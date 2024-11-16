



Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the JUCO Men's National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 15, 2024. The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 25 singles rankings and the top 10 doubles rankings. Regional rankings represent Region II, Region III, Region IV, SoCal and NorCal. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Region II Ranking | Region III Rankings | Region IV Ranking ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region II Regional Rankings

Top 25 Singles Rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Daniel Jankoski TJC 2 Alex Despoja TJC 3 Minjae Kim Colin 4 Daniel Borisov TJC 5 Cem Atlamis Colin 6 Doni Gashi TJC 7 Enrique Doldan Sisa Colin 8 Alex Morris TJC 9 Emmanuel Jebutu Weerford 10 Jacopo Cianfarini TJC 11 Jose Castillo Colin 12 Thom Thompson Jacksonville 13 Luke Stula Takumi Colin 14 Alexis Leguizamon Weerford 15 Cristobal Tellez Colin 16 Alejandro Pardo Moro TJC 17 Marko Filipović Weerford 18 Carson Apr Mesa 19 Santiago Martinez Colin 20 Ouga Miyazaki TJC 21 Harry Stokes Colin 22 Austin Lewis Weerford 23 Aiden Briggs Colin ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region II Regional Rankings

Top 15 Double Rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Alex Despoja Daniel Jankoski TJC 2 Cem Atlamis Jose Castillo Colin 3 Doni Gashi Alex Morris TJC 4 Luke Stula Takumi Enrique Doldan Sisa Colin 5 Cristobal Tellez Santiago Martinez Colin 6 Silvio Morais Thom Thompson Jacksonville 7 Alejandro Pardo Moro Ouga Miyazaki TJC 8 Marko Filipović Emmanuel Jebutu Weerford 9 Aidan Briggs Harry Stokes Colin ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region III Regional Rankings

Top 25 Singles Rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Matias Ruiz Jones 2 Abubakar Yakubu Seward 3 Pedro de la Riva Cowley 4 Samuel Antwi Seward 5 Gabriel Garay Barton 6 Vicente Faria MGCCC 7 Sebastiaan De Las Salas Seward 8 Daniel Blinov Pratt 9 Valentin Greco Cowley 10 Victor Alves Barton 11 Alexi Khamrotau Pratt 12 Gonzalo Cotter MGCCC 13 David Roseler Seward 14 Juwan Bae Cowley 15 Daniel Espin Meridian 16 Mansur Khajimuradov Southwest 17 Simon Ojeda Meridian 18 Moritz Stroebel MGCCC 19 Then Hosono Cowley 20 Jack Semper It will break 21 Marcus Pavel Seward 22 Nikoloz Gurgenidze Co-Lin 23 Joan Mateu Pascual It will break 24 Isaac González Cowley 25 Jake Buckek Co-Lin ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region III Regional Rankings

Top 15 doubles rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Gonzalo Cotter Vicente Faria MGCCC 2 Pedro de la Riva Valentin Greco Cowley 3 Alexi Khamrotau Theophilus Pratt 4 Then Hosono Juwan Bae Cowley 5 Abubakar Yakubu Samuel Antwi Seward 6 Victor Alves Fernando Andre Barton 7 Moritz Stroebel Ryland Buford MGCCC 8 Marcus Pavel Fire Gajic Seward 9 Simon Ojeda Daniel Espin Meridian 10 Sebastiaan De Las Salas David Roseler Seward 11 Matias Ruiz Alex Holder Jones 12 Isaac González Felipe Leguizamon Cowley 13 Aegean Atlas Jake Buckek Co-Lin 14 Jack Semper Joan Mateu Pascual It will break 15 Miguel Beltran Tom Marie Hind ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region IV Regional Rankings

Top 25 Singles Rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Alexander Edley Wallace stands 2 Gian Rodriguez USC Sumter 3 Alberto Perez Mellado East Florida 4 James Edley Wallace stands 5 Aki Harada USC Sumter 6 Save Mulet East Florida 7 Tomas Kurz East Florida 8 Blake Robertson Coast South 9 Axel LeHo Wallace stands 10 Pablo Garcia East Florida 11 Koni Kukaras East Florida 12 Zac Riley Wallace stands 13 Stanley Long USC Sumter 14 Lucas Van Splunteren Coast South 15 Julien Cordeau Coast South 16 Other Dogbefu USC Sumter 17 Filip Sormaz East Florida 18 Flex Howard Marion Military 19 Jakub Sevic USC Sumter 20 Enzo Loots Coast South 21 Ferran Bonastre Wallace stands 22 Alvaro Velasco Coast South 23 Jose Munoz Wallace stands 24 Justin Gray Coast North 25 Diego Castellanos Wallace stands ITA collegiate tennis rankings Region IV Regional Rankings

Top 15 doubles rankings

November 15, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Zac Riley Alexander Edley Wallace stands 2 Filip Sormaz Save Mulet East Florida 3 Stanley Lang Jakub Sevcik USC Sumter 4 Gian Rodriguez Other Dogbefu USC Sumter 5 Brett Foster Diego Castellanos Wallace stands 6 Alberto Perez Mellado Pablo Garcia East Florida 7 Jace Moody James Edley Wallace stands 8 Tomas Kurz Konstantin Kukaras East Florida 9 David Gimenez Alvaro Velasco Coast South 10 Luke Emerson Sam Higgins Bevil stands 11 Jose Munoz Will Johnson Wallace stands 12 Pablo Ruben Ferran Bonastre Wallace stands 13 Enzo Loots Blake Robertson Coast South 14 Seth Davis Ryan Roberson Coast South – Advertisement –

