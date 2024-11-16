CRICKET | Shami is still not at his peak, but the performance was remarkable





Mohammed Shami bowls on the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Friday, November 15, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Mohammed Shami's performance on his much-awaited return after a year's absence may have satisfied Indian cricket lovers, but the pace ace may need some more time to get to the top of his game. The way Shami performed in the Ranji Trophy match at the Holkar Stadium here and contributed with both ball and bat to Bengal's thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh is commendable. Testing his mind and body for four days, Shami captured seven wickets in around 44 overs and played a crucial knock of 37 runs. As far as his bowling is concerned, Shami overcame his self-doubts on day one and grew in confidence on day two. On day three he tried a few things and on day four he went to extremes when necessary. Among his seven wickets, the 34-year-old claimed three real batters and four tail-enders. Under the watchful eye of physio Nitin Patel and selector Ajay Ratra, Shami, who underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon and later developed a swollen knee during rehabilitation, mostly bowled in shorter spells of three to four overs. His longest spell was six overs on the first day. Some of his spells were followed by a short pause, possibly as a precaution. Several experts present at the venue were of the opinion that Shami would have bowled in the range of 130-135 kmph. It was impressive considering it was his comeback match. Shami's involvement in the match was remarkable. The way he spent time on the field, showing the ball to other young bowlers and guiding them through the match, and taking selfies with the spectators who gathered to see him in action on all four days, was remarkable. Shami did very well. It didn't look like he was coming back after a year. Rarely did he come out while we were playing and contribute with bat and ball, said Bengal coach LR Shukla. Even though Shami traveling to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy seems like a remote possibility at the moment, the speedster might be inclined to get some more competitive practice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting from November 23, to get back to return to its peak. .

