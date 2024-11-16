What if Jannik Sinner is banned after the ATP Finals? Tennis keeps fingers crossed | Tennis news





Italy hosts the annual ATP final in front of packed houses. Home boy Jannik Sinner is getting the kind of attention that only the Azzurri enjoy in the football-mad country. With an all-time winning record to date, he could be with friends, family and another cup by the weekend.

Why then is Italy in particular, and the tennis world in general, hit by a sudden bout of hand-wringing? And why was Turin keen to see Sinner play against Alcaraz until the Spaniard was eliminated from the tournament? Is it because of the fear that this could be the last time they see Sinner in action or get the chance to watch today's rivalry?

The reason for the concern in tennis is the bolt from the blue that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was hit with last September. It challenged the approval given to Sinner by an independent panel in an old case in which the world number 1 allegedly tested positive for a banned substance. WADA has now approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and if the appeal is upheld, Sinner could be banned for almost two years. While respecting the ethos of fair play and while we support tough punishment for doping cheating, Sinner's long absence from the circuit will be a crushing blow to the knees of the sport as it struggles to stay afloat following Roger's retirement. Federer and Rafa Nadal. At 23, Sinner has two Slams, is ranked No. 1 in the world and is also part of tennis's new, exciting rivalry. His duels with Carlos Alcaraz, 21, are a huge draw. Mats Wilander rates the confrontations between Sinner and Alcaraz better than those between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. “When Sinner and Alcaraz are at their best, there is no way anyone has ever played better tennis,” he said. Wilander's hyperbole aside, Sinner has made a habit of beating Djokovic. Although against Alcaraz he falters on most days. Tennis seems to have found its Big 3 again. Seeing the thrilling action on the hard courts during the ATP Finals reinforces the belief that Pickleball and Paddle will continue to exist in racquet sports with Tennis the King. The intense battles between Sinner and Alcaraz had promise. This year, after the 'match of the year' at the China Open in September, the time when Wilander had gotten carried away, the two had achieved the impossible. So used to those epic Slam weekends with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic; the young challengers had almost received a worthy sequel. In 2024, the Sinner-Alcaraz show was basically the new traveling circus that received critical acclaim around the world. The die-hards who were disillusioned by the two big departures saw flashes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in Sinner and Alcaraz. Now there are doubts. If the CAS ruling, expected early next year, goes against Sinner, tennis will lose fans and the fulcrum on which it rests. Before WADA's shocking public statement, tennis in 2024 seemed to be following a script that seemed to have been written by the marketing guys at the ATP office. Tennis was great again. It had an ensemble that reality show organizers had to painstakingly put together – contrasting characters that promise ultimate entertainment. This is why the international circuit is a battlefield that witnesses compelling conflict between equals. This year, Sinner won the Australian and US Opens, Alcaraz triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon, while Djokovic won gold at the Paris Olympics. The head-to-head record of their last four meetings gave no sense of the hierarchy. Sinner-Djokovic: 3-1, Alcaraz-Sinner: 3-1, Djokovic-Alcaraz: 3-1. The rivalry between the two young Turks and an old master whom the two respect but do not fear: this is gold dust, a dream scenario for any sport. Three strong contenders means no boredom of domination and a very layered battle on the field. A duopoly is risky, a tri-poly offers a backup in case of injuries. Everything has fallen into place for tennis. The cast is varied – there are many heroes, but also anti-heroes. Alcaraz is the kind of guy mothers want their daughters to take home, but the same can't be said about Zverev, infamous for settling a domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend. Sinner has an air of mystery around it. Good old Djokovic, who received no love in the days of Federer-Nadal, finally received support and sympathy from the stands. Anyone who wants to understand what tennis could miss in the next two years should watch the final of the China Open. It was a throwback to the days when Djokovic started challenging Federer. Alcaraz threw the kitchen sink at the ball, Sinner was more wary. Alcaraz more Federer, Sinner more Djokovic. The Spaniard is like a young boy at Disneyland, excited to exploit every corner of the field, running around chasing balls and refusing to get off the rollercoaster. Sinner is more measured – in his moment and his shots. Alcaraz switches from 7/10 to 11/10, Sinner remains at 9/10. However, should the unthinkable happen, it will be Djokovic who will miss Sinner the most. After the Paris gold, the Serbian with record Slams seemed to have achieved everything. He wore the medal for days, even during the next tournament he played. For a fierce competitor like Djokovic, 2025 would be about improving his overall 4-4 head-to-head record against Sinner. That's what will wake him up on winter mornings and make him spend that extra hour training. John McEnroe appeared to have lost motivation after his biggest rival Bjorn Borg retired when their head-to-head record was 7-7. Djokovic cannot afford to lose his drive at this stage of his career and life. Among those clapping with crossed fingers for Sinner this weekend is said to be a 37-year-old Serbian. Send feedback to [email protected]

