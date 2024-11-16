Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport





The Lafayette Lancers finished 17-4 and placed second in the Class 3 team state tournament. That state result ties the 2017 team that also finished in second place. “(I'm) very proud of the girls' work this season and how we finished at the state level,” Lancers coach Emily Pestka said. “Once we saw how the district brackets performed, our goal was to finish in second place as a team.” Lafayette defeated North Kansas City 5-0 in the semifinals and advanced to the finals against perennially powerful St. Joseph's Academy for the championship. “Playing St. Joe is always hard,” Pestka said. “They know they have to bring their 'A' game to compete with them. We had some great points, but they outscored us.” The Angles won their 19th state team championship with a 5-0 win over Lafayette. The Lancers were realistic about the outcome. “I think they were just grateful to be back at team level and finish second, which is one spot higher than last season,” Pestka said. “We knew it would be a tall order to beat St. Joe's in the finals.” With back-to-back trips to the Final Four, Petska is excited to see the program progress. “The program has achieved some great results in recent years and I am very pleased with our consecutive results each year,” said Pestka. “We will keep a number of important players in the team next year and we will get some strong new players.” In the individual state tournament, Lafayette junior Mia Yin had to retire in her semifinal match against Sydney Fuger of North Kansas City. “Mia played an incredible match against Sydney, fighting hard for every point she won and making a great comeback in the second set after losing the first,” Pestka said. “Unfortunately, at the end of the second set, she had some really bad muscle cramps and spasms, which forced her to stop.” Yin came back to take third place with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Francis Howell Central freshman Ashley Hayes. “Mia is a fighter,” Pestka said. “She doesn't give up, and even though she probably didn't feel 100 percent in the third-place game, she still went out and played like she was.” Yin's older sister, Amber, won the state singles title last season. Pestka believes she can join her sister as state champion. “I think Mia will have another great shot at the state singles championship next year,” Pestka said. “She will have great competition from returning players in the state, but I think her mental toughness and determination will give her a great opportunity.” Pestka is optimistic about the future. “I think we will continue to see individual state qualifiers and team state qualifiers in the coming years,” Pestka said. “We are deep in our lineup and I don't see that changing in the next few years.”

