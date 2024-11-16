Zverev: 'This one will hurt more' | ATP tour

Match response

Zverev: 'This one will hurt more'

Two-time champion reflects on semifinal loss to Fritz at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals

November 16, 2024

Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Alexander Zverev is a two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion.

By ATP staff

Alexander Zverev came close to solving the Taylor Fritz puzzle, but fell short again.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old lost to the inspired American in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. In a tight three-set battle that saw the two separated by just a few points, Zverev admitted he fell short in crucial moments.

“This one might hurt a little bit more because I thought I played at a decent level and overall had more chances in the third set. I felt like statistically and shot-wise my level was maybe even higher than that from him to the important moments That's where I screwed up. This one will hurt more than the other few,” Zverev said.

“I didn't take my chances at all in the third set. I feel like I had more than enough. I played a tiebreak that was below average, I would say. A lot worse than the level in the third set.” on my part.”

In one of the most notable rivalries of 2024, Zverev and Fritz faced off five times, including battles at Wimbledon and the US Open, which went Fritz's way. Overall, the American, who had his best season on the Tour, defeated Zverev 4-1 in the Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

The two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion acknowledged the improvements he has seen in the US Open finalist's play.

“His forehand often broke. His forehand was always fast and very aggressive, but in key moments he was very shaky. He could hit a winner, but he could also hit the fence. I feel like the ratio now is much more about winners than hitting the fence. His forehand doesn't break off as much as it used to,” he said.

“I think that's the shot that has improved the most for him.”

Zverev, who posted a perfect 3-0 round-robin record at the prestigious season finale, including a straight-sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz in his final group match on Friday, admitted he felt different against Fritz in the semi-final.

“I felt a little more empty today. Yesterday I felt full of energy. I was like a jumping ball. I could move and run no matter how long it took. Today I felt more empty, especially in the beginning. The longer the match the better I felt. At the beginning of the match I also had a hard time.

“It was one of those days where everything takes time to get going. It's not a natural flow of movement patterns, not even your photos, how you wake up in the morning. Everything is a little more tiring. I felt that way today.

“Against Carlos it was the highlight of the tournament. Probably the highest level match the tournament has seen yet. Unfortunately I was not able to live up to the level of the first set.”

Zverev, who sealed his status as year-end No. 2 in the PIF ATP rankings, also reflected on his journey this year. The German won two titles this season and registered a record of 69-21 according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

“I have played some fantastic matches. I won 65 matches, something like that. It's been an interesting year for me, especially after the injury. It was kind of my first year fully competing at this level again and competing in major tournaments. I won two Masters events (Rome and Paris),” said Zverev.

“But what remains in my mind are the heavy losses you suffered. What will stay with me is the Australian Open defeat against Daniil and the French Open final against Carlos. Those are the matches that stay in my mind. You can trust me, I will do everything I can to be back next year at the same times and in the same position. I'm going to do everything I can to win.”