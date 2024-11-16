Sports
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 13 Scores
Week 13 of the high school football season continues in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.
This is the week of the regional semifinals in Ohio, while East Central in Indiana is in the regional finals. Next week will be the first with rescheduling in the postseason at Kentucky.
As those games get underway and the teams take the field, here's your one-stop destination for live score updates, top stories, videos and more from high school football games in Greater Cincinnati.
More:Playoff fields narrow: Greater Cincinnati high school football Week 13 takeaways
St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13
In Week 1 of the season, Lakota defeated West St. Xavier 17-13. Twelve weeks later, the final score was nearly tied, but the St. Xavier Bombers won 16-13 in the postseason.
Lakota West trailed 16-0 after two quarters, but got on the board with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. Trailing 16-13, the Firebirds had one final drive to force overtime, but missed a 49-yard field goal and fell.
Daniel Vollmer led the Bombers with 110 yards on 23 rushes with a score and quarterback Chase Herbstreit had 54 yards rushing on 6-15 days passing for 74 yards and an interception. Lakota West quarterback Sam Wiles was 13-27 for 91 yards and a score while rushing 23 times for 144 yards.
St. Xavier 9 7 0 0 16
Lakota West 0 0 13 0 13
SX Herbstreit 1 run (Davidson kick)
SX Safety
SX Vollmer 19 run (Davidson kick)
LW Gilbert 5 pass from Wiles (pass failed)
LW Johnson 4 run (Adubofuor kick)
Facts: SX 10-3, LW 11-2.
Covington Catholic 14, Johnson Central 13
Covington Catholic trailed Johnson Central 13-0 in the second quarter, but a blocked extra point on Central's second score proved the difference.
Trailing by two scores, Covington Catholic quarterback Cash Harney got the Colonels on the board with a scoring run before taking the lead on a pass to Oliver Link. Ryan Urti scored both extra points for the Colonels.
Harney, a 1,000-yard passer and rusher, was just 4-8 for 57 yards passing and had a team-high eight rushes for 33 yards on defense. Link caught two passes for Harney for 49 yards.
Johnson Central 7 6 0 0 13
Covington Catholic 0 7 7 0 14
JC Barnes 6 run (Bentley kick)
JC Tomorrow 1 run (kick failed)
C.C Harney 8 run (Urti kick)
C.C Link 14 pass from Harney (Urti kick)
Facts: CC 10-2, PC 8-4.
Kuiper 45, Scott County 20
Cooper took a 21-0 lead after one quarter against Scott County before shutting down the Cardinals in a 45-20 decision.
Cooper quarterback Cam Ohara connected with Austin Alexander on two touchdown passes, including a 57-yard strike on the game's first play from scrimmage. Isaiah Johnson scored on a 13-yard pass to end the first quarter.
Scott County cut Cooper's lead to 24-14 early in the third quarter, but Cooper scored three of the game's final four touchdowns to pull away.
Ohara was 15-18 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while Alexander hauled in five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught seven passes for 88 yards and the score. Keagan Maher ran 17 times for 161 yards and two scores. In Cooper's defense, Ryker Campbell had an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.
Scott County 0 7 7 6 20
Cooper 21 3 14 7 45
c Alexander 57 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)
cAlexander 21 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)
c Johnson 13 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)
S.C Hamdiyah 1 run (Elliott kick)
c FG Tibbs 18
S.C Emongo 28 run (Elliott kick)
c Maher 15 run (Tibbs kick)
c Campbell 97 INT return (Tibbs kick)
S.C Owens 31 pass from Hickey (pass failed)
c Maher 34 run (Tibbs kick)
Facts: C 12-0, SC 6-6.
Taft 30, Indische Heuvel 14
Indian Hills' run in another upset fell short as the Taft Senators intercepted five Indian Hill passes to advance to the Division IV regional final.
Indian Hill quarterback Ben Sichel was 13-23 passing for 159 yards, but threw five interceptions to five different Senators, including Aaron Dowdell Jr., who returned one 53 yards for a score and 14-0 Taft lead. Three of those interceptions came in the first half, while the other two came at Indian Hills, the final two drives of the year.
Dowdell Jr. also scored on a two-yard run and rushed for the two-point try that followed. Taft quarterback Monsanna Torbert was 3-7, passing for 58 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 99 yards.
Indian Hills Devlan Daniel ran for 81 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Braves.
Indian Hill 0 7 7 0 14
Taffeta 14 0 8 8 30
T McMullen 28 pass from Torbert (Torbert run)
T Dowdell Jr. 53 INT return (run failed)
IH Daniel 3 run (his kick)
T Dowdell Jr. 2-run (Dowdell Jr. run)
IH Daniel 5 run (his kick)
T Hill 4 run (Kirtley pass from Torbert)
Facts: T 11-2, IH 9-4.
Cincinnati High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard
Division I, Region 4
Moeller 28, Princeton 10 END
St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13 FINAL
Division II, Region 8
Anderson 42, Mount Healthy 0 FINAL
Room 37, Harrison 0 END
Division IV, Region 16
Taft 30, Indian Hill 14 Final
Alter 37, Taylor 13 FINAL
Division V, Region 20
West Liberty-Salem 45, Waynesville 42 FINAL
Division VI, Region 24
Coldwater 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Rank 0 FINAL
Anna 56, Cincinnati Country Day 14 END
Division VII, Region 28
Minster 42, Cincinnati College Prep 0 FINAL
Northern Kentucky High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard
Class 6A
Ryle 38, Louisville St. Xavier 17 FINAL
Class 5A
Highlands 55, Woodford County 38 FINAL
Cooper 45, Scott County 20 END
Class 4A
Covington Catholic 14, Johnson Central 13 FINAL
Class 3A
Russell 21, Lloyd Memorial 20 LAST
Class 2A
Beechwood 56, Breathitt County 28 FINAL
Class 1A
Newport Central Catholic 41, Bishop Brossart 14 FINAL
Nieuwpoort 23, Ludlow 7 FINAL
Southeast Indiana High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard
Class 5A
Decatur Central 21, East Central 16 FINAL
Football teams from all Southwest Ohio counties have been announced
The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has released its Southwest All-District football teams. See which locals made the list, including some district players and coaches of the year.
Former Lebanon coach Jim VanDeGrift has died
Lebanon's longtime football coach and the namesake of the school's stadium, Jim VanDeGrift passed away on Friday.
Preview all of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana's Week 13 playoff games
Before the Week 13 playoff games begin, you'll need to play a final preview of all local postseason games with predictions from Enquirer writers.
Legendary Moeller coach Gerry Faust dies at the age of 89
Gerry Faust, the builder of the Moeller football powerhouse who also coached at Notre Dame and Akron, died this week at 89.
“Coach Faust embodied everything it means to be a Moeller Man,” Moeller interim president Carl Kremer said in a statement. “He inspired his players to be men of faith and character who pursued academic excellence and pushed each other to success. He believed in that brotherhood and defined it in the way he lived.”
Three top matchups and possible upsets in Cincinnati
The third round matchups of the Ohio high school football postseason feature many top seeds, while some powerful lower seeds make their way into Week 13. Check out three top matchups and three potential games with the lower seeds picking up a win along the way .
Which Greater Cincinnati high school football teams won in Week 12?
It's now the postseason for high school football in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Go back and check out the Greater Cincinnati Week 12 finals and box scores to see how teams got to this point in the tournament.
Get statewide high school football scores from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana via Scorestream
Watch OHSAA and KHSAA football games on NFHS Network
Watch high school football games in Southwest Ohio this season Watch Kentucky football games this season Watch football games in Indiana this season
The NFHS Network is a production of theNational Federation of State College AssociationsAndPlayOn! Sportwhich allows schools to stream and broadcast sporting events even without a full broadcast staff.
Greater Cincinnati's Week 12 schedule features many games worth watching. In Ohio, schools such as Anderson, Blanchester, Clermont Northeastern, Colerain, Fairfield, Hamilton, Indian Hill, Lakota East, Lakota West, Lockland, Monroe, Northwest, Oak Hills, Waynesville and Western Brown have home football broadcasts listed on the broadcast schedule. .
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/high-school/high-school-sports/2024/11/15/ohio-high-school-football-scores-for-cincinnati-northern-kentucky-live-scoreboard-ohsaa-schedule/76331163007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Norwood in MIAA Div. 2 final
- Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit