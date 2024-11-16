How Tulane went from football irrelevance to fighting for a playoff bid

NEW ORLEANS — Given that half-century in the underworld of college football, Tulane is in what can only be considered a football renaissance. Led by former coach Willie Fritz and continued by first-year coach Jon Sumrall, Tulane has won the American Athletic Conference (2022), defeated USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and sits at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Few could have predicted Tulane's place in the national conversation before the recent surge, as Tulane (8-2) looms as an unlikely contender — along with No. 13 Boise State and No. 24 Army – for the CFP bid that goes to the fifth-highest ranked conference champion.

“They were a beached whale for many years and decades,” former Tulane athletic director Kevin White told ESPN. “The schizophrenia of the campus community was real, compared to college athletics. You put on a helmet and shoulder pads when you went to the board meetings.”

Nowadays the helmets and shoulder pads are saved for competitions.

And Tulane has a coach in Sumrall, 42, who is considered one of the most promising in the sport and who embodies the institution's greater ambitions that come with the taste of success.

And that puts Tulane in an attractive spot as a university, seeing the benefits of its recent football relevance and considering the investments needed to stay in the mix and position itself for a power conference one day.

“I think it's really rewarding for everyone involved to maintain success,” Sumrall said in his office last week. “Our players, our staff and the university as a whole, the challenges that come with middle-tier football, Group 5 football, if you will. Every time you feel like a coach is leaving you think, 'Okay, This could go very badly.' But we are lucky: things have stabilized.”

Tulane is undefeated in the AAC and a win at Navy (7-2) on Saturday (noon ET on ESPN2) would clinch a spot in the program's third consecutive title game. Tulane defeated UCF two years ago, lost to SMU last season and was scheduled to play Army on Saturday with a win.

That kind of consistent success – as often happens at the secondary level – has led to employee turnover. Athletics director Troy Dannen headed to Washington (and soon back to Nebraska) after hiring Fritz in December 2015 and working with him to build the program. Fritz left for Houston after going 23-4 his final two seasons and beating USC in the Cotton Bowl following the 2022 season.

And Tulane found itself institutionally trying to both sustain and maximize success. It hired Huron Consulting, of which White is a senior advisor, to do what COO Patrick Norton calls a “basic diagnosis” of the athletic department.

“[Athletics is] really important to our brand,” Norton said. 'How can we respond to this now? That, I think, is still to be determined in some respects. I mean, this is pretty recent for us, the success of the Cotton Bowl, which was a really great experience for the university. A situation that we have not experienced for a long, long time.”

One of the clearest signs of Tulane's football ambitions came immediately after last season. In the wake of Fritz's departure to Houston and athletic director David Harris' first week on the job, they lured the hottest coach in the Sun Belt. Sumrall had won back-to-back national titles in Troy while going 23-4, and drew interest last cycle from Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Sumrall agreed to a six-year deal that is believed to be at the top end of the AAC. For a place that has lagged behind until now and for so long, Harris' immediate aggression and dedication showed that Tulane did not want to disappear from the map for the next half century.

“Jon has had a big impact on us,” Harris told ESPN. “I think his name and his success came into what we continued to try to build here at Tulane: immediate credibility because people knew his background, his success, what he could have done at Troy, the connection he had had here [as a former assistant].”

To stay in the conversation as the fifth-highest ranked conference champion, Tulane will have to keep winning and get help from some of Boise State's Mountain West foes. But it is entirely viable and is a testament to the school's ability to sustain itself through significant attrition.

Tulane's place in the national debate is a fitting dividend from the increased investment in football. It has been an object of the Pac-12's desire and continued success could draw it into conversations as the leagues remain in flux.

Norton said travel in the Pac-12 would be an issue for Tulane and that the school saw no particular financial benefit from a move.

“We left behind something that's more certain than less certain,” Norton said, “and honestly, it's not the Pac-12 that we always knew, that we grew up with with that John Wooden and UCLA and USC. the same. I'm not saying these schools aren't solid, very good schools, but it's not the same. And it was different than we wanted, and so I think the decision wasn't that difficult, but we listened.”

Kevin Jairaj Images

But being courted by a league is a sign of Tulane's evolution and success in athletics. And Sumrall said he has felt the support.

“I think the willingness and the commitment is real,” Sumrall said. “I think the university sees what football can do for the university. It has excited so many people and I think it has created a lot of awareness, and I think that just reinforces the desire to maybe help the football club grow even further .”

Sumrall was an assistant coach at Tulane three times from 2012 to 2014. He loved the city and saw guys like Leonard Fournette and Odell Beckham Jr. playing ball in high school. He loved the culture of the city; his favorite steakhouse is Mr. John's on St. Charles Avenue, and he's been digging into the alligator cheesecake at Jacques-Imo's. He always thought the clash between local talent and the city's unique character could yield big dividends for a program that remained in neutral for so long.

“So for me, that mix of things was something that I noticed when I was here before,” Sumrall said. “And then the moment that was created with the most recent success in recent years, I think really showed that there was an opportunity to maybe capture some of the positive things that have happened.”

Sumrall's final season as an assistant coach coincided with the move to Yulman Stadium on campus and to the AAC in 2014. That marked a move from the SuperDome, a cavernous dark hole for Tulane games that Sumrall likened to “playing in a cave'.

Since returning, Sumrall has seen the team on campus and the success under Fritz has boosted Tulane football in New Orleans. He complimented Dannen's decision to bring back the Angry Wave logo — appropriate for a quirky city like New Orleans — and said the excitement felt today can be linked to the campus hosting football games.

“When I was here 10 years ago, I don't think anyone here cared. The city didn't care,” he said. “There was no connection. Now you feel like you have a real connection. So that part is really cool.”

Sumrall appreciates that connection. He and his wife, Ginny, live nearby and regularly take walks around campus. She accompanies him as he crosses campus on Thursdays checking into player classes, something Sumrall likes to do to connect with the players. His presence there also emphasizes the academic component, which is critical at Tulane.

The squad that Sumrall has put together is a modern mosaic of what squad building looks like, as he brought in 58 new players, including 53 transfers. He has also benefited from the leftovers at quarterback and tailback, both of whom have blossomed into stars.

Tailback Makhi Hughes leads the AAC in rushing yards with 1,209. He is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has scored 13 rushing touchdowns and two more receiving.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for 2,059 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 65.6% of his passes and has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the Group of 5.

George Walker/Icon Sportswire

Mensah has led a balanced attack under veteran coordinator Joe Craddock, who ranks No. 4 nationally in scoring at 41.0 points per game. Tulane also ranks in the Top 20 in scoring defense and total defense under coordinator Greg Gasparato.

Sumrall's teams at Troy had a knack for winning close games, as Sumrall joked that they went a “modest 12-2” in his first year there. So far, his team at Tulane has only lost to then-No. 15 Oklahoma and then No. 17 Kansas State, and it has handled the rest of the competition. In Tulane's eight wins, it has won by an average of more than 30 points.

As Tulane enters the final stages, the program will face the same micro issue it faces in macroeconomics as a university does in athletics: retaining talent and spending enough money to stay competitive. That includes coaches, staff and players, in an era where the financial separation is stark compared to that of the power leagues.

While little movement is expected in the Power 4 coaching ranks this year, Sumrall's career record of 31-6 will make him coveted this year and beyond. Mensah, who has three years of eligibility remaining, has written the kind of season where schools with quarterback needs are already putting together bids.

The success for Tulane is real, but so is the annual challenge of preserving it. With the ambition and momentum Tulane has gathered comes the challenge of keeping it going.

“As you look at the coming years and the changing landscape of college athletics, people feel like there really is a place for Tulane within the college football landscape and that it is a stronger athletics brand overall,” Harris said. “And so it's incredibly exciting to be in this position. It's a big responsibility because you want to be part of keeping the trajectory going and keeping the excitement going and keeping the momentum going.”