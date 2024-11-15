Virginia Field Hockey | Virginia will face Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Championship





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia (13-4) will open play at the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship by taking on Michigan (15-4) on Friday, November 15 at 3:30 PM ET at Northwestern's Lakeside Field in Evanston, Illinois. HOW TO FOLLOW The game will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live stats are available (links posted on VirginiaSports.com) VIRGINIA QUICK NOTES Virginia makes its 28th appearance in the NCAA Championship and earns one of eight at-large bids to the tournament

The Cavaliers are looking to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row and for the seventh time in program history (1997-98, 2009-10, 2019, 2023).

Virginia has made the NCAA tournament in eight of the past nine years, just not taking the field during the 2020-21 COVID season

Virginia is one of five ACC schools participating in the tournament, with the ACC earning four of the eight at-large bids

This is the second time in three years that UVA has played in a region hosted by Northwestern. The Cavaliers were in Evanston in 2022, where they fell in a first-round shootout to Iowa

Virginia is ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA poll and Michigan is ranked No. 6, but Virginia is the higher-ranked team in the tournament and will be the home team in the game

Michigan enters the tournament on a four-game win streak. The Wolverines defeated three teams in the Big Ten Tournament to which they had lost in the regular season, including a 1-0 victory against previously undefeated Northwestern in the championship game.

Virginia and Michigan last faced off in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, with UVA winning 2-1 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Virginia is 4-2 all-time against Michigan ON THE HORIZON The winner will advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals, where they will face 2-seed Northwestern (19-1) or Miami University (14-7) on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/11/15/ncaa-michigan-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos