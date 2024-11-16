Stark County High School Football Scores, Ohio Playoff Games, Round 3





The Ohio high school football playoffs continued Friday evening, with two Stark County teams and two others from the area playing in Round 3, the regional semifinals. Scroll down for the area's third round scoreboard, which also includes other interesting scores, as well as box scores for area games. Are you missing anything from our recent coverage? Here's some of it: Breakdowns and predictions of second-round games, the full OHSAA third-round schedule, a look at the latest regular season stats, our midseason awards, our latest power poll, and the latest Ohio Super 25 State Poll. Stark County High School Football Playoff Schedule Results – OHSAA Regional Semifinals, Nov. 15 Division I, Region 1

McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END | Story

Perrysburg 24, St. Edward 40 | END

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END | Story

Large walnut 28, Ashland 10 | END

Region 5

Walsh Jesuit 42, Austintown Fitch 28 | END | Story

Hoban 48, Nordonia 13 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END | Story

South Range 42, Garaway 14 | END

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END | Story

Warren JFK 19, Cuyahoga Heights 21 | END Watch: Hillsdale football stuns Malvern with two Hail Marys Hillsdale extended its season with a stunning 50-48 victory over Malvern at Perry's Wakefield Stadium in Division VII as Falcons quarterback Kael Lewis threw two touchdown passes at Hail Mary's. He completed a closely guarded 37-yarder to Brock Bower on the final play of the first half. He then won the game with a 36-yarder from Hayden McFadden on the final play of the game, after Malvern had just taken the lead 48-44 on Jared Witherow's 35-yard TD pass to Roy Simmons with 25 seconds left . More on Hillsdale's Hail Mary shocker:Malvern-Hillsdale football play-off thriller, the best game in school history. But for whom? Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network Friday's high school football playoff box office results MENTOR 31, MCKINLEY 0 DIVISION I, REGION 1

McKinley – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0

Mentor – 3 – 0 – 14 – 14 31

M FG Tackett 40

FG Tackett 40 M Farley 20 run (Tackett kick)

Farley 20 run (Tackett kick) M Fox 4 run (Tackett kick)

Fox 4 run (Tackett kick) M Fox 8 run (Tackett kick)

Fox 8 run (Tackett kick) M Van Huss 5 pass from Fox (Tackett kick)

Van Huss 5 pass from Fox (Tackett kick) TEAM STATISTICS

McK M

First downs 7 22

7 22 Rushes yards 28-69 39-224

28-69 39-224 Comp-Att-Int 7-15-0 13-21-0

7-15-0 13-21-0 Passing yards 87 167

87 167 Fommels lost 3 2

3 2 Sanctions-Yards 9-65 7-50

9-65 7-50 Total yards 156 391

156 391 Recordings 8-5 13-0 MASSILLON 48, TEAYS VALLEY 14 DIVISION II, REGION 7

Teays Valley – 0 – 7 – 7 – 0 14

Massillon – 28 – 14 – 6 – 0 48

M Hackenbracht 50 kick return (Herrera kick)

Hackenbracht 50 kick return (Herrera kick) M Hackenbracht 80 kick return (Herrera kick)

Hackenbracht 80 kick return (Herrera kick) M Lenix 7 run (Herrera kick)

Lenix 7 run (Herrera kick) M Toles 77 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick)

Toles 77 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick) TV Burgett6 pass from farmer (kick)

Burgett6 pass from farmer (kick) M Hackenbracht 100 kickoff return (Herrera kick)

Hackenbracht 100 kickoff return (Herrera kick) M Gamble 52 run (Herrera kick)

Gamble 52 run (Herrera kick) TV Tietz 44 fumble return (kick)

Tietz 44 fumble return (kick) M Mitchell 3 run (kick blocked)

Mitchell 3 run (kick blocked) TEAM STATISTICS

TV M

First downs 12 6

12 Rushes yards 31-10 17-127

31-10 17-127 Comp-Att-Int 12-21-0 4-6-0

12-21-0 4-6-0 Passing yards 104 105

104 105 Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1

1-0 1-1 Sanctions-Yards 2-9 13-86

2-9 13-86 Total yards 114 232

114 232 Recordings 8-5 11-2 POLAND 24, MANCHESTER 13 DIVISION V, REGION 17

Poland – 0- 17 – 0- 7 24

Manchester – 7 – 6- 0- 0 13

M Partin 67 run (kick well)

Partin 67 run (kick well) P Komara 28 runs (kick well)

Komara 28 runs (kick well) P Angelilli 3 run (kick well)

Angelilli 3 run (kick well) M Partin 2 run (kick failed)

Partin 2 run (kick failed) P FG Stefancin 36

FG Stefancin 36 P P. Xipolitas 1 run (kick well)

P. Xipolitas 1 run (kick well) TEAM STATISTICS

P M

Recordings 11-2 11-2 Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Second Round Friday November 8

Division I, Region 1

McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Story

More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Story

Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END | Harvest

Division IV, Region 13

Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END | Story

Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Story

Division VII, Region 25

Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END | Story Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA First Round Friday November 1

Division I, Region 1

Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END | Story

Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END | To summarize

Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END | Story

Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END | To summarize

Division III, Region 11

Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END

Division IV, Region 13

Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END | Story

Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END | To summarize

Division IV, Region 15

New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END | Story

Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END | To summarize

South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END

Division VI, Region 21

Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END | To summarize 2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. 2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info Looking back at Weeks 1-12 of Stark County high school football Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is: Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8 Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5 Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4 Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024 Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

