JUCO Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 15

JUCO Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 15

 


Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the JUCO Men's National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 15, 2024.

The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 25 singles rankings and the top 10 doubles rankings. Regional rankings represent Region II, Region III, Region IV, SoCal and NorCal.

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.

National rankings

Regional rankings

Region II Ranking | Region III Rankings | Region IV Ranking

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region II Regional Rankings
  • Top 25 Singles Rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Daniel Jankoski TJC
2 Alex Despoja TJC
3 Minjae Kim Colin
4 Daniel Borisov TJC
5 Cem Atlamis Colin
6 Doni Gashi TJC
7 Enrique Doldan Sisa Colin
8 Alex Morris TJC
9 Emmanuel Jebutu Weerford
10 Jacopo Cianfarini TJC
11 Jose Castillo Colin
12 Thom Thompson Jacksonville
13 Luke Stula Takumi Colin
14 Alexis Leguizamon Weerford
15 Cristobal Tellez Colin
16 Alejandro Pardo Moro TJC
17 Marko Filipović Weerford
18 Carson Apr Mesa
19 Santiago Martinez Colin
20 Ouga Miyazaki TJC
21 Harry Stokes Colin
22 Austin Lewis Weerford
23 Aiden Briggs Colin

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region II Regional Rankings
  • Top 15 Double Rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Alex Despoja Daniel Jankoski TJC
2 Cem Atlamis Jose Castillo Colin
3 Doni Gashi Alex Morris TJC
4 Luke Stula Takumi Enrique Doldan Sisa Colin
5 Cristobal Tellez Santiago Martinez Colin
6 Silvio Morais Thom Thompson Jacksonville
7 Alejandro Pardo Moro Ouga Miyazaki TJC
8 Marko Filipović Emmanuel Jebutu Weerford
9 Aidan Briggs Harry Stokes Colin

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region III Regional Rankings
  • Top 25 Singles Rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Matias Ruiz Jones
2 Abubakar Yakubu Seward
3 Pedro de la Riva Cowley
4 Samuel Antwi Seward
5 Gabriel Garay Barton
6 Vicente Faria MGCCC
7 Sebastiaan De Las Salas Seward
8 Daniel Blinov Pratt
9 Valentin Greco Cowley
10 Victor Alves Barton
11 Alexi Khamrotau Pratt
12 Gonzalo Cotter MGCCC
13 David Roseler Seward
14 Juwan Bae Cowley
15 Daniel Espin Meridian
16 Mansur Khajimuradov Southwest
17 Simon Ojeda Meridian
18 Moritz Stroebel MGCCC
19 Then Hosono Cowley
20 Jack Semper It will break
21 Marcus Pavel Seward
22 Nikoloz Gurgenidze Co-Lin
23 Joan Mateu Pascual It will break
24 Isaac González Cowley
25 Jake Buckek Co-Lin

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region III Regional Rankings
  • Top 15 doubles rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Gonzalo Cotter Vicente Faria MGCCC
2 Pedro de la Riva Valentin Greco Cowley
3 Alexi Khamrotau Theophilus Pratt
4 Then Hosono Juwan Bae Cowley
5 Abubakar Yakubu Samuel Antwi Seward
6 Victor Alves Fernando Andre Barton
7 Moritz Stroebel Ryland Buford MGCCC
8 Marcus Pavel Fire Gajic Seward
9 Simon Ojeda Daniel Espin Meridian
10 Sebastiaan De Las Salas David Roseler Seward
11 Matias Ruiz Alex Holder Jones
12 Isaac González Felipe Leguizamon Cowley
13 Aegean Atlas Jake Buckek Co-Lin
14 Jack Semper Joan Mateu Pascual It will break
15 Miguel Beltran Tom Marie Hind

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region IV Regional Rankings
  • Top 25 Singles Rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Alexander Edley Wallace stands
2 Gian Rodriguez USC Sumter
3 Alberto Perez Mellado East Florida
4 James Edley Wallace stands
5 Aki Harada USC Sumter
6 Save Mulet East Florida
7 Tomas Kurz East Florida
8 Blake Robertson Coast South
9 Axel LeHo Wallace stands
10 Pablo Garcia East Florida
11 Koni Kukaras East Florida
12 Zac Riley Wallace stands
13 Stanley Long USC Sumter
14 Lucas Van Splunteren Coast South
15 Julien Cordeau Coast South
16 Other Dogbefu USC Sumter
17 Filip Sormaz East Florida
18 Flex Howard Marion Military
19 Jakub Sevic USC Sumter
20 Enzo Loots Coast South
21 Ferran Bonastre Wallace stands
22 Alvaro Velasco Coast South
23 Jose Munoz Wallace stands
24 Justin Gray Coast North
25 Diego Castellanos Wallace stands

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Region IV Regional Rankings
  • Top 15 doubles rankings
  • November 15, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Zac Riley Alexander Edley Wallace stands
2 Filip Sormaz Save Mulet East Florida
3 Stanley Lang Jakub Sevcik USC Sumter
4 Gian Rodriguez Other Dogbefu USC Sumter
5 Brett Foster Diego Castellanos Wallace stands
6 Alberto Perez Mellado Pablo Garcia East Florida
7 Jace Moody James Edley Wallace stands
8 Tomas Kurz Konstantin Kukaras East Florida
9 David Gimenez Alvaro Velasco Coast South
10 Luke Emerson Sam Higgins Bevil stands
11 Jose Munoz Will Johnson Wallace stands
12 Pablo Ruben Ferran Bonastre Wallace stands
13 Enzo Loots Blake Robertson Coast South
14 Seth Davis Ryan Roberson Coast South
Sources

