The Ohio high school football postseason looks ahead to the regional finals on Nov. 22





CINCINNATI There were plenty of storylines Friday night in the Ohio high school football regional semifinals. The 2024 football playoffs were down to 16 teams in each of the seven divisions (112 teams total) competing in the regional semifinals on Friday night. The regional finals are November 22 at neutral locations. The neutral sites will be announced Sunday afternoon by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. In Division I, Region 4, No. 1 seed Moeller defeated Princeton 28-10 on Friday night. Big Moe will face No. 6 St. Xavier in the regional final after the Crusaders eliminated Lakota West 16-13. The Moeller vs. St. Xavier regional is expected to be played in Mason. In Division II, Region 8, top-seeded Anderson defeated No. 5 Mount Healthy 42-0. The Raptors have a 13-0 record for the first time in program history. La Salle, the No. 2 seed, also advances after a 37-0 win over No. 6 Harrison. The Anderson versus La Salle regional final is expected to be played in Princeton. In Division IV, Region 16, No. 5 seed Taft advances to the regional final after a 30-14 win over No. 9 Indian Hill. No. 10 Alter defeated Taylor, the No. 6 seed, 37-13 to advance. According to head coach David Dransman, this was Taylor's first regional semifinal appearance in program history. In Division VI, Region 24, No. 5 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place lost to top seed Coldwater in a regional semifinal at Trotwood-Madison. Their two playoff wins this postseason are the first in St. Bernard-Elmwood Place program history. Cincinnati Country Day, the No. 2 seed, fell to No. 3 Anna 56-14 in the other regional semifinal in Monroe. In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Prep made its first regional semifinal in program history, but lost to No. 2 Minster at Sidney High School's Memorial Stadium. Minster will play No. 1 seed Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) in a regional final on Nov. 22 at a neutral site. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 29 at neutral sites. The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Division I Regional Finals in Mason Moeller (12-1) vs. St. Xavier (10-3) Division II Regional Finals at Princeton Anderson (13-0) vs….La Salle (11-2) Division IV Regional Finals to be determined Taft (11-2) vs. Alter (8-5)

Indiana Class 3A Semi-state round Batesville at Heritage Hills

Kentucky Class 1A Regional Finals Newport on Kentucky Country Day NewCath in Campbellsville Class 2A regional final Martin County in Beechwood Class 4A regional final Covington Catholic in Boyle County Class 5A regional final Pulaski County in the Highlands Southwest at Cooper Class 6A regional final Central Hardin in Ryle TO REGISTER: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

