Sports
Sanaya Buddhadasas becomes famous in the field of table tennis
19
Eighteen-year-old Hasali Sanaya Buddhadasa, a table tennis player from Sri Lanka and living in Australia, is preparing to represent the country at the Youth World Championships in Sweden, starting on November 28, marking her third appearance in the elite competition.
For Sanaya, who started playing table tennis as a young child in Sri Lanka, the journey to the world stage has been one of dedication, resilience and bold choices.
She now holds dual citizenship of Sri Lanka and Australia, is one of the few players to have represented both countries and is a rising star in her sport.
Sanaya's father, Dr. Gihan Buddhadasa, who served at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for 20 years, remembers the beginning of her journey in Sri Lanka. He and his wife, Harshani, a psychology consultant, encouraged Sanaya from an early age to balance sports and academics. We introduced her to many sports, but she was attracted to table tennis, he says.
Sanaya, a student at Vishakha Vidyalaya in Colombo, started training at school and soon developed a natural feel for the game. Her parents recognized her talent and enlisted the help of private coaches to help her develop her skills.
My first coaches in Sri Lanka were Nuwan Sampath, Dinesh Deshapriya, Namal Gunasekara and Vajira Wickramasingha. When we moved to Australia, I trained with Felix Sung, a Chinese coach, in Sydney, she recalls with gratitude.
My interest in table tennis started when my mother showed me videos of different sports. The table tennis table immediately caught my attention. I liked the high throw and precision of it. I started after-school training and discovered that I had a talent for the sport, which made me want to continue playing. Ultimately, it became part of who I am, Sanaya explains.
At the age of 12, Sanaya's talent was undeniable. She had won multiple age category titles and earned a spot in the Sri Lanka under-15 team, where she competed internationally and won a silver medal at the South Asian Games in the Maldives. These early experiences not only shaped her game, but also fueled her dreams of reaching the highest level in table tennis.
I remember winning the under-15 title at a national tournament in Sri Lanka around the age of 12. This year I won my first gold medals at the Oceania Championship for Australia in the under 19 category in both team and individual events. I also won gold in all four under 21 team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Last year I won team gold and silver in singles at the Oceania event, but this year was particularly special as I got a clean sheet in the under-21s, says Sanaya of her most memorable performances.
I am an attacking player with a shake handle and use slick rubbers on my paddle. Table tennis is more than just technique; it requires physical strength, mental focus and agility. Because the sport is practiced all year round, without an off-season, I focus heavily on endurance, integrating running and swimming to build endurance.
I also go to the gym five days a week to work on strength training, which is crucial for the explosive movements in table tennis, she explains about her playing style.
Height plays a role, but not as much as in sports like basketball. With my approximately average height for table tennis, I think I'm in good company, as many top female players from China, for example, are around 56, she explains.
In my spare time I like to paint and play Sudoku. It's nice to relax with things that keep my mind busy and I feel like they even help improve my focus during competitions, Sanaya adds.
In 2014, the Sanaya family made the life-changing decision to move to Australia. With her mother granted permanent residency, they saw Australia as a place where Sanaya could gain access to world-class facilities and stronger competitive opportunities. They initially settled in Sydney where Sanaya began training with a local coach and competing in interstate competitions. We wanted her to have the best opportunities, even if it meant starting over in a new country, her father says.
Her dedication was rewarded when she caught the attention of Australia's national table tennis coaches during a tournament in Canberra. After seeing her talent and competitive spirit, they invited her to train with the national team, which was based in Melbourne. Her family took the opportunity and moved to Melbourne in 2016 so Sanaya could undergo intensive training with Australia's best players.
In Melbourne, Sanaya trained at the Loops Centre, a premier facility where both junior and senior national teams hone their skills. Practicing alongside some of Australia's best players allowed her to take her game to new heights. Her father remembers the impact of the move. Training with Australia's national team exposed her to the kind of high-quality environment that helped her grow both mentally and physically.
Within a few years, she rose to become the number one player in both the under-17 and under-19 categories in Australia. Her impressive performances at national tournaments also led to opportunities abroad, where she gained valuable experience competing and training in countries such as the United States, Thailand and Germany. This international exposure steadily improved her world ranking, bringing her closer to her goal of one day competing in the Olympic Games.
For Sanaya, the Olympic Games have always been her ultimate goal. She dreams of representing Australia on the world's biggest stage in 2028.
My ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games. Academically, I want to become a physiotherapist. I have been helped through my injuries and recovery by great physiotherapists, and one day I want to support others in the same way, she says humbly.
Despite representing Australia, Sanaya remains deeply connected to her Sri Lankan heritage. She appreciates the opportunity to represent both countries and hopes to inspire young athletes in Sri Lanka to pursue their dreams wherever they are.
As a dual citizen of Sri Lanka and Australia, I am honored to represent both. It means a lot to me to be the first Sri Lankan to play for Australia in table tennis, and I hope it inspires other Sri Lankans to pursue their dreams, whether it be in sports or academia , says Sanaya.
Her family, especially her younger brother Rivindu, has been a constant source of support. My brother Rivindu is now 16 and also shows a lot of promise in table tennis. He is part of his state team and is progressing quickly. He definitely has a bright future in the sport, she shares.
As she prepares for the Youth World Championships in Sweden, Sanaya's schedule is intense. She recently spent a two-week break in Sri Lanka before heading to Portugal for pre-tournament training with the Australian national team. This preparation includes close collaboration with the Australian head coach, who has arranged a rigorous training program for Sanaya and her teammates in Portugal.
In Sweden, Sanaya will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories, each requiring specific skills and strategies. Her current global ranking of 110 in the under-19 category, combined with her recent gold medals at the Oceania Championships, underlines her capabilities and commitment to success on the world stage.
As the first Sri Lankan to play table tennis for Australia, Sanaya hopes her journey will inspire others. Her journey is a testament to the possibilities that hard work, family support, and an unwavering dedication to one's goals can provide. As she steps onto the world stage in Sweden, she carries with her the dreams of two nations and a promise to continue her journey of growth, ambition and excellence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sundayobserver.lk/2024/11/17/sport/37710/sanaya-buddhadasas-rise-to-table-tennis-stardom/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump picks Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary
- Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Norwood in MIAA Div. 2 final
- Moderate exercise alone isn't enough to compensate for sitting all day, says study
- US lawmakers urge President Biden to 'advocate for Imran Khan's immediate release'
- Leaders of Turkey and Qatar call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
- Stacey Dooley speaks to daughter Minnie as she shares 'exciting news'
- UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings
- Paolini wins twice as Italy reaches the semi-finals at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China before the bilateral meeting | Lima, Peru
- Donald Trump plans to press Iran oil, nuclear sanctions – report
- PM Modi in Nigeria – PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives warm welcome on first visit