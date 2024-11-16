Aptos Girls Tennis: Perfect! | TPG online daily





By Tammi Brown Aptos High Girls Tennis had a great season, securing the 2024 SCCAL League title with a perfect 10-0 League record! We had nine returning players this year, including team captain Aviana Andrews, a senior who was an undefeated player at number two in singles. This was Avi's third year with the team, following her undefeated 2023 MVP season at number four singles. Freshman Kiana Safari was new to the team, but immediately stepped into the top spot in singles, as she had been with us for years. Kiana never dropped a set in league matches, she had a great win-loss record of 78-6 in matches played. Three-year veteran Coral Collins, a junior, had another great competitive season, placing the team at number three in the singles rankings and helping us secure victories in several crucial matches. Our team of 13 enjoys playing tennis and is constantly improving, gaining strength in both singles and doubles. This dedication is clearly reflected in the individual record of 66-4 in league play. We are a tennis family that supports and encourages each other every day. Four Aptos players reached the finals of the SCCAL singles and doubles tournament on November 6. Kiana Safari (#1 seed) and Aviana Andrews (#3 seed) played each other in the singles finals, with Kiana winning the match. Coral Collins and Isabella Calderon (seeded #3) played in the doubles finals and were defeated by a very strong duo from Scotts Valley, Sofia Niklaus and Erin Szymanski (seeded #1). Aptos will play Stevenson School in Pebble Beach in the first round of the CCS tournament on Nov. 12 and Kiana Safari will represent the SCCAL in the CCS Singles tournament at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos on Nov. 18. It was a great season with a great group of players and I enjoyed every minute of it. Tammi Brown is the head coach of the Aptos High School girls tennis team. PHOTO: BACK ROW (from left): Isabella Calderon, Natalia Calderon, Julia Blevins, Kiana Safari, Sadie Chapman, Coral Collins, Neci Hoeptner, Charlotte Long, Gia Arista

FRONT ROW (from left): Head Coach Tammi Brown, Finn Gansaeuer Pilcher, Gamble Kellermyer, Team Captain Aviana Andrews, Aracely Ritchie, Assistant Coach Sam Brown. (visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tpgonlinedaily.com/aptos-girls-tennis-perfect/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos