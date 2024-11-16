Sports
Stark County High School Football Scores, Ohio Playoff Games, Round 3
The Ohio high school football playoffs continued Friday evening, with two Stark County teams and two others from the area playing in Round 3, the regional semifinals. Scroll down for the area's third round scoreboard, which also includes other interesting scores, as well as box scores for area games.
Are you missing anything from our recent coverage? Here's some of it: Breakdowns and predictions of second-round games, the full OHSAA third-round schedule, a look at the latest regular season stats, our midseason awards, our latest power poll, and the latest Ohio Super 25 State Poll.
Stark County High School Football Playoff Schedule Results – OHSAA Regional Semifinals, Nov. 15
- Division I, Region 1
- McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END | Story
- Perrysburg 24, St. Edward 40 | END
- Division II, Region 7
- Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END | Story
- Large walnut 28, Ashland 10 | END
- Region 5
- Walsh Jesuit 42, Austintown Fitch 28 | END | Story
- Hoban 48, Nordonia 13 | END | Story
- Division V, Region 17
- Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END | Story
- South Range 42, Garaway 14 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
- Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END | Story
- Warren JFK 19, Cuyahoga Heights 21 | END
Watch: Hillsdale football stuns Malvern with two Hail Marys
Hillsdale extended its season with a stunning 50-48 victory over Malvern at Perry's Wakefield Stadium in Division VII as Falcons quarterback Kael Lewis threw two touchdown passes at Hail Mary's. He completed a closely guarded 37-yarder to Brock Bower on the final play of the first half. He then won the game with a 36-yarder from Hayden McFadden on the final play of the game, after Malvern had just taken the lead 48-44 on Jared Witherow's 35-yard TD pass to Roy Simmons with 25 seconds left .
More on Hillsdale's Hail Mary shocker:Malvern-Hillsdale football play-off thriller, the best game in school history. But for whom?
Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network
Friday's high school football playoff box office results
MENTOR 31, MCKINLEY 0
- DIVISION I, REGION 1
- McKinley – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0
- Mentor – 3 – 0 – 14 – 14 31
- MFG Tackett 40
- MFarley 20 run (Tackett kick)
- MFox 4 run (Tackett kick)
- MFox 8 run (Tackett kick)
- MVan Huss 5 pass from Fox (Tackett kick)
- TEAM STATISTICS
- McK M
- First downs 7 22
- Rushes yards 28-69 39-224
- Comp-Att-Int 7-15-0 13-21-0
- Passing yards 87 167
- Fommels lost 3 2
- Sanctions-Yards 9-65 7-50
- Total yards 156 391
- Recordings 8-5 13-0
MASSILLON 48, TEAYS VALLEY 14
- DIVISION II, REGION 7
- Teays Valley – 0 – 7 – 7 – 0 14
- Massillon – 28 – 14 – 6 – 0 48
- MHackenbracht 50 kick return (Herrera kick)
- MHackenbracht 80 kick return (Herrera kick)
- MLenix 7 run (Herrera kick)
- MToles 77 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick)
- TVBurgett6 pass from farmer (kick)
- MHackenbracht 100 kickoff return (Herrera kick)
- MGamble 52 run (Herrera kick)
- TVTietz 44 fumble return (kick)
- MMitchell 3 run (kick blocked)
- TEAM STATISTICS
- TV M
- First downs 12 6
- Rushes yards 31-10 17-127
- Comp-Att-Int 12-21-0 4-6-0
- Passing yards 104 105
- Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
- Sanctions-Yards 2-9 13-86
- Total yards 114 232
- Recordings 8-5 11-2
POLAND 24, MANCHESTER 13
- DIVISION V, REGION 17
- Poland – 0- 17 – 0- 7 24
- Manchester – 7 – 6- 0- 0 13
- MPartin 67 run (kick well)
- PKomara 28 runs (kick well)
- PAngelilli 3 run (kick well)
- MPartin 2 run (kick failed)
- PFG Stefancin 36
- PP. Xipolitas 1 run (kick well)
- TEAM STATISTICS
- P M
- Recordings 11-2 11-2
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Second Round
- Friday November 8
- Division I, Region 1
- McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 5
- Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Story
- More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 7
- Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Story
- Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END | Harvest
- Division IV, Region 13
- Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END | Story
- Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Story
- Division V, Region 17
- Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Story
- Division VII, Region 25
- Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END | Story
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA First Round
- Friday November 1
- Division I, Region 1
- Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END | Story
- Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 5
- Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END | To summarize
- Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END | Story
- Division II, Region 7
- Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END | Story
- Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END | To summarize
- Division III, Region 11
- Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END
- Division IV, Region 13
- Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END | Story
- Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END | To summarize
- Division IV, Region 15
- New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END
- Division V, Region 17
- Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END | Story
- Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END | To summarize
- South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END
- Division VI, Region 21
- Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
- Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END | To summarize
2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings
Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season.
- Can. Moeller (9-1)
- Avon (10-0)
- Walsh Jesuit (10-0)
- Hoban (8-2)
- Mentor (10-0)
- Can. Anderson (10-0)
- Massillon (8-2)
- Colonel Watterson (10-0)
- Medina Hoogland (10-0)
- Kirtland (10-0)
View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll
OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December
Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there.
2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info
Looking back at Weeks 1-12 of Stark County high school football
Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is:
Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs
Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs
Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10
Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9
Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8
Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7
Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6
Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5
Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4
Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3
Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2
Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1
Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cantonrep.com/story/sports/high-school/fridaynightohio/2024/11/15/high-school-football-scores-stark-county-ohio-massillon-ohsaa-playoff-games-third-round/76180970007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Norwood in MIAA Div. 2 final
- Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit