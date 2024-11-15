La Jolla Country Day girls tennis team completes season turnaround with CIF Division I title – San Diego Union-Tribune





A tennis team that starts the season 0-3 may not seem like it has the makings of a CIF champion. But La Jolla Country Day School Torreys managed to make it happen. The girls varsity tennis team won the CIF San Diego Section Division I title this month, finishing the season 12-5. “We played some tough teams at first, then we found some chemistry and came together,” coach Mike Reisinger said. “We had some mid-season games where they showed up as a team.” The hallmark of this year's group was that “there was a team effort, there wasn't just one player,” Reisinger said. During the season, he said, “everyone stepped up at a different time to get a big win here or there. When we won the title, we had to win four games in a row, and each time another player or team stepped up to fill the gap.” During the CIF playoffs, “we saw a different person emerge and play different styles,” Reisinger added. “We felt balanced, so whatever the other teams did, our lineup could handle it.” The first of the four sectional playoff games was on October 29, when the Torreys eliminated San Diego High School 14-4. The next day they defeated Point Loma 11-7. “Point Loma had a strong singles lineup and we have strong singles, but they took five of a possible nine points in singles,” Reisinger said. “That may not look good for us, but … our doubles players pulled through.” On October 31, Country Day took on Francis Parker, who they had already played twice this season. “They knew the pressure was on to beat them for the third time,” Reisinger said, “but our doubles held strong” in a 12-6 victory. The Nov. 2 championship round against Scripps Ranch at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma produced the tightest win of the tournament for the Torreys, 10-8. “It could have gone either way and it was a good match,” Reisinger said. Many of the rotations ended in tiebreakers, but the Torreys won the tiebreakers and the match. Looking to the coming seasons, Reisinger said, “The future is definitely bright,” with several freshmen gaining valuable experience. “I think we'll be in great shape,” he said. “I'm excited about it.” ♦

