Give a pass to Nurse who scores the 2-1. Just a great move to come back and take out Evangelista who had an escape. The far man on the 2-2 goal. Would you have liked him to have read that piece and come back sooner? Yes. Big dangers 5v5 3-3. TY EMBERSON. 4. Hard work led to a flawless PK in the second. Not hitting the puck deep turned into a Nashville opportunity on the other end. Caught flat-footed in the O-zone on the 2-2 goal but there should have been support behind him. DERK RIAN. 5. Blocked shot in the first period. Good on the PK. No lost draw. JEFF SHINES. 5. Skinner was all around it. A few photos from the first period. In the second inning he just missed a backhand chance. Seconds later he just missed an opportunity on the short side. Another shot that almost found the net early in the third. His best effort in a while.

Article content TRAVIS DERMOTT. 4. Played sparingly (5:12, eight teams). One giveaway. The Oilers season record goes to 9-7-1. Then to Toronto. Now on Topics @klavins. You can also find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and Mastodon at [email protected]. This article is not AI-generated. Recently at The Cult STAPLES: Veteran Oilers ace ripped on popular podcast McCURDY: Despite the criticism, praise for the Oilers veteran McCURDY: McDavid and Draisaitl to the rescue LEAVIINS: Big mistakes against Vegas Don't miss the news you need to know, add it EdmontonJournal.comAnd EdmontonSun.comto your bookmarks and Subscribe here for our newsletters.

Article content