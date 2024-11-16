Tennis teams look back on record-breaking fall season





The men's and women's tennis ended their fall seasons with some record firsts. The women's team opened the season at number nine in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics preseason rankings, their highest preseason ranking in program history and third in the Southern States Athletic Conference rankings. It's nice to see the work we've done over the last four years being recognised, said head coach Matthew Llewellyn. That said, third place should hopefully give us the motivation to finish higher. The women opened their season at the NAIA ITA Gulf Regional and saw a standout performance from graduate student Lucy Carpenter, who reached the championship round in singles. This performance was the furthest a Wolf Pack player has ever gone in singles at that tournament. Carpenter's efforts earned her a spot in the ITA Cup for the fourth consecutive season as one of the top 16 women's players in the NAIA, where she posted a 2–1 record, highlighted by a victory against the number nine player in the NAIA at the NAIA. time. It's a great and historic achievement for her, Llewellyn said. Before Lucy, no Loyola tennis player had ever qualified for this event. It's one of the many ways Lucy has helped put Loyola tennis on the map. The season ended for the women at the Dillard Invitational, which was hosted by local rivals Dillard University and saw a doubles victory for juniors Avery Frierson and Adele Fereres, plus the competitive debut of freshman Bianca Harris. Bianca has had a great fall training block and has improved significantly, Llewellyn said. We were very motivated to show what we have been working on. The men's team was projected to finish fourth in the conference preseason polls after an injury-riddled season last spring. The team tried to improve on last season's problems. “We are installing a new system and the guys have really started working on it,” Llewellyn said. It focuses on high energy and positivity while giving them tools to help combat the adversity of college tennis matches. The fall season kicked off for the men with a trip to Thibodeaux, Louisiana for the Nicholls State Invitational where they competed against four Division I programs. The men performed very well at the Nicholls tournament, Llewellyn said. The year before we played this event and got chopped, so it was encouraging to compete against three NCAA Division 1 teams as well as we did. A standout performance came from the doubles team of senior Samuel Motazed and junior Sam Izrael, who defeated two Division I opponents from Nicholls State and Lamar University. The men also concluded their fall season at the Dillard Invitational and saw Izrael reach the singles semifinals before losing to a player from Xavier University of Louisiana. Coach Llewellyn hopes that the experience both teams were able to gain and the lessons they learned in the fall will carry over into the spring portion of the season. We want to continue building on the foundation this spring and continue to learn and develop as a team, he said.

