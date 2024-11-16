The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village





It's a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton and is played with a paddle, not a racket – and Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in the country. The four new community pickleball courts in Westlake Village mark the first time there have been public pickleball or tennis courts in the city. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States! I'm still surprised every time I hear that, but that's what they say and we know it if we keep hearing about it,” said Rob de Geus, Westlake city manager. Village. “This is an investment we want to make, not only for Westlake Village, but also for the region,” De Geus said. According to him, the sport is fun for all ages. “The pickleball courts will be for the community, for everyone, for all ages. This park was built primarily for youth and there weren't many adult sports, so we added this new feature,” he said. . The construction project began 11 months ago and turned part of this large parking lot into the four new courts, explained Ned Davis, the mayor of Westlake Village. “The pickleball courts are the crown jewel of the culmination of a lot of things, especially the park itself. We were able to free up so much space for four pickleball courts. That was originally the parking lot. So we converted parking lots into usable pickleball spaces,” Davis said. Gigi Corkott plays Pickleball, she is a personal trainer and says she appreciates the physical and mental agility the game provides. “For me it's the fact that it's a great physical activity. It's agile, and as a personal trainer I'm always concerned with people being more agile, so it's great on that front – and it's great for cardio too. ” Corkott said. “Also, it's great because of the strategy and the thinking aspect of it. It's such a budget-friendly activity, and so the fact that there's now an open pickleball court and people can just gather. There's no excuse for people not to have a place to exercise and socialize. And so I think those are the two biggest things. Community is huge for me and for our community here. And if you don't know how to play, there's even a Pickleball ambassador on the court to show you the ropes!

