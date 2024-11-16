Connect with us

Aquinas defeats Rush-Henrietta for the Class AA title

Friday night's Section V Class AA final features a pair of powerhouses looking for their first title of the decade as No. 3 Aquinas (8-2) takes on No. 8 Rush-Henrietta (4-6) at 7 p.m. ) plays.

Coach Moe Jackson has led the Irish to the finals in his second season, beating five-time champion McQuaid 21-6 in the semifinals. Coach Joe Montesano leads his Cinderella Royal Comets to the finals after dropping UPrep 13-7.

Follow below for updates:

Final score: Aquinas 48, Rush-Henrietta 14

There is a new Section V Class AA champion. Sophomore quarterback Trent Buttles threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Aquinas captured its first sectional title since 2018.

Aquinas snapped No. 8 Rush-Henrietta's three-game winning streak. The Royal Comets finish 4-7.

Aquinas 48, Rush-Henrietta 14: Little Irish scores second special teams touchdown

Joshua Ernst Jr. returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter for Aquinas.

Aquinas 41, Rush-Henrietta 14: Royal Comets return for touchdown

Parker Monette scored on a 40-yard punt return for Rush-Henrietta.

