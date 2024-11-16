The Guardian view on test times: cricket traditions are being wiped clean with cash | Editorial





TTwo cricketing worlds collide next week. Australia and India meet in Perth on Friday in the opening Test of what promises to be an epic meeting the first five-match series between the two great rivals since 1991-92. Five-match Test series used to be the norm. However, with the exception of England and Australia, they have become rare. One-day cricket, and especially Twenty20, has eroded the time available for the longest form of the game, forcing series to be shortened to three or even two matches. What used to be a novel that lasted all summer has become a novella in no time. But in this Australian summer there is something like tradition again. Five Tests spread over a month and a half, with the Christmas and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney in their usual place. However, the new world of cricket does not let tradition dominate. Just two days after the Perth Test begins, the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction will take place JeddahSaudi Arabia, underscoring the desert kingdom's growing influence in global sport. There will be ten IPL franchises bidding 574 players competing for 204 slots, in addition to the 46 already retained. A total of 250 players will take part in the two-month 2025 IPL season next spring. Each player determines his auction base price, and the amounts are eye-watering. Even 42-year-old Jimmy Anderson, who recently retired from Test cricket, has pitched himself for 115,000, a snip compared to the 2m-plus that proved Twenty20 matchwinners command. It's sport, big finance and a vision of the future: a grim and dystopian one if traditional Test action in Perthis is more to your taste, although IPL enthusiasts seem to find the auction process as compelling as the games themselves. Full-fledged franchise cricket under the IPL model will soon come to Britain. The eight teams involved in the One hundredthe England and Wales Cricket Boards' even shorter answer to the IPL, is currently on sale, with Indian franchise owners keen to get a piece of the action. When that process is complete, there will be two rival structures in the English game: traditional counties trying to keep alive the long-form (currently in the county championship, four-day) cricket beloved of purists, and newly revamped franchises dedicated to to the fast-paced version of the game, awash in money and offering unashamed mass entertainment. The ECB argues that the money generated from the sale of shares in the Hundred to mega-corporations will boost cricket at all levels and help reverse a perceived decline in recreational cricket. But will the patient survive the cure? It is far from clear that the provinces and the franchises can coexist, and it is entirely plausible that a competitive structure dating back to the late 19th century will be marginalized or even destroyed. Long-form cricket will increasingly have to fight for its right to exist, perhaps becoming a partly amateur (and certainly second-rate) pursuit, while lavishly paid professionals play the big-money, short-form game for interconnected franchises around the world. Testing are already under threat in a number of major cricketing nations, and hardly feature in the women's game. So make sure you enjoy the traditional Test opener in Perth next weekend. That is, if you can take your eyes off the high rollers in Jeddah.

