Preview of the 2024 CIAA Football Championship and Year-End Awards

Charlotte, NC –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is pleased to announce the 2024 Football All-Conference selections and superlatives. The 2024 CIAA football regular season was exciting from start to finish, culminating in tomorrow's championship game featuring #1 Virginia State University and #2 Virginia Union University. Many student-athletes shined throughout the season, but only six (and one coach) were able to walk away with year-end honors.

The 2024 CIAA Championship will feature a pair of rivals who are no strangers to each other, with the championship match taking place in their home state. The two teams took the field just a week ago, when Virginia State defeated Virginia Union 35-28 and moved up two spots to #1, thanks in part to a loss to Johnson C. Smith in the final week of the season. They will look to repeat the result against a VUU team that knows how to score the ball well, having scored more than 28 points in eight of their ten matches this season.

The championship will take place at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m

2024 CIAA Football All-Conference and Superlatives

Offensive Player of the Year – Jada Byers (Virginia Union University)

This season's Offensive Player of the Year rewrote the record books at VUU and forever etched his name in the history of the football program. Jada Byers takes home the honor after a senior campaign in which he set the Panthers' all-time records for rushing yards (5,311) and touchdowns (70). He also broke the single-game record for both yards and touchdowns this season with 324 yards and six touchdowns in a game against Bowie State. His 1,497 rushing yards are nearly 700 yards more than the next-best finisher and his 23 touchdowns are more than double that of the second-place finisher (11). Finally, he was named CIAA Offensive Back of the Week four times this season.

Defensive Player of the Year – Benari Black (Johnson C. Smith University)

Johnson C. Smith's Benari Black has been named Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar season leading one of the conference's best defenses. Black's 113 tackles were good for first in the conference, as he was the only player to eclipse double figures. He also added three sacks and three pass breakups en route to earning the honor, along with adding a CIAA Linebacker of the Week honor.

Offensive Rookie of the Year – Micah Robinson (Bowie State)

Micah Robinson enjoyed a strong freshman campaign in which he finished fifth in the conference in rushing yards (656) and touchdowns (5). His efforts this season helped him earn weekly honors on two separate occasions; one as Offensive Back of the Week, and once as Rookie of the Week. He supplemented his strength on the ground with another 125 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Defensive Rookie of the Year – Marquis Edmond (Virginia State University)

Marquis Edmond burst onto the scene for the Trojans during his freshman campaign and was a reliable player with 31 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in just seven starts. His ability to make a difference has helped make VSU the top scoring defense in the conference and eighth overall in the nation.

Lineman of the Year – Bruno Onwuazor (Virginia State University)

Bruno Onwuazor was a force to be reckoned with on the Virginia State offensive line as he contributed to an offense that ranked second in scoring (32 ppg), second in the conference in yards per game (395), second in the conference in rushing attack (32 ppg). 168) and third in the conference in offense (226). He averaged an impressive 95% all season, allowing just one pass pressure in that span.

Special Teams Player of the Year – Zyaire Tart (Lincoln University (PA))

Lincoln University's Zyaire Tart takes home Special Teams Player of the Year honors after contributing to an effective return game for the Lions, accumulating nearly 700 kick return yards, including a career-long 80-yard return.

Coach of the Year – Maurice Flowers (Johnson C. Smith University)

After an impressive 8-2 campaign, Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers is named Coach of the Year. Flowers led the team to an 8–0 start and helped coach a stout defense that allowed 17 or fewer points in nine of the team's 10 games. The Golden Bulls spent the past month in the regional rankings and were a team that terrified their opponents on a weekly basis.

First-team All-CIAA

Tight end :

Kameron King (Fayetteville)

Offensive linemen:

Jared Achuff (Bowie State)

Michael Todd (Fayetteville)

Bruno Onwuazor (VSU)

Kyle Estep (JCSU)

Larry Jones Jr. (NEW)

Wide receivers:

Brevin Caldwell (JCSU)

Reginald Vick Jr. (VUU)

Quarterback :

Darius Ocean (JCSU)

Running backs:

Jada Byers (VUU)

Travon Tensley (Shaw)

Place frog:

Brady Myers (VUU)

Kick returner :

Zyaire Tart (Lincoln (PA))

Defensive Linemen:

Saevion Gibbs (Shaw)

Lamone Hill Jr. (JCSU)

Davion Watkins (Livingstone)

Isaac Anderson (VUU)

Linebackers :

Benari Black (JCSU)

Sadiq Salaou (Bowie State)

Carl Poole Jr. (VSU)

Defensive Backs:

Shamar Baker (JCSU

Justin Fleming (WSSU)

William Davis (VUU)

Donavan Howard (VSU)

Punter :

Marvin Holmes (VUU)

Point returner:

JahTwan Stafford (WSSU)

Second-team All-CIAA

Tight end:

Kalen Carver (VUU)

Offensive linemen :

Queonte Hilliard (Shaw)

Keith Quick (WSSU)

Jamari Mason (JCSU)

Mathias Nielsen (VUU)

Joshua Beatty (JCSU)

Wide receivers :

Joseph Towler (Bowie State)

Kevin Gayles (VSU)

Quarterback :

Romelo Williams (VSU)

Running backs :

Trevon Hester (WSSU)

Micah Robinson (Bowie State)

Place kicker :

Jason Zapata (Livingstone)

Kick returner :

Jaqun Wilkins (JCSU)

Defensive Linemen:

Jayshawn Alston (WSU)

Jalen Banks (Shaw)

Mustapha Coly (VSU)

Osmanis Aguilera (Livingstone)

Linebackers :

Jack Smith (JCSU)

KJ McNeil (VSU)

Quewon Hilliard (Shaw)

Defensive backs :

Jaqun Wilkins (JCSU)

Noah Gibson (Shaw)

Kolby Merritt (Fayetteville)

Kevin Larkins Jr. (Livingstone)

Punter :

Justin Zavala (Bowie State)