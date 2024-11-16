Sanaya Buddhadasas becomes famous in the field of table tennis

19

Eighteen-year-old Hasali Sanaya Buddhadasa, a table tennis player from Sri Lanka and living in Australia, is preparing to represent the country at the Youth World Championships in Sweden, starting on November 28, marking her third appearance in the elite competition.

For Sanaya, who started playing table tennis as a young child in Sri Lanka, the journey to the world stage has been one of dedication, resilience and bold choices.

She now holds dual citizenship of Sri Lanka and Australia, is one of the few players to have represented both countries and is a rising star in her sport.

Sanaya's father, Dr. Gihan Buddhadasa, who served at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for 20 years, remembers the beginning of her journey in Sri Lanka. He and his wife, Harshani, a psychology consultant, encouraged Sanaya from an early age to balance sports and academics. We introduced her to many sports, but she was attracted to table tennis, he says.

Sanaya, a student at Vishakha Vidyalaya in Colombo, started training at school and soon developed a natural feel for the game. Her parents recognized her talent and enlisted the help of private coaches to help her develop her skills.

My first coaches in Sri Lanka were Nuwan Sampath, Dinesh Deshapriya, Namal Gunasekara and Vajira Wickramasingha. When we moved to Australia, I trained with Felix Sung, a Chinese coach, in Sydney, she recalls with gratitude.

My interest in table tennis started when my mother showed me videos of different sports. The table tennis table immediately caught my attention. I liked the high throw and precision of it. I started after-school training and discovered that I had a talent for the sport, which made me want to continue playing. Ultimately, it became part of who I am, Sanaya explains.

At the age of 12, Sanaya's talent was undeniable. She had won multiple age category titles and earned a spot in the Sri Lanka under-15 team, where she competed internationally and won a silver medal at the South Asian Games in the Maldives. These early experiences not only shaped her game, but also fueled her dreams of reaching the highest level in table tennis.

I remember winning the under-15 title at a national tournament in Sri Lanka around the age of 12. This year I won my first gold medals at the Oceania Championship for Australia in the under 19 category in both team and individual events. I also won gold in all four under 21 team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Last year I won team gold and silver in singles at the Oceania event, but this year was particularly special as I got a clean sheet in the under-21s, says Sanaya of her most memorable performances.

I am an attacking player with a shake handle and use slick rubbers on my paddle. Table tennis is more than just technique; it requires physical strength, mental focus and agility. Because the sport is practiced all year round, without an off-season, I focus heavily on endurance, integrating running and swimming to build endurance.

I also go to the gym five days a week to work on strength training, which is crucial for the explosive movements in table tennis, she explains about her playing style.

Height plays a role, but not as much as in sports like basketball. With my approximately average height for table tennis, I think I'm in good company, as many top female players from China, for example, are around 56, she explains.

In my spare time I like to paint and play Sudoku. It's nice to relax with things that keep my mind busy and I feel like they even help improve my focus during competitions, Sanaya adds.

In 2014, the Sanaya family made the life-changing decision to move to Australia. With her mother granted permanent residency, they saw Australia as a place where Sanaya could gain access to world-class facilities and stronger competitive opportunities. They initially settled in Sydney where Sanaya began training with a local coach and competing in interstate competitions. We wanted her to have the best opportunities, even if it meant starting over in a new country, her father says.

Her dedication was rewarded when she caught the attention of Australia's national table tennis coaches during a tournament in Canberra. After seeing her talent and competitive spirit, they invited her to train with the national team, which was based in Melbourne. Her family took the opportunity and moved to Melbourne in 2016 so Sanaya could undergo intensive training with Australia's best players.

In Melbourne, Sanaya trained at the Loops Centre, a premier facility where both junior and senior national teams hone their skills. Practicing alongside some of Australia's best players allowed her to take her game to new heights. Her father remembers the impact of the move. Training with Australia's national team exposed her to the kind of high-quality environment that helped her grow both mentally and physically.

Within a few years, she rose to become the number one player in both the under-17 and under-19 categories in Australia. Her impressive performances at national tournaments also led to opportunities abroad, where she gained valuable experience competing and training in countries such as the United States, Thailand and Germany. This international exposure steadily improved her world ranking, bringing her closer to her goal of one day competing in the Olympic Games.

For Sanaya, the Olympic Games have always been her ultimate goal. She dreams of representing Australia on the world's biggest stage in 2028.

My ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games. Academically, I want to become a physiotherapist. I have been helped through my injuries and recovery by great physiotherapists, and one day I want to support others in the same way, she says humbly.

Despite representing Australia, Sanaya remains deeply connected to her Sri Lankan heritage. She appreciates the opportunity to represent both countries and hopes to inspire young athletes in Sri Lanka to pursue their dreams wherever they are.

As a dual citizen of Sri Lanka and Australia, I am honored to represent both. It means a lot to me to be the first Sri Lankan to play for Australia in table tennis, and I hope it inspires other Sri Lankans to pursue their dreams, whether it be in sports or academia , says Sanaya.

Her family, especially her younger brother Rivindu, has been a constant source of support. My brother Rivindu is now 16 and also shows a lot of promise in table tennis. He is part of his state team and is progressing quickly. He definitely has a bright future in the sport, she shares.

As she prepares for the Youth World Championships in Sweden, Sanaya's schedule is intense. She recently spent a two-week break in Sri Lanka before heading to Portugal for pre-tournament training with the Australian national team. This preparation includes close collaboration with the Australian head coach, who has arranged a rigorous training program for Sanaya and her teammates in Portugal.

In Sweden, Sanaya will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories, each requiring specific skills and strategies. Her current global ranking of 110 in the under-19 category, combined with her recent gold medals at the Oceania Championships, underlines her capabilities and commitment to success on the world stage.

As the first Sri Lankan to play table tennis for Australia, Sanaya hopes her journey will inspire others. Her journey is a testament to the possibilities that hard work, family support, and an unwavering dedication to one's goals can provide. As she steps onto the world stage in Sweden, she carries with her the dreams of two nations and a promise to continue her journey of growth, ambition and excellence.