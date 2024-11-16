SC high school football first round





Here are the SCHSL football playoff scores from around the state from the first round of the South Carolina high school football playoffs. Friday games Abbeville 48, CA Johnson 0 Andrew Jackson 42, Freedom 17 Ashley Ridge 51, West Ashley 13 Bamberg – Ehrhardt 65, Bethune-Bowman 0 Baptist Hill 16, Latta 0 Barnwell 42, Academic Magnet 0 Batesburg-Leesville 42, Columbia 6 Belton Honea Path 63, Southside Christian 20 Bethesda 38, Calhoun 21 Bishop England 42, South Aiken 19 Blackville-Hilda 45, McCormick 6 Blue Ridge 76, South Pointe 0 Cooking springs 32, Dorman 0 Byrnes 32, Lexington 11 Camden 43, Pickens 17 Catawba Ridge 38, Woodmont 35 Chapter 17, Goose Creek 16 Cheraw 45, Edisto 0 Chesnee 26, ninety-six 21 Chester 44, Thurmond 23 Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 2 Clinton 56, Pelion 0 Clover 31, Blythewood 28 Crescent 45, Union County 18 Cross 48, Green Sea Floyds 0 Daniel 45, Dreher 14 Darlington 22, Midland Valley 15 Denmark Olar 22, Carvers Bay 16 Dillon 42, Battery Creek 7 Dixie 42, Williston-Elko 0 East Clarendon 14, Andrews 12 Fairfield Central 60, Chesterfield 6 Fort Dorchester 20, Stratford 10 Gilbert 41, Lower Richland 20 Greer 28, Fonteinherberg 21 Hammond 55, Augusta Christian 7 Hampton County 42, Forest 21 Hanahan 35, Zilverbluff 10 Hannah Pamplico 43, military magnet 6 Hartsville 45, Beaufort 21 Hillcrest 48, Nation Ford 23 Hilton Head Island 19, Crestwood 17 Hunter Kinard Tyler 54, Mcbee 21 Indian Land 27, Eastside 7 James Island 24, Trousers 2 Johnsonville 43, Branchville 41 Keenan 58, North Charleston 8 Kingstree 34, Walvistak 18 Lake View 36, Hardeeville 7 Lamar 62, Whitmire 0 Laurens Academie 34, Jefferson Davis 28 Lee Central 27, Calhoun 13 Lewisville 66, Calhoun Falls Charter 0 Manning 55, North Central 0 May River 46, Bluffton 45 Mountain View Prep 42, Carolina High and Academy 0 Newberry 48, Georgetown 0 North Augusta 56, Airport 0 North Myrtle Beach 42, Lucy G. Beckham 28 Oceanside Collegiate 56, Fox Creek 14 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Aynor 16 Pageland Central 36, Landrum 26 Palmetto 29, Chapman 15 Pee Dee 69, Greenwood Christian 33 Philip Simmons 45, Mullins 12 Pinewood Prep 35, Northside Christian 21 Porter Gaud 21, Northwood 7 Poedersville 37, Broome 13 Richland Northeast 22, Seneca 20 Ridge Spring – Monetta 45, Ware Shoals 28 Ridgeview 55, Spring Valley 14 River Bluff 36, Mauldin 6 Say hello 24, Mid Carolina 0 South Florence 56, Brookland-Cayce 20 Thomas Heyward 49, Dorchester 14 Timberland 20, Lake City 15 Waccamaw 43, Swansea 23 Valhalla 36, ​​St. Joseph's Catholic 35 Westside 55, Lakewood 0 Westwood 34, Socastee 14 White Knoll 41, Lugoff Elgin 18 Wilson Room 21, Hilton Head Christian 9 Winn 31, Francis Hugh Wardlaw 12 Woodruff 28, Pendleton 21 Wren 41, Lancaster 21 Ridgeland vs. Scotts Branch Williamsburg vs. Beaufort Academy

