Pompano Beach Tennis Center honored with Facility of The Year award by the USTA





The Tennis Center team: Kevin Mulligan, groundskeeper and court specialist; Kathleen Bowler, director; and Eddie Sposa, head tennis pro. [Malcolm McClintock/New Pelican] By Malcolm McClintock | New Pelican Writer Pompano Beach – Among the supporting activities at this year's US Open Tennis Championship was the annual awards banquet recognizing the achievements of individuals and organizations that have excelled in promoting and improving the game of tennis in the United States. The Pompano Beach Tennis Center was celebrated on this national stage when it received the Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). This prestigious recognition took place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York during the 2024 US Open, one of the biggest events in tennis. Center Director Kathleen Bowler, joined by team member Patricia Fecteau, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the entire organization and paid tribute to the efforts that have made the facility a distinctive landmark for tennis in South Florida. Bowler emphasized that this achievement would not have been possible without the exceptional work of Kevin Mulligan, the tennis center's groundskeeper and court specialist. “I believe we have such a beautiful facility with 16 state-of-the-art clay courts and I was very proud to submit our candidacy to the USTA,” Bowler said. This award reflects the total team effort of all the staff who work tirelessly to provide the best possible tennis experience, especially Kevin who always keeps the courts in perfect condition. Mulligan's vast expertise in court maintenance and his dedication to maintaining the pristine condition of the clay courts have played a vital role in the centre's success. The grounds are equipped with an advanced underground irrigation system that requires constant monitoring and care, ensuring optimal playing conditions that earn the admiration of players. For me it's a labor of love. “I have been looking after these courts here for 16 years and have been evolving with technology,” Mulligan said. Rain or shine, they require constant care as humidity levels, drainage, hydroboxes, soil conditions, debris and so many other factors must be monitored at all times. Tennis Center Director Kathleen Bowler accepts the award from Todd Carlson, director of USTA Tennis Venue Services, Parks, & CTAs. [David Nemec/USTA] The Tennis Center is much more than just an award-winning facility; it is also a local hub that promotes growth and development. Head Tennis Pro Eddie Sposa leads a team of experienced and passionate instructors who provide lessons and guidance to players of all ages and levels. From beginners to advanced athletes, each player receives personalized attention and instruction, encouraging both improvement and enjoyment of the sport. The facility is highly regarded for its inclusive approach, welcoming both residents and non-residents to enjoy its top-notch amenities, including two pickleball courts and a pro shop. It offers a variety of training options tailored to the needs of its diverse clientele. Day and evening sessions allow players to learn and practice at their leisure, while tennis clinics and private and semi-private lessons offer further flexibility. This offering makes it easy for all players to find the right match for their schedules and skill levels. The clinics are very popular, Sposa says. They provide a dynamic group environment where players can refine their techniques, improve their fitness and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow tennis enthusiasts. For the city, this recognition is a source of pride and confirmation that the tennis center is among the best in the country, not only providing first-class facilities but also fostering a love of tennis that resonates with players from all backgrounds. Visit pompanotenniscenter.com for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newpelican.com/articles/pompano-beach-tennis-center-honored-with-facility-of-the-year-award-by-the-usta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos