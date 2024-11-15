Broomfield Council approves Village of West View, which will include more pickleball courts – Broomfield Enterprise





The Broomfield City Council approved a new development in southwest Broomfield that will usher in a new brewery/restaurant, a recreational facility with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a courtyard and lawn games such as ping pong and cornhole. During Tuesday night's regular meeting, the council unanimously approved the new Village of West View development. The development, located west of Simms Street on Skystone Parkway, includes two parcels totaling 13.3 acres. The northern parcel will be used for commercial development, and the southern for mixed-use. Plans for the north parcel include a restaurant, a courtyard for event space and pickleball courts. The southern property plans to include 78 condominium units spread across 14 buildings and above commercial buildings on the lot. Nine of the units will be designated as affordable housing under Broomfield's Inclusionary Housing Program. The south parcel will also see commercial development, including a quick-service drive-thru location. Parking in the area was determined by a study conducted by applicant Josh Timon. With approval from the municipality, development of both plots can begin soon. The meeting also voted to leave the Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority, a group made up of Jefferson County, Arvada and Broomfield that joined together to build a commuter road southwest of Broomfield. The Council has decided to terminate the agreement and will no longer serve on the authority's board. “In 2019, one of my first votes on any board was for JPPHA, and it was 'no,'” said Ward 5 Councilmember Heidi Henkel. “We are grateful to our neighboring jurisdictions as we thoughtfully came to this decision and we will continue to protect economic development in Broomfield.” Originally published: November 15, 2024 at 3:10 PM MST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broomfieldenterprise.com/2024/11/15/broomfield-council-approves-village-of-west-view-which-will-ring-in-more-pickleball-courts/

