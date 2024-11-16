Who qualified for the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals? | ATP tour





Tournament news Who qualified for the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals? The semi-finals will take place on Saturday at the Inalpi Arena November 15, 2024 Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour The Nitto ATP Finals are held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

By ATP staff The semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 have been announced. Jannik Sinner won the Ilie Nastase Group and will face Casper Ruud, the second-placed finisher in the John Newcombe Group. They will compete in the evening match, no earlier than 8:30 PM Sinner has won both of the pair's previous Lexus ATP Head2Head meetings, which took place in Vienna in 2020 and 2021. The Italian triumphed both times in straight sets. Two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev topped the John Newcombe Group and will face Taylor Fritz, who finished second in the Ilie Nastase Group. Fritz leads his series with Zverev 6-5, having won four of the previous five matches, including three straight wins this year. Fritz recently won 6-4, 7-5 in the Laver Cup. They will meet each other in the first semi-final no later than 2:30 PM In doubles, fifth seeds Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will face eighth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the afternoon. Top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will compete against seventh seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the evening. ORDER OF PLAY – SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2024 CENTER COURT, starting at 12 noon [8] Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) vs [5] Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) Not before 2:30 PM

[2] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [5] Taylor Fritz (US) Not before 6:00 PM

[7] Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) vs [1] Marcelo Arevalo (SLV) / Mate Pavic (CRO) Not before 8:30 PM

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) against… [6] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nitto-atp-finals-2024-sf-qualifiers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos