



CHAPEL HILL, NC Four goals from unlikely sources and a locked-down defense led North Carolina Field Hockey to a 4-0 victory over Delaware in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Four goals from unlikely sources and a locked-down defense led North Carolina Field Hockey to a 4-0 victory over Delaware in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels (19-0) offense, which leads the nation in goals per game, found the back of the net in several ways Friday morning. Goals from Katie Dixon , Ciana Riccardo , Lisa Slinkert and Sietske Brüning, who have teamed up just 13 times this year, show why the Tar Heel offense is so difficult to defend. On the defensive side, Carolina's backline allowed zero shots and no corners to the Blue Hens. It's only the fifth time in NCAA tournament history that a team has been held without a shot, most recently happening when the Heels held William and Mary to no one in their second-round matchup in 2018. They're the 11e shutout of the year for the Tar Heels. Three of Carolina's goals came in quick succession in the first quarter, with Dixon, Riccardo and Slinkert all having easy chances at the back post. Senior Kennedy Cliggett played a big role in the second and third, hitting the shot that rebounded to Riccardo before cutting through the Delaware backline to set up Slinkert. The Brüning senior put the finishing touches on the victory for the Tar Heels with a rocket shot from a penalty corner routine for her fifth of the season. It was founded by Charly Bruder who picked up her third assist and contributed to her country's best 55 points. She or Ryleigh Heck have scored at least one point in every game Carolina has played this season. Every Tar Heel on the roster available to play in this game did so, with four making their NCAA tournament debut. Carolina will face the winner of Maryland and Duke at noon on Sunday at Karen Shelton Stadium, with a spot in the final four on the line. Tickets are available at here or at the gate.

