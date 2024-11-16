Sports
SC high school football first round
Here are the SCHSL football playoff scores from around the state from the first round of the South Carolina high school football playoffs.
Friday games
Abbeville 48, CA Johnson 0
Andrew Jackson 42, Freedom 17
Ashley Ridge 51, West Ashley 13
Bamberg – Ehrhardt 65, Bethune-Bowman 0
Baptist Hill 16, Latta 0
Barnwell 42, Academic Magnet 0
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Columbia 6
Belton Honea Path 63, Southside Christian 20
Bethesda 38, Calhoun 21
Bishop England 42, South Aiken 19
Blackville-Hilda 45, McCormick 6
Blue Ridge 76, South Pointe 0
Cooking springs 32, Dorman 0
Byrnes 32, Lexington 11
Camden 43, Pickens 17
Catawba Ridge 38, Woodmont 35
Chapter 17, Goose Creek 16
Cheraw 45, Edisto 0
Chesnee 26, ninety-six 21
Chester 44, Thurmond 23
Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 2
Clinton 56, Pelion 0
Clover 31, Blythewood 28
Crescent 45, Union County 18
Cross 48, Green Sea Floyds 0
Daniel 45, Dreher 14
Darlington 22, Midland Valley 15
Denmark Olar 22, Carvers Bay 16
Dillon 42, Battery Creek 7
Dixie 42, Williston-Elko 0
East Clarendon 14, Andrews 12
Fairfield Central 60, Chesterfield 6
Fort Dorchester 20, Stratford 10
Gilbert 41, Lower Richland 20
Greer 28, Fonteinherberg 21
Hammond 55, Augusta Christian 7
Hampton County 42, Forest 21
Hanahan 35, Zilverbluff 10
Hannah Pamplico 43, military magnet 6
Hartsville 45, Beaufort 21
Hillcrest 48, Nation Ford 23
Hilton Head Island 19, Crestwood 17
Hunter Kinard Tyler 54, Mcbee 21
Indian Land 27, Eastside 7
James Island 24, Trousers 2
Johnsonville 43, Branchville 41
Keenan 58, North Charleston 8
Kingstree 34, Walvistak 18
Lake View 36, Hardeeville 7
Lamar 62, Whitmire 0
Laurens Academie 34, Jefferson Davis 28
Lee Central 27, Calhoun 13
Lewisville 66, Calhoun Falls Charter 0
Manning 55, North Central 0
May River 46, Bluffton 45
Mountain View Prep 42, Carolina High and Academy 0
Newberry 48, Georgetown 0
North Augusta 56, Airport 0
North Myrtle Beach 42, Lucy G. Beckham 28
Oceanside Collegiate 56, Fox Creek 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Aynor 16
Pageland Central 36, Landrum 26
Palmetto 29, Chapman 15
Pee Dee 69, Greenwood Christian 33
Philip Simmons 45, Mullins 12
Pinewood Prep 35, Northside Christian 21
Porter Gaud 21, Northwood 7
Poedersville 37, Broome 13
Richland Northeast 22, Seneca 20
Ridge Spring – Monetta 45, Ware Shoals 28
Ridgeview 55, Spring Valley 14
River Bluff 36, Mauldin 6
Say hello 24, Mid Carolina 0
South Florence 56, Brookland-Cayce 20
Thomas Heyward 49, Dorchester 14
Timberland 20, Lake City 15
Waccamaw 43, Swansea 23
Valhalla 36, St. Joseph's Catholic 35
Westside 55, Lakewood 0
Westwood 34, Socastee 14
White Knoll 41, Lugoff Elgin 18
Wilson Room 21, Hilton Head Christian 9
Winn 31, Francis Hugh Wardlaw 12
Woodruff 28, Pendleton 21
Wren 41, Lancaster 21
Ridgeland vs. Scotts Branch
Williamsburg vs. Beaufort Academy
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/11/15/sc-high-school-football-playoffs-scores-2024-schsl-south-carolina-first-round/76160562007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Norwood in MIAA Div. 2 final
- Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit