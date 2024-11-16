Valley tops Dowling in the semifinals of the 5A high school playoffs in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS It was the Battle of West Des Moines, this time only in Cedar Falls.

Dowling and Valley faced off Friday in the semifinals of the Iowa high school playoffs, and the Tigers came out on top.

Thanks to a second-half comeback, including an interception by Jayden McGregory and a go-ahead goal from the injured Zay Robinson, Valley defeated Dowling 28-21 and advanced to the championship match.

We got off to a slow start, and then it took a big move from McGregory to really get the momentum back our way, Valley coach Gary Swenson said after the game. We finally just took it out of there. I'm really proud of our kids because it was a hard-fought game.

Defense led both teams in the first quarter.

Neither team found paydirt in the opening 12 minutes, and when Valley managed to get close, the Maroons defense ended the trip to the red zone early.

The Tigers drove to the 18-yard line after taking a punt in Dowling territory, but when Drake DeGroote attempted a 17-yard pass toward the end zone, Dowling's Will Barreto intercepted it instead.

Dowling took over from his own 17-yard line and subtracted the remaining 37 seconds of the first quarter. The scoring drought ended midway through the second quarter when RaShawd Davis spun around one defender and pushed another into the end zone for a 12-yard rushing score.

The Maroons led 7-0 with 7:26 left in the first half.

Dowlings' defense stopped Valley on its next possession, and the Maroons got the ball back at the Tigers' 42-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Davis rushed 10 yards but absorbed a hit out of bounds, a penalty that added another 15 yards to his run.

A few plays later, quarterback Joey Nahas took the ball four yards for another Dowling touchdown and the Maroons took a 14-0 lead with 4:09 left in the half.

However, Valley's dynamic receiver group wouldn't go to the locker room after two touchdowns. DeGroote completed two deep passes to get the Tigers in scoring position: a 24-yard pass to Jayden Brown and a 35-yard pass to Jayden McGregory, who tackled Dowling's Parker Pearson at the one-yard line.

Bowling running back King Coleman punched in Valley's first touchdown on the next play, and the Tigers closed in, cutting Dowling's lead in half, 14-7.

In the second half the score was much less spread.

Valley picked up the pace on its first possession, with Coleman rushing for 32 combined yards on the first three plays. DeGroote and McGregory connected on several long passes, but it was Brown who finally found his way into the end zone thanks to a trick play. Running back Darius Mason took a coin toss in DeGroote's backfield, stopped on a dime and threw an 11-yard strike to a wide-open Brown for the tying score.

Dowling regained the lead on their ensuing possession, marching 72 yards on eight plays and capping the drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Parker DePhillips to Jakob Skau. The Maroons had a 21-14 lead with 3:13 left in the third quarter.

But that didn't last.

Coleman scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run, tying the game with 33 seconds left in the third frame.

Then the Tigers did something they hadn't done all game: took the lead.

The Maroons drove to the Tigers' 12-yard line, but a pass from Nahas intended for Trey Wilson was picked off by McGregory. He broke free and punched a Dowling defender on a 98-yard return before being brought down a second time at the one-yard line.

He's a playmaker, and he made a few for us tonight, Swenson said.

Two plays later, DeGroote completed a pass to Robinson in the end zone. Valley was on top, 28-21, with 10:14 left in the fourth.

The Tigers defense showed a lot of life on the next drive despite not having much of a break after the short scoring drive by their offense. Valley forced a three-and-out, and the Tigers offense got the ball back on their own 36-yard line.

Then the teams exchanged kicks again.

The Tigers' offense was turned back with 2:31 remaining in the fourth and a seven-point lead intact after Valley's Jarome Horn sacked DePhillips and forced Dowling to punt on fourth-and-18.

Valley ran out the rest of the clock and advanced to the Class 5A championship. The Tigers will face Southeast Polk or Iowa City Liberty in the state title game on Friday.

It means everything, Swenson said of what making the title game means for the seniors. You can't win one if you don't participate in the game. Our goal was just to get there, and we're excited to come back next week.”

