Wes McCauley: from MSU hockey player to beloved NHL referee

He grew up in a hockey family and dreamed of playing in the NHL. But after a long journey through college and minor leagues, he picked up the whistle.

In 2003, McCauley became only the third-ever second-generation NHL referee, following in the footsteps of his father, John. Since then, he has become one of the league's most recognizable officials.

In 1985, while serving as NHL Director of Officiating, John McCauley traveled to East Lansing to oversee the video review for a special exhibition series between MSU and the Canadian National Team in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games. During his visit, John was so impressed with the university's facilities and hockey program that he couldn't help but share his enthusiasm when he returned home.

“I remember my dad coming home after that weekend and saying, 'I think you're going to Michigan State,'” Wes McCauley said.

The rest was history.

McCauley's major hockey career began in 1989 when he accepted an offer to play for MSU. The defenseman spent four years with the Spartans and served as co-captain in his senior season alongside best friend and future NHL player Bryan Smolinski.

During his senior year, McCauley received the Terry Flanagan Memorial Award in recognition of his perseverance and dedication in overcoming adversity. That same year, McCauley was picked by the Detroit Red Wings in the eighth round of the 1990 NHL Draft. McCauley's playing career took him through several minor leagues, including the International Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League and a stint in Italy. His dream of reaching the NHL as a player did not come true.

After retiring from professional hockey in 1997, McCauley remained involved in the sport he loved. The transition to civil service was a natural one, given his family background in the profession. McCauley said his father, an NHL referee for 15 years, was always a guiding influence in his life and served as a referee for much of his childhood.

The NHL switched from three officials per game to four in the 1998-99 season, which provided more opportunities for aspiring referees like McCauley.

“My father died before I got to Michigan State,” McCauley said. “Many of his colleagues who were now in management told me that the workforce would increase and that they were looking for people. That's when I started to think a little more about a career as a civil servant.”

In 1998, McCauley began his career as an umpire in the minor leagues, working his way through the ECHL and eventually signing with the NHL in 2001. His NHL refereeing debut was on January 20, 2003.

“That game wasn't even my first game, to be honest,” McCauley said. “I had just officiated four games in four nights in the American Hockey League, so I was hanging out at home. Next thing you know, my home phone rings and it was our signee saying that the guy who was supposed to be working tonight, Brad Watson, got food poisoning. So I had to go to Columbus. I got to the rink at 6:15, put on the gear and officiated my first game. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise.

That game marked the beginning of a successful career as a referee in the NHL. McCauley signed a full-time contract with the league in the summer of 2005 and became one of the most recognizable referees in the sport.

McCauley became known for his dramatic and animated performances on the ice, which often added a personal flair to the officiating experience. His expressive gestures and passionate deliveries have made him a fan favorite; Many of his penalties and goals have gone viral.

“It's just me,” McCauley said. “I love the game, and sometimes I might get a little too excited, or sometimes I have a little break for dramatic effects or whatever, but I just try to enjoy it and have fun.”

The Athletics released an opinion poll in January in which NHL players voted for the best referee. McCauley won, receiving 53% of the vote. Kelly Sutherland finished second with just over 18%.

Despite the demands of a professional hockey career, McCauley earned his bachelor's degree from MSU and returned in 2019 to complete his Masters in Sports Coaching and Leadership.

“Receiving my degree from Michigan State allowed me to pursue my dream of becoming a hockey player,” McCauley said. “Eventually that door was closed, but I was able to take that other path to civil service. If I didn't have my degree to fall back on, I don't know if it would have been possible to do that.”

The highlights of McCauley's career aren't the big moments, like his 1,000th game or the viral, dramatic decisions he's made on the ice. It's the personal connections and the journey that have shaped him, he said. Between McCauley's time at MSU, his family's legacy in the sport or his active role in the NHL, he has a deep love for the game of hockey.

“Hockey has been really good to me,” McCauley said. “I was able to earn a degree from a world-class university. I was able to meet people from all walks of life. I was able to realize a dream in the National Hockey League, but with a slightly different path than normal, but I'm there still and I'll stay there until they cut the skates off me.”