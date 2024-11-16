Mainoo and Palmer bonded over intense padel games!

Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo forged a friendship over heated games of padel and table tennis, but their bond will take a back seat as they attempt to return their clubs to the top.

Chelsea midfielder Palmer and Manchester United's Mainoo's fantastic breakout seasons in 2023/24 culminated in the pair playing a huge role in England's run to the UEFA EURO 2024 final in Germany.

Although they grew up a few kilometers apart, it was in the English camp where they bonded and mutual respect for each other developed, they reveal in an interview with GQ magazine.





Other ball sports kept them busy while maintaining their competitive spirit both on and off the field.

He's actually good,” Palmer says of Mainoo's padel skills. “I'm better at table tennis. He is better at padel.

Don't you believe that? the United player fires back. Table tennis? Palmer withdraws his compliment and concludes: I would even say so [Im better at] both, but I'll give you one.

In terms of impact on the European Championship, Palmer cedes the ground to Mainoo, who became a starter ahead of Gareth Southgate during the tournament.

He knows I think he was the best player at the Euros and you can clearly see what he is doing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, says Palmer.

Father Felix, originally from Ghana, and his Manchester-born mother Abena have played a key role in Mainoo's development both on and off the pitch, but the Stockport-born player is showing a maturity that goes beyond his tender 19 years off the pitch field and also on the field. .

The driving force behind United's FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley in May has recently moved out of his parents' home and rewarded himself with a first home to call his own.

However, he is not alone at home, with Kodak, his German Shepherd, greeting him when he walks in, but it can be a rocky relationship when duty calls.

“Every time I go home and see him, he's a happy face to come home to,” says the midfielder. “I named him after Kodak Black, the rapper. But he can get into the mood when I leave. I came back from the euro and he ignored me for a few days!”

Mainoo credits United for giving him the opportunity to flourish. I feel like it's very much in the history of them playing young players, going all the way back to the Busby Babes. There's a big sign on the wall (at United's training ground in Carrington) that says: If they're good enough, they're old enough.

It's definitely what I want most: to see United back at the top. That's what drives me.”

Palmer's Caribbean roots

Palmer, 22, grew up in Wythenshawe, south Manchester.

His boots are a nod to his family, with his grandparents being from St. Kitts and Nevis. His grandfather emigrated in 1960, while Palmer's great-grandparents were part of the Windrush generation. He proudly carries the flag of the island nations to honor these bonds.





Palmer's father Jermaine would teach Palmer to play and it seems that some of the talent enjoyed by global audiences and Chelsea fans was present from an early age. He [Dad] messaged me after I scored that chip against Wolves and said: Remember when you practiced chips in the park? To be honest, I do too, he says.

Palmer has given away his Treble season medals and trophies to make room for even more trophies that he hopes will come his way in the future.

His Chelsea Player of the Year trophy and last season's PFA award remain with him after 22 Premier League goals and 11 assists. But he says of his city awards: I gave them to my mother. I wanted to restock and clean them out so I can stock up again.

The feeling you get when you win is something you just want again. You don't want to stop and never have that feeling again. I knew I could do it, but because it happened so quickly, I surprised myself, yes.

Both players missed the last English camp due to injury, but the European Championship will always bind them.

Palmer replaced Mainoo in the final in Berlin and leveled the scores almost immediately, and even if England suffered a late heartbreak, that moment of joy united them.

Mainoo says: I ran to the byline and told Cole to celebrate my party too, which he did. I was gassed!

