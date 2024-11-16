Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve

Carlos Alcaraz is doing fine.

He will likely win a slew of tour titles and Grand Slams. He should be a dominant force in his sport for the next decade, and probably two.

Yet Alcaraz limped to the finish of his season for the third year in a row. Two years ago it was an injury. Last year it was a mental fog that lasted until March.

This year, since leaving the China Open with the title and a third straight win over his biggest rival Jannik Sinner in a three-set classic, there has been a bit of both. There was a bug in his stomach and his respiratory system. He has also admitted to poor focus and fluidity on the slippery surfaces and quiet atmosphere of indoor hard court tennis.

There's also the lingering exhaustion of a summer that included the Olympics, which ended with a loss to Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match. None of these are illegitimate excuses for a perceived slump that has manifested itself in a 14-4 record since the US Open and a 77.8% winning percentage, the kind of numbers most tennis players dream of.

Most tennis players are not the heirs to the greatest era in the history of men's tennis, an avatar that the sport will expect to see in the years to come.

On Friday, the nose strip across the bridge of his nose to keep his passageways clear for the second consecutive match in Turin at the ATP Tour Finals said it all. Two defeats in straight sets against Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev, including a fairly routine and unsurprising win over an overmatched Andrey Rublev, and Alcaraz's season is over. He felt it.



Carlos Alcaraz's ATP Tour Finals ended in defeat against Alexander Zverev. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

If someone says he is fresh, he is lying, Alcaraz said at a press conference after opening the week with the loss to Ruud. He described a long and demanding year, with few days off, due to both tournaments and injuries, which crippled his clay-court season until Roland Garros, where he won the French Open. Some players handle it better than others. I'm tired. I'm mentally tired.

After Friday's loss to Zverev, an hour and 57 minute exercise in brilliance and frustration, the 21-year-old Alcaraz spoke to reporters again about burnout. He still needs to find some fuel for an emotional week of Davis Cup competition next week, which will include the final matches of Rafael Nadal's career.

He also acknowledged his tendency to play to the extreme, the peaks and valleys that color much of the talk surrounding his tennis lately, especially in the context of Sinner's seemingly inexorable ability to win.

“I have played great tournaments, but also very bad tournaments,” he said. Next year he wants one thing: more consistency.

After a season that included two majors out of four and two more titles, more consistency would be a huge prospect for his competitors. They have no doubt that the Alcaraz they know and fear will return once the calendar turns and tennis is played amid natural light and wind. He is the pinnacle of the sportsman, capable of shots they can't even think about, with the steel to win four Grand Slam titles at the age of 21 and post a 12-1 record in matches of five sets. He's not going anywhere. They all know better than to collect something big from a sub-par six weeks for him at this time of year.

I told him he had beaten me too much this year, so I had to win at least once, an important one, Zverev said of the laugh they shared at the net when it was over.

Alcaraz thinks he will one day be a great indoor track player. However, he knows that he is not there now, or perhaps better said, he knows that he is very good, but others are better. Growing up in temperate Spain, he rarely played indoors. He hardly practices indoors. Over the years he would have to collect enough matches to become more comfortable in that environment. But he's still a long way off.

In recent weeks he has been playing with his backhand, shortening his stroke to account for the way the ball slides in. At the Paris Masters he said the court was so fast it didn't even feel like tennis.

A lot of players are better than me on an indoor court, he said.

His inability to take Zverev's serve on Friday seemed worrisome until considering that the two break points Zverev faced in the second set were the first he has handled all tournament. Alcaraz's own serve is a limiting factor on these courts and in his game, something he is fully aware of. When he dismantled Djokovic in this year's Wimbledon final, Djokovic was surprised and even shocked by how well Alcaraz served. If Alcaraz can sort things out, he will have to be careful for the rest of the tour, just like in indoor tennis.

For now, he hasn't quite done it yet, in contrast to the utter solidity of Zverev's serve, which not so long ago was an albatross of double faults and wobbly throws. The German lost about a point per service game until he met Alcaraz, but it is the forehand return that landed on the roof of a second serve at 15-40 that will linger longer than the invasion Alcaraz made on that serve, for the player himself and for watching fans.

That includes the two rally balls in the middle of the court that he missed during the first set tiebreak: a forehand into the net and then a straight backhand that hit a yard. Set point, after Zverev had come up with a stylish half-volley with a backhand that seemed to shoot past him down the line, Alcaraz anticipated a short ball. He caught it off guard and forced himself to stretch into a difficult volley that could have been a regular ground stroke. He missed it. He was in disbelief.



Carlos Alcaraz wants to improve his serve as he evolves. (Stefano Guidi/AFP via Getty Images)

As is his tendency, there were two ridiculous shots in between all this. A down-the-line forehand pass and a backhand topspin lob that left Zverev wondering how on earth he had done that, especially after what had gone before.

At the most important moments he suddenly turns into a different person, Zverev told reporters at his press conference. Suddenly you can't hit a winner against him anymore. Suddenly he's hitting every passing shot on the line. For example, you could put a coin in it and it would strike it.

Alcaraz rarely throws his racket. He did so on Friday after losing the tiebreaker and throwing it on his bag.

Then he came out and played a game that suggested his head was still in the final set. He hit a forehand into the center of the net from the center of the court. He scored a half-hearted whack on a backhand on break point, and that was about that. He can put a ball on a coin, but he doesn't have the multiple Tour final appearances and titles of Zverev, and the years he spent chasing the Big Three of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz has been hunted almost since he became an ATP Tour tennis player. He needs to acclimatize with a target on his back.

In the final moments, after his final winner of the day, he raised his arms to the crowd for the first time in an attempt to rally them behind him. Win or lose, Alcaraz, the cheerful entertainer, the player who seems to be able to make the best shot at the most important moment, has been out of action for a while.

He also wasn't there when he wanted him on Friday, which makes all the highlights on the reels he wins look a bit like cotton candy.

I have played incredible points, incredible games, but in some games when the chances are there, I miss a lot, he said at his press conference.

I need to work on being more consistent. Let's see.

(Top photo: Shi Tang / Getty Images)