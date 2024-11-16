BTTA has seen the Olympics LA28 :: Mmegi Online





This December, the BTTA will host four high-profile international tournaments at the Botho University Multi-Purpose Hall. The four tournaments will feature different age groups as the BTTA opens the festive season action. The annual Phoenix Assurance Botswana International tournament returns and will be held on December 14-15. The Phoenix Assurance Botswana International tournament has the biggest prize of the four, with a premium winner's prize of P3,000. Prior to this, the BTTA will host an opening tournament on their calendar with the Commonwealth Under-13 tournament on December 12, while the Under-15 Regional tournament will follow on December 13 and the Phoenix Assurance Botswana Under-13 International tournament simultaneously with the seniors will take place. ' international tournament on December 14-15. The BTTA said countries from Region 5 have expressed interest in participating in the four internationals, with more than 100 participants expected in the capital. BTTA public relations officer Tshegofatso Malepa said the tournaments are part of a strategy by the association as BTTA looks towards its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. “We try to expose most of our development players to international tournaments and also the rest of the world knows that we are a hub for organizing international tournaments. Through these tournaments we gauge ourselves and prepare to qualify for the next Olympic Games,” said Malepa. The quartet of tournaments is thanks to a partnership between the BTTA and Phoenix Assurance Botswana, and the insurance company injected P42,000 as sponsorship money. The BTTA has since received a thumbs up from the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) to organize the self-funded tournaments. The BTTA has raised its hand over the years as one of the best hosts in the local sports scenes. The federation has hosted the Region 5 Championship a number of times. The BTTA broke onto the continental stage when they hosted the ITTF Africa Youth Championship and the ITTF Africa Hopes and Challenge Week in July.

