Point Pleasant Borough Football earns section title, defeating Camden

CAMDEN When Slade Samaritano was taken to the ambulance after suffering serious leg injuries, he had one message for the Point Pleasant Borough High School football team.

Give me that ring, the senior lineman said.

His team responded with a championship effort and the result was a 15-7 win over Camden High and the South Jersey Group 2 title on Friday night at Farnham Park.

How impressive was Boros' victory?

Head coach Brian Straub told his players that this was the most impressive and courageous victory in Point Boro school history, adding that it was the greatest defensive performance in Point Boro history.

Senior Nick Albanese couldn't agree more with his coach.

One hundred percent, Albanese said. It's been crazy. This is what we play for and I have waited 13 years for this. It's what I've been dreaming about since I was a little kid.

Point Pleasant Boro (10-2) will play for a chance to advance to the state championship game when it travels to Rumson-Fair Haven (11-0) for a state semifinal on Friday. Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Wall 38-14 for the Central Jersey title.

Camden (8-3) had outscored many of its opponents this season with a high-octane offense that totaled more than 4,000 yards, including more than 2,400 on the ground.

However, on this chilly evening, the Purple and Gold never got into an attacking rhythm and PPB's defense was the main reason. The visiting Panthers applied constant pressure on Camden quarterback Mahki Brunson and kept the host Panthers' ground game under 50 yards.

Our game plan was to just buckle down, said sophomore defenseman Nick Spanola. We knew they were going to go deep, we just had to stop it. The D-line pressured the quarterback and he made mistakes.

Albanese provided most of the defensive pressure, recording three sacks coming from the rim. Boro finished with two takeaways with a Jake Clayton pick to end the first half and a James Bradley fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Win a ring for Slade

When Samaritano went down with an injury it could have sapped the energy of Boro's touchline. Instead, the team rallied.

“They dug deep for Slade,” Straub said.

Albanese said he has been friends with Samaritano since they were five years old.

He said, 'Give me that ring, and that's what we did,'” Albanese said.

Spanola added: We played for him. He is one of our senior leaders. We had to give him that ring.

Junior Declan Miles replaced the Albanian at left guard and received rave reviews from the Albanian.

He came out and laid his head right in their chest. He played the best football I've ever seen him play, Albanese said

Boro's patience is rewarded

Point Pleasant Boro's offense was certainly in no hurry and the strategy worked as Camden's postseason run simply ran out of time.

Boro took their time, often running the play clock until the final seconds before snapping the ball.

It all started last season against Spotswood, that was their game plan and we realized it was very frustrating for us on our sideline, Albanese said. That's what we wanted to do with (Camden). We take our time and play hard football.

Camden started the game with three straight three-and-outs and had just two offensive possessions in the second half.

“We just couldn't get going,” Camden head coach Rob Hinson said. Because we don't have those assets, we normally have (more) assets and things start to click.

I think we finally got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter, but just didn't have enough (time). Our mantra all year has been: Our best is enough. We didn't play our best.

Camden, which boasts a young roster, finished its season at 8-3 and can clinch the outright West Jersey Football League Colonial Conference title with a win over crosstown rival Eastside on Thanksgiving.

Game notes

It was Point Pleasant Boro's fifth section title in its history and first since 2021. Camden was a two-time defending section title.

Camdens' defense held Point Pleasant Boro, which averaged 36.9 points per game on Friday, to two touchdowns. The Purple and Gold also produced three takeaways, including a Talib Shakir pick.

After turning the ball over on its first possession, Boro scored on its next two drives, highlighted by touchdowns runs of 30 and 4 yards from Spanola and Dylan Reitmeyer, respectively.

Camden cut the deficit to 13-7 in the second quarter when Ibn Muhammad hauled in a 33-yard pass from Brunson.

After a huge goal-line stand with four stops at the Camden 2, the Purple and Gold surrendered a safety when the receiver caught the ball at the 5, broke out of the tackle but was pushed back into the end zone where he was tackled. for a safety. Boro had a 15-7 lead in the third quarter.

“I'm going to have to make an effort to play all the time,” Brunson said of the safety. He's been a playmaker and he said, Coach, I was just trying to make something happen.

On the goal line, Azir Lee had a third-down tackle, while Will Crisdon delivered the big hit on the fourth-down stop.

Camden would enter Boro territory twice more but were unable to reduce the deficit further.

