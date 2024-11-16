Mahyem in Johannesburg! Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma rewrite T20 cricket records with unbeaten tons | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hit unbeaten centuries as India posted a massive 283/1 in the fourth and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

Varma delivered a stunning knock of 120* off just 47 balls, hitting 9 fours and 10 sixes, while Samson contributed with 109* off 56 balls, including 6 fours and 9 sixes. India, who opted to bat first, created history by becoming the first team to have two centurions in a T20I innings.

Take a look at the records set during India's sensational batting display at The Wanderers Stadium, which left South African bowlers helpless and clueless.

Highest total in a T20I between two Full Member teams 297/6 Ind vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

283/1 Ind vs SA Johannesburg 2024 *

278/3 Afg vs Ire Dehradun 2019

267/3 Eng vs WI Tarouba 2023 Partnership of 210* between Sanju and Tilak Highest for any wicket for India

Highest partnership for any wicket for India against South Africa in a T20I

Highest for second wicket or lower for any team in all T20Is Most sixes

* India smashed 23 sixes, the most in a T20I between two Full Member teams. Varma hit ten, Samson nine and Abhishek Sharma hit four sixes. Previous best 22 each by Ind vs Ban in Hyderabad in 2024, by WI vs. SA in Centurion in 2023, and 22 by Afg vs. Ire in Dehradun in 2019.

Fastest to reach three T20I hundreds (full member teams) 32 innings – Phil Salt

33 – Sanju Samson*

35 – Colin Munro

43 – Suryakumar Yadav

53 – Glenn Maxwell

77 – Rohit Sharma

96 – Babar Azam Another first for Samson

* Samson in 2024 became the first ever player to score three T20 International hundreds in a calendar year. He has now been involved in three 170-plus T20I partnerships, the most for any batsman.

Varma equals Samson's feat

* Tilak Varma has etched his name in the record books by becoming the second Indian batsman after Sanju Samson to score back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals.

Fewest overs to 200 in a T20I 13.5 SA vs WI Centurion 2023

13.6 Ind vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

14.1 Indian vs SA Joburg 2024

