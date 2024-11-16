Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud: ATP Finals tennis semi-final live | ATP finals

There was some hugely entertaining stuff in that set but Sinner was a runaway train, he takes it in bang on thirty minutes. Ruud needs to find another level or four to make a fist of it in the next. “,”elementId”:”9bca7007-bc0c-4a2a-a8ca-2fae38695427″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1731788135000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:15.15EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1731788231000,”block LastUpdatedDisplay: 15.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1731788231000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:15.17EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:15.17″,”title”Jannik Sinner wins the first set 6-1!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine bad Sat Nov 16, 2024 3:43 PM EST”,”secondaryDateLine严 first published Sat Nov 16, 2024 2:03 PM EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”iddice:key-events-carousel-mobile “,”absoluteServerTimes “:false,”renderingTarget Important events

Show only important events Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

Second set: Sinner 6-1, 3-2 Ruud* Sinner moves so well at the back of the court (cliché alert!), especially for such a big guy, he steps up to Ruud's serve and produces two BREAK POINTS. Ruud saves the first with a good serve wide. Top service! Ruud saves the second one to make Deuce. The match is on the line here. Sinner gets his fourth break point on Ruud's serve and the pressure seems significant. A violent forehand from Sinner causes Ruud to scramble and there is THE PAUSE for sinner. The sinners' camp stands up and cheers their man on, they want to get this job done and book their place in tomorrow's final tonight without too much trouble. Things are going according to plan at the moment. Part

Second set: *Sinner 6-1, 2-2 Ruud Now thenRuud shoots the 0-30 with some help from a few mishits from his opponent. Tonight is the first bit busy at the Sinner service Ice-veined response from Sinner who recovers with four points in a row, including a step inside and a crunching forehand that flew away like a tracer bullet. Impressive stuff from both men and were still on serve in the second. Part

Second set: Sinner 6-1, 1-2 Ruud* Better from Ruud who hops to his seat after a firm grip. This was it reasonable: JANNIK SINNER, YOU GENIUS!!! #NittoATPFinals | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/kHNCh0RU4B — ATP tour (@atptour) November 16, 2024



”}}”/> Part

Second set: *Sinner 6-1, 1-1 Ruud Come in and give it a slap, says Ray Winstone, Sorry – Tim Henman. That's exactly what Ruud does: come forward with clever footwork and play with controlled aggression. He pins Sinner back and sends the winner away. Henman was probably standing at the side of the court, spinning and patting his large, sun-tanned belly. No, that's Winstone again, isn't it. Sinner holds on Even though Ruud is coming towards him, it all looks a bit ominous. The audience clearly thinks so too and is starting to support Ruud more and more. They don't want to go home before they've earned their euros. Part

Second set: Sinner 6-1, 0-1 Ruud* Ruud finds his first serve and goes to 40-15. Sinner goes wide on a crosscourt forehand and the Norwegian gets on the board at the start of the second set. He needed that BIG TIME. Part

Jannik Sinner takes the first set 6-1! There was some hugely entertaining stuff in that set, but Sinner was a runaway train, clocking in at thirty minutes. Ruud still has to find another level or four to make a fist of it in the next one. Part

First set: Sinner 5-1 Ruud* Ruud's timing is a bit off, he took a few off the racket frame and he really can't afford to give Sinner the freebies. Enjoy playing tennis! Ruud plays a drop shot with a lot of slice on it, but somehow Sinner chases him down and gets his racket under it. The fact that it is back also applies to Ruud, who shoots his off-balance answer into the net. Sinner takes the double break and the crowd erupts. Ruud needs to be a bit sharper if this doesn't want to turn into some kind of procession. Part

First set: *Sinner 4-1 Ruud Have some of that! Ruud plays a stunning, thrilling forehand pass over the line, Sinner can only watch in awe as the ball flies past. Ruud has increased the aggression and it is paying off, he creates two BREAK POINTS. Sinner serves his way out of one and volleys his way out of the other. No drama. Ruud puts him back out of the lead with some brutal hitting from the back of the court, but Sinner is at the top of the men's tennis tree for good reason. He absorbs the pressure and moves up a level himself delay. That could be the first set decided in that one game. Part

First set: Sinner 3-1 Ruud* Well played Casper Ruud, the Norwegian settles into his game and looks cheerful, while at the second time of asking he gets on the board with his serve. Sinner won't have a great time in Turin tonight. Part

First set: *Sinner 3-0 Ruud (*Denotes server) The sinner is in a hurry. He follows up the break with a warp speed serve play. Ruud looks a bit shocked as he walks to his chair. Part

First set: Sinner 2-0 Ruud* (*Denotes server) Ruud approaches the net door early and calms his nerves with a well-executed forehand. What a demonstration! We might not see a better one all night, you know. Both players play with the other, backhand, forehand, slice, power and precision. After a high-octane exchange, Sinner opts for the drop shot, Ruud goes after it and makes it, but Sinner plays a wonderful volley lob that ends up perfectly in the back corner. Ruud offers his applause, but the Italian is too hot to handle and PAUSE the first time I asked. Part

First set: *Sinner 1-0 Ruud (*Denotes server) Sinner, wearing a black shirt, light blue shorts and a white cap, sneaks to the baseline, ready to let loose. Ruud waits over the net with a white bandana and a burgundy red dress. It's a solid first game from Sinner, opening his shoulders and finding the angles with both serves and groundstrokes, with Ruud scrambling along the baseline but unable to make much of an impact. Part

The players enter the arena into a cacophony of noise and such heavy flash. Sinner wins the toss and chooses to serve. They'll get a few hits and be well on their way. Part

Tim Henman and Laura Robson I want to see Ruud come out swinging, not reckless, but embracing his naturally aggressive game. Sinner has no real weaknesses, he is a monster on both sides of the pitch and is the current number 1 in the world. I know I'm the underdog but I'm going to go out there and do my best, Ruud said in his pre-match presser, adding that it's always 'fun and a challenge to face Sinner. We may see him come to the net a little more often than usual, as Sinner is so strong from the back of the pitch that it will be difficult to take on the Italian from there. Ruud might look at it to mix it up. . Why not!? says Henman with a broad grin. Part

Sinner is the favorite for this match and will be cheered by the local crowd in Turin, can Ruud pull off a shock? You'd think he should take the first set and give the big Italian a case of collywobbles. Ruud, 25, has now reached the ATP Finals three times, losing the 2022 final in straight sets to the rubber-legged himself, Novak Djokovic. His opponent knows tonight that Sinner had a good feeling that he was eliminated in the same way by Djokovic in last year's final. We're locked up. Are you ready? @Lexus_EU | #LexusATPHead2Head | #Partner pic.twitter.com/GfiC3VTorZ — ATP tour (@atptour) November 16, 2024



”}}”/> Part

Pre-match lecture: Check out our man Tumaini Carayol's report on Fritz's win over Zverev, the American has now knocked the cloud hindering the German out of the US Open, Wimbledon and the ATP Finals. The bogeyman comes. Part