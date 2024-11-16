Sports
JUCO Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 15
Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the JUCO Men's National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 15, 2024.
The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 25 singles rankings and the top 10 doubles rankings. Regional rankings represent Region II, Region III, Region IV, SoCal and NorCal.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Region II Ranking | Region III Rankings | Region IV Ranking
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region II Regional Rankings
- Top 25 Singles Rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Daniel Jankoski
|TJC
|2
|Alex Despoja
|TJC
|3
|Minjae Kim
|Colin
|4
|Daniel Borisov
|TJC
|5
|Cem Atlamis
|Colin
|6
|Doni Gashi
|TJC
|7
|Enrique Doldan Sisa
|Colin
|8
|Alex Morris
|TJC
|9
|Emmanuel Jebutu
|Weerford
|10
|Jacopo Cianfarini
|TJC
|11
|Jose Castillo
|Colin
|12
|Thom Thompson
|Jacksonville
|13
|Luke Stula Takumi
|Colin
|14
|Alexis Leguizamon
|Weerford
|15
|Cristobal Tellez
|Colin
|16
|Alejandro Pardo Moro
|TJC
|17
|Marko Filipović
|Weerford
|18
|Carson Apr
|Mesa
|19
|Santiago Martinez
|Colin
|20
|Ouga Miyazaki
|TJC
|21
|Harry Stokes
|Colin
|22
|Austin Lewis
|Weerford
|23
|Aiden Briggs
|Colin
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region II Regional Rankings
- Top 15 Double Rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Alex Despoja
|Daniel Jankoski
|TJC
|2
|Cem Atlamis
|Jose Castillo
|Colin
|3
|Doni Gashi
|Alex Morris
|TJC
|4
|Luke Stula Takumi
|Enrique Doldan Sisa
|Colin
|5
|Cristobal Tellez
|Santiago Martinez
|Colin
|6
|Silvio Morais
|Thom Thompson
|Jacksonville
|7
|Alejandro Pardo Moro
|Ouga Miyazaki
|TJC
|8
|Marko Filipović
|Emmanuel Jebutu
|Weerford
|9
|Aidan Briggs
|Harry Stokes
|Colin
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region III Regional Rankings
- Top 25 Singles Rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Matias Ruiz
|Jones
|2
|Abubakar Yakubu
|Seward
|3
|Pedro de la Riva
|Cowley
|4
|Samuel Antwi
|Seward
|5
|Gabriel Garay
|Barton
|6
|Vicente Faria
|MGCCC
|7
|Sebastiaan De Las Salas
|Seward
|8
|Daniel Blinov
|Pratt
|9
|Valentin Greco
|Cowley
|10
|Victor Alves
|Barton
|11
|Alexi Khamrotau
|Pratt
|12
|Gonzalo Cotter
|MGCCC
|13
|David Roseler
|Seward
|14
|Juwan Bae
|Cowley
|15
|Daniel Espin
|Meridian
|16
|Mansur Khajimuradov
|Southwest
|17
|Simon Ojeda
|Meridian
|18
|Moritz Stroebel
|MGCCC
|19
|Then Hosono
|Cowley
|20
|Jack Semper
|It will break
|21
|Marcus Pavel
|Seward
|22
|Nikoloz Gurgenidze
|Co-Lin
|23
|Joan Mateu Pascual
|It will break
|24
|Isaac González
|Cowley
|25
|Jake Buckek
|Co-Lin
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region III Regional Rankings
- Top 15 doubles rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Gonzalo Cotter
|Vicente Faria
|MGCCC
|2
|Pedro de la Riva
|Valentin Greco
|Cowley
|3
|Alexi Khamrotau
|Theophilus
|Pratt
|4
|Then Hosono
|Juwan Bae
|Cowley
|5
|Abubakar Yakubu
|Samuel Antwi
|Seward
|6
|Victor Alves
|Fernando Andre
|Barton
|7
|Moritz Stroebel
|Ryland Buford
|MGCCC
|8
|Marcus Pavel
|Fire Gajic
|Seward
|9
|Simon Ojeda
|Daniel Espin
|Meridian
|10
|Sebastiaan De Las Salas
|David Roseler
|Seward
|11
|Matias Ruiz
|Alex Holder
|Jones
|12
|Isaac González
|Felipe Leguizamon
|Cowley
|13
|Aegean Atlas
|Jake Buckek
|Co-Lin
|14
|Jack Semper
|Joan Mateu Pascual
|It will break
|15
|Miguel Beltran
|Tom Marie
|Hind
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region IV Regional Rankings
- Top 25 Singles Rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Alexander Edley
|Wallace stands
|2
|Gian Rodriguez
|USC Sumter
|3
|Alberto Perez Mellado
|East Florida
|4
|James Edley
|Wallace stands
|5
|Aki Harada
|USC Sumter
|6
|Save Mulet
|East Florida
|7
|Tomas Kurz
|East Florida
|8
|Blake Robertson
|Coast South
|9
|Axel LeHo
|Wallace stands
|10
|Pablo Garcia
|East Florida
|11
|Koni Kukaras
|East Florida
|12
|Zac Riley
|Wallace stands
|13
|Stanley Long
|USC Sumter
|14
|Lucas Van Splunteren
|Coast South
|15
|Julien Cordeau
|Coast South
|16
|Other Dogbefu
|USC Sumter
|17
|Filip Sormaz
|East Florida
|18
|Flex Howard
|Marion Military
|19
|Jakub Sevic
|USC Sumter
|20
|Enzo Loots
|Coast South
|21
|Ferran Bonastre
|Wallace stands
|22
|Alvaro Velasco
|Coast South
|23
|Jose Munoz
|Wallace stands
|24
|Justin Gray
|Coast North
|25
|Diego Castellanos
|Wallace stands
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Region IV Regional Rankings
- Top 15 doubles rankings
- November 15, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Zac Riley
|Alexander Edley
|Wallace stands
|2
|Filip Sormaz
|Save Mulet
|East Florida
|3
|Stanley Lang
|Jakub Sevcik
|USC Sumter
|4
|Gian Rodriguez
|Other Dogbefu
|USC Sumter
|5
|Brett Foster
|Diego Castellanos
|Wallace stands
|6
|Alberto Perez Mellado
|Pablo Garcia
|East Florida
|7
|Jace Moody
|James Edley
|Wallace stands
|8
|Tomas Kurz
|Konstantin Kukaras
|East Florida
|9
|David Gimenez
|Alvaro Velasco
|Coast South
|10
|Luke Emerson
|Sam Higgins
|Bevil stands
|11
|Jose Munoz
|Will Johnson
|Wallace stands
|12
|Pablo Ruben
|Ferran Bonastre
|Wallace stands
|13
|Enzo Loots
|Blake Robertson
|Coast South
|14
|Seth Davis
|Ryan Roberson
|Coast South
|
Sources
2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/11/15/juco-mens-collegiate-tennis-rankings-november-15th/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping