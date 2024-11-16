Washington Football x World of Warcraft









Football

November 14, 2024 First ever sponsorship and NIL deal between video game developer Blizzard Entertainment and the Huskies Football Team

The celebration of the exclusive deal will take placeDuring the home game against UCLA on 11/15 SEATTLE– The Huskies have entered the World of Warcraft! On Tuesday, the University of Washington announced a first-ever sponsorship and NIL deal with video game developer Blizzard Entertainment, as part of World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary celebration. The sponsorship will be celebrated all week, culminating in Friday's home football game against the UCLA Bruins, where the game will feature a “World of Warcraft” motif with fans, players and other surprise elements paying tribute to the popular video game, including : A custom logo and digital takeover featuring unique World of Warcraft assets prior to the game

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) focuses on University of Washington football players Carson Bruener , Denzel Boston , Jonas Coleman , Will Rogers , Camden Sirmon , Adam Mohammed , Room Fabiculanan , Jacob Lane , Cameron Broussard , D'Angalo Titialii And Demon Williams Jr. to create custom content and promote the rebrand

, , , , , , , , , And to create custom content and promote the rebrand A World of Warcraft themed fan zone featuring various characters from the video game

World of Warcraft mascots lead the team onto the field

Key elements of the game featured during the match against UCLA including: “We are excited to partner with Blizzard Entertainment in a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together the worlds of sports and gaming, and highlights our shared commitment to innovation and creativity,” said Kurt Svoboda, associate athletic director for external affairs at the University of Washington. “Our football players have had the unique opportunity to contribute to Blizzard's 20th anniversary celebrations, gaining valuable insights into the creative production process behind an iconic brand. We look forward to the World of Warcraft takeover Friday at Husky Stadium, where two powerful brands will come together for an unforgettable experience.” Through NIL, Washington football players had the opportunity to visit Xbox Game Studios in Redmond, Wa. where they experienced the creation of the game versions of themselves. Friday night lights on Montlake…the Eclipse is coming ?? Prepare for a unique stadium experience in the @UW_Football last house.#GoHuskies X #UWarcraft pic.twitter.com/h0WpUnY1yn Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 12, 2024 Huskies Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield, the media and technology company that powers college sports, is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Washington Athletics and oversees all sponsorship deals on behalf of the Huskies. For more information about Blizzard Entertainment, visit www.blizzard.com. About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo and StarCraft, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard, acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is a leading developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games in the industry over the past 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. About Washington Athletics Washington track and field teams have earned 56 national team championships in 11 different sports, starting with the first titles in 1923 in men's rowing and women's rifle, and including the most recent national championship, also in men's rowing (2024). Washington Athletics traditions include 320 Olympians and Paralympians, emerging from The Wave during the third quarter of a 1981 football game, the famous Huskies nickname in 1922, and the iconic Sailgating activities and all-encompassing view of what is known as The Greatest Setting in college football.

