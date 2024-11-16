Sports
Detroit Catholic Central takes down Belleville, Bryce Underwood: Live updates recap
One of the best high school football games in the country takes place Friday night in Michigan when Belleville takes on Detroit Catholic Central.
The 2024 Michigan High School Playoffs continue with the Regional Finals on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.
Michigan (MHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
Follow here for live updates as Bryce Underwood tries to lead Belleville past undefeated Detroit Catholic Central.
That's also possible watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
The competition starts on Friday, November 15 at 6:50 PM ET.
Refresh this page for live updates once the game starts.
Belleville won the coin toss and postponed. Detroit Catholic Central starts with the ball.
1ST QUARTER
We are on our way! DCC starts under its own power after the opening kick goes out of bounds.
REVENUE ON DOWNS! Belleville fills a fourth-and-short play and takes over at its own 32 with just under 10 minutes left in the quarter.
INTERCEPTION! Samson Gash picks out Bryce Underwood, who was hit while throwing. DCC ball on its own 36 with 7:14 left 0-0.
TOUCHDOWN DCC! Jaden Pydyn goes 48 yards up the middle to make it 7-0 DCC with 4:49 left. The offensive line opened up a huge hole during that run.
What initially looked like an onside kick recovered by DCC is instead an interference penalty on the Shamrocks. Belleville starts on DCC 41.
TOUCHDOWN BELLEVILLE! Bryce Underwood fires an absolute dart into triple coverage for a 48-yard touchdown to Trey Graham. Are 7-7 with 1:48 left.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: Belleville 7, Detroit Catholic Central 7
2ND QUARTER
Samson Gash gets a big first down on 3rd and 5 and it's DCC ball at the Belleville 22, 11:28 left.
TOUCHDOWN DCC! Samson Gash sprints six yards around the edge to make it 14-7 DCC with 9:33 left.
Two straight sacks for DCC have Belleville fourth and 34 on its own 1, 7:35 left. Samson Gash returns the 29-yard punt to the Belleville 6. DCC is active again and leads 14-7.
TOUCHDOWN DCC! Jaden Pydyn jumps over a Belleville defender in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 4 and it's 21-7 DCC with 4:25 left.
TOUCHDOWN BELLEVILLE! Bryce Underwood keeps it himself and gets the edge for a 9-yard touchdown run. Are 21-14 DCC with 1:01 left.
HALFTIME: Detroit Catholic Central 21, Belleville 14
3RD QUARTER
DCC starts the second half, and Belleville starts on its own after a fair catch on a pooch kick.
Jack McHugh sacks Bryce Underwood on third and long, and Belleville has to punt. The Tigers also take their first timeout before kicking on fourth-and-19 with 7:40 left. 21-14 DCC.
TOUCHDOWN DCC! Skyler Hunter throws to Samson Gash for a 48-yard touchdown after a flea flicker, and it's 28-14 DCC with 5:11 left.
TOUCHDOWN DCC! Casmer Moir is absolutely wide open for a 60-yard catch-and-run on a play-action pass from Skyler Hunter. Are 35-14 DCC with 3:10 left.
TOUCHDOWN BELLEVILLE! Bryce Underwood dives for the pylon and gets it on a 22-yard TD run, closing the deficit to 35-21 with 2:21 left.
END OF 3RD QUARTER: Detroit Catholic Central 35, Belleville 21
4TH QUARTER
Facing a fourth-and-12 at the Belleville 40 with 11:08 to go, Shamrocks are in the lead 35-21. Punt goes into the end zone and the Tigers will take over at their own 20.
REVENUE ON DOWNS! Bryce Underwood's pass in the end zone falls incomplete on fourth-and-6. It is a DCC ball under its own power 33, leading 35-21 with 9:25 left.
FUMBLE! Huge play for Belleville as the Tigers take charge on their own after a Jaden Pydyn fumble with seven minutes left 35-21.
FUMBLE! Belleville steps into the DCC 10, but coughs it up. It's a DCC ball on its own 7-yard line, leading 35-21 with 6:36 left.
INTERCEPTION! Luca Genrich picks off Bryce Underwood on fourth down and it's DCC ball on the Belleville 13 with 1:59 left, leading 35-21.
Clubs get into victory formation and start to get on their knees.
More Michigan high school football coverage
Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
Michigan high school football: ranking of the top remaining teams by division (11/12/2024)
Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions coaches Belleville coach Bryce Underwood
Votes: Who should be the high school senior for SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (11/12/2024)
To get live updates on your phone and follow your favorite teams and top matches, download the SBLive Sports app:Download iPhone app|Download Android app
–Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive |@sblivesports
|
