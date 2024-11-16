Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky High School Football Week 13 Scores

Week 13 of the high school football season continues in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

This is the week of the regional semifinals in Ohio, while East Central in Indiana is in the regional finals. Next week will be the first with rescheduling in the postseason at Kentucky.

As those games get underway and the teams take the field, here's your one-stop destination for live score updates, top stories, videos and more from high school football games in Greater Cincinnati.

St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13

In Week 1 of the season, Lakota defeated West St. Xavier 17-13. Twelve weeks later, the final score was nearly tied, but the St. Xavier Bombers won 16-13 in the postseason.

Lakota West trailed 16-0 after two quarters, but got on the board with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. Trailing 16-13, the Firebirds had one final drive to force overtime, but missed a 49-yard field goal and fell.

Daniel Vollmer led the Bombers with 110 yards on 23 rushes with a score and quarterback Chase Herbstreit had 54 yards rushing on 6-15 days passing for 74 yards and an interception. Lakota West quarterback Sam Wiles was 13-27 for 91 yards and a score while rushing 23 times for 144 yards.

St. Xavier 9 7 0 0 16

Lakota West 0 0 13 0 13

SX Herbstreit 1 run (Davidson kick)

SX Safety

SX Vollmer 19 run (Davidson kick)

LW Gilbert 5 pass from Wiles (pass failed)

LW Johnson 4 run (Adubofuor kick)

Facts: SX 10-3, LW 11-2.

Covington Catholic 14, Johnson Central 13

Covington Catholic trailed Johnson Central 13-0 in the second quarter, but a blocked extra point on Central's second score proved the difference.

Trailing by two scores, Covington Catholic quarterback Cash Harney got the Colonels on the board with a scoring run before taking the lead on a pass to Oliver Link. Ryan Urti scored both extra points for the Colonels.

Harney, a 1,000-yard passer and rusher, was just 4-8 for 57 yards passing and had a team-high eight rushes for 33 yards on defense. Link caught two passes for Harney for 49 yards.

Johnson Central 7 6 0 0 13

Covington Catholic 0 7 7 0 14

JC Barnes 6 run (Bentley kick)

JC Tomorrow 1 run (kick failed)

C.C Harney 8 run (Urti kick)

C.C Link 14 pass from Harney (Urti kick)

Facts: CC 10-2, PC 8-4.

Kuiper 45, Scott County 20

Cooper took a 21-0 lead after one quarter against Scott County before shutting down the Cardinals in a 45-20 decision.

Cooper quarterback Cam Ohara connected with Austin Alexander on two touchdown passes, including a 57-yard strike on the game's first play from scrimmage. Isaiah Johnson scored on a 13-yard pass to end the first quarter.

Scott County cut Cooper's lead to 24-14 early in the third quarter, but Cooper scored three of the game's final four touchdowns to pull away.

Ohara was 15-18 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while Alexander hauled in five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught seven passes for 88 yards and the score. Keagan Maher ran 17 times for 161 yards and two scores. In Cooper's defense, Ryker Campbell had an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.

Scott County 0 7 7 6 20

Cooper 21 3 14 7 45

c Alexander 57 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)

cAlexander 21 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)

c Johnson 13 pass from Ohara (Tibbs kick)

S.C Hamdiyah 1 run (Elliott kick)

c FG Tibbs 18

S.C Emongo 28 run (Elliott kick)

c Maher 15 run (Tibbs kick)

c Campbell 97 INT return (Tibbs kick)

S.C Owens 31 pass from Hickey (pass failed)

c Maher 34 run (Tibbs kick)

Facts: C 12-0, SC 6-6.

Taft 30, Indische Heuvel 14

Indian Hills' run in another upset fell short as the Taft Senators intercepted five Indian Hill passes to advance to the Division IV regional final.

Indian Hill quarterback Ben Sichel was 13-23 passing for 159 yards, but threw five interceptions to five different Senators, including Aaron Dowdell Jr., who returned one 53 yards for a score and 14-0 Taft lead. Three of those interceptions came in the first half, while the other two came at Indian Hills, the final two drives of the year.

Dowdell Jr. also scored on a two-yard run and rushed for the two-point try that followed. Taft quarterback Monsanna Torbert was 3-7, passing for 58 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 99 yards.

Indian Hills Devlan Daniel ran for 81 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Braves.

Indian Hill 0 7 7 0 14

Taffeta 14 0 8 8 30

T McMullen 28 pass from Torbert (Torbert run)

T Dowdell Jr. 53 INT return (run failed)

IH Daniel 3 run (his kick)

T Dowdell Jr. 2-run (Dowdell Jr. run)

IH Daniel 5 run (his kick)

T Hill 4 run (Kirtley pass from Torbert)

Facts: T 11-2, IH 9-4.

Cincinnati High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard

Division I, Region 4

Moeller 28, Princeton 10 END

St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13 FINAL

Division II, Region 8

Anderson 42, Mount Healthy 0 FINAL

Room 37, Harrison 0 END

Division IV, Region 16

Taft 30, Indian Hill 14 Final

Alter 37, Taylor 13 FINAL

Division V, Region 20

West Liberty-Salem 45, Waynesville 42 FINAL

Division VI, Region 24

Coldwater 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Rank 0 FINAL

Anna 56, Cincinnati Country Day 14 END

Division VII, Region 28

Minster 42, Cincinnati College Prep 0 FINAL

Northern Kentucky High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard

Class 6A

Ryle 38, Louisville St. Xavier 17 FINAL

Class 5A

Highlands 55, Woodford County 38 FINAL

Cooper 45, Scott County 20 END

Class 4A

Covington Catholic 14, Johnson Central 13 FINAL

Class 3A

Russell 21, Lloyd Memorial 20 LAST

Class 2A

Beechwood 56, Breathitt County 28 FINAL

Class 1A

Newport Central Catholic 41, Bishop Brossart 14 FINAL

Nieuwpoort 23, Ludlow 7 FINAL

Southeast Indiana High School Football Playoffs Week 13 Scoreboard

Class 5A

Decatur Central 21, East Central 16 FINAL

