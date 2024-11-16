China Sports Weekly (11.10-11.16) -Xinhua





BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. China beats Bahrain to win second World Cup qualifier Zhang Yuning (2nd from left) of China competes with goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla (2nd from right) of Bahrain during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match in Riffa, Bahrain, on November 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Zhang Yuning scored a 91st-minute winner as China beat Bahrain 1–0 on November 14 to earn their second consecutive victory in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. The goal came within a minute of Ali Haram's goal for Bahrain being ruled offside after a VAR check, with China earning three crucial points to keep their World Cup dreams alive. The victory puts China fourth in the group, level with Australia and Saudi Arabia. 2. Inaugural CBA Club Cup tips off Yu Dehao (L) of the Shandong Heroes breaks through during his match against the Zhejiang Lions at the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Club Cup in Yantai, east China's Shandong province, on November 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng) The first Club Cup of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) was held on November 12 in four cities in Shandong, Hebei and Guangdong. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CBA competition, the tournament consists of a group stage and the final. In the first phase, 20 teams will be divided into four groups and compete in a single round-robin format. The finals consist of single elimination matches to determine the champion. The Beijing Royal Fighters, the Zhejiang Lions, the Shenzhen Leopards and the Beijing Ducks lead their respective groups on November 15. 3. Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu crowned WTT champions Frankfurt Wang Manyu of China makes a return during the women's singles final against her compatriot Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua) Chinese rowers Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu claimed the titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt on November 10. Lin was crowned men's singles champion for the fifth time in the last six WTT Series events, taking home the Frankfurt title after beating Swedish player Anton Kallberg 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 8- 11, 11-8 in the final. final. In the women's singles, top seed Wang Manyu dethroned last year's champion Wang Yidi in a tight all-Chinese final, winning 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8 . 4. Chinese skipper Xu Jingkun makes historic debut in Vendee Globe Xu Jingkun checks his sailboat in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France, on November 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yazhuo) As the very first Chinese skipper to compete in the Vendee Globe, Xu Jingkun set off from the port of Les Sables-d'Olonne on November 10 in the 10th edition of the legendary solo, non-stop, around the world yacht race. Xu lost his left forearm as a result of a fireworks accident at the age of 12, the same year he first saw the sea, before developing a lifelong passion for sailing. “Being the first Chinese sailor here is more than a personal achievement. It is about inspiring others to look beyond obstacles and explore what is possible,” said Xu, who expressed hope that his journey can become a catalyst for Chinese sails. 5. Sichuan begins WCBA title defense with victory over Jiangsu Members of Sichuan celebrate during the awards ceremony of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) 2023-24 competition in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen) Veteran forward Gao Song had 24 points as defending champion Sichuan sailed past Jiangsu 90-75 at home on November 15 in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) 2024-25 season competition. Gao, 32, shot 10 of 13 from the field. Han Xu and Wang Siyu scored 18 and 12 points respectively for Sichuan. Before the match, the Sichuan players received their championship rings and banner.

