



Friday night's Section V Class AA final features a pair of powerhouses looking for their first title of the decade as No. 3 Aquinas (8-2) takes on No. 8 Rush-Henrietta (4-6) at 7 p.m. ) plays. Coach Moe Jackson has led the Irish to the finals in his second season, beating five-time champion McQuaid 21-6 in the semifinals. Coach Joe Montesano leads his Cinderella Royal Comets to the finals after dropping UPrep 13-7. Follow below for updates: Final score: Aquinas 48, Rush-Henrietta 14 There is a new Section V Class AA champion. Sophomore quarterback Trent Buttles threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Aquinas captured its first sectional title since 2018. Aquinas snapped No. 8 Rush-Henrietta's three-game winning streak. The Royal Comets finish 4-7. Aquinas 48, Rush-Henrietta 14: Little Irish scores second special teams touchdown Joshua Ernst Jr. returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter for Aquinas. Aquinas 41, Rush-Henrietta 14: Royal Comets return for touchdown Parker Monette scored on a 40-yard punt return for Rush-Henrietta. Aquinas 41, Rush-Henrietta 7: Trent Buttles throws for another touchdown Trent Buttles has thrown two touchdown passes in the second half, the last a 34-yarder to Derrion Battle. Buttles rolled to his right and saw Battle open up the left side for the score. Aquinas 34, Rush-Henrietta 7: Trent Buttles throws touchdown pass Aquinas quarterback Thomas Levans III threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Thomas Levans III. Halftime score: Aquino 27, Rush-Henrietta 7 Thomas Aquino added a field goal before halftime. Josh Campbell made his second 34-yard field goal of the game as time expired in the second quarter. Aquinas 24, Rush-Henrietta 7: Trent Buttles scores touchdown on fourth down Thomas Aquinas has scored two consecutive touchdowns. Trent Buttles crossed the goal line on a quarterback sneak on fourth down. Aquinas 17, Rush-Henrietta 7: Jeffery Logan III returns the kickoff for the touchdown Aquinas responded with an immediate touchdown. Jeffery Logan III returned the kickoff 85 yards for a score that gave the Irish a 17-10 lead. Aquinas 10, Rush-Henrietta 7: Brendan Mangone scores after Royal Comets forced fumble Rush-Henrietta's defense forced a turnover and the offense capitalized. The Royal Comets recovered a fumble at the Aquinas 12-yard line. RH quarterback Brendan Mangone ran for a 5-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game. Aquinas 10, Rush-Henrietta 0: Josh Campbell makes a field goal Thomas Aquinas received a three-point discount on sales. Senior kicker Josh Campbell made a 34-yard field goal to give the Little Irish a 10-0 lead. Thomas' defense is intercepted Aquinas forced the first turnover of the game. Linebacker Brody Lennox deflected a pass and it was picked off by fellow linebacker CJ Flaherty. Aquinas 7, Rush-Henrietta 0: Derrion Battle scores a rushing touchdown Derion Battle broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and give Thomas a 7-0 lead. Rush-Henrietta goes three-and-out Rush-Henrietta punted and Aquinas took over at his 48-yard line. Aquinas turns the ball over on downs Aquinas received the ball first and started at the Rush-Henrietta 20-yard line. The Little Irish were stopped on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs. Where is Aquino's playoff football game vs. Rush-Henrietta? Tonight's game is at SUNY Brockport. What time is Aquino's playoff football game against Rush-Henrietta? The kick-off is at 7 p.m Football photos of Aquino Rush-Henrietta Football Photos

