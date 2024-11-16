Registrations for Men's Tennis Balls 2025 now available





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. The Middle Tennessee Men's Tennis Program is looking for children from the Murfreesboro area in 5th through 8th grades to apply for our 2025 Ball Kid Program. Assistant coach Josh McDermott will oversee this year's program, which will provide children with a great opportunity to be part of the team for the upcoming spring season. Ball children must be in grades 5 through 8. There are eight spots per competition, the first eight to register will receive the spot. We ask the child and parents to stay for the entire match. If you need to leave earlier, please let us know before you leave. Ball kids are encouraged to arrive 20 to 30 minutes before the game starts. All matches in January and February will be held indoors at the Adams Tennis Complex. All competitions in March and April will be held outdoors at the new outdoor facility on campus (weather permitting). The Ball Kid program is not only an essential part of tennis activities, but also offers additional benefits such as: – Training sessions held at the Adams Tennis Complex with the coaching staff and players. (January, to be determined) – A specialized Middle Tennessee State Ball Kid t-shirt for each program participant. – Free entry for the participant and his/her family throughout the season.

– Communicate with the technical staff and players. – Meet our players, get to know their cultures and experiences from around the world. – Assisting with tennis activities that are essential for the running of our matches. The 2025 spring schedule for Middle Tennessee men's tennis includes 15 home matches, opening with the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 16 at the Adams Tennis Complex. The Blue Raiders also welcome Utah, New Mexico and South Alabama to Murfreesboro for the Battle in the 'Boro on Feb. 21-23 at the Outdoor Tennis Facility. If you have any questions, please contact CoachMcDermottat [email protected]. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseans' tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter(MT_MensTennis) and Instagram(MT_MensTennis).

Print-friendly version

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2024/11/16/mens-tennis-2025-mens-tennis-ball-kid-sign-ups-now-available.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos