Brevard county high school football 2024 first round playoffs overview

Space Coast won the SSAA Atlantic 1A championship on Friday night. Cocoa, Eau Gallie and Titusville earned victories in the FHSAA playoff to advance to the regional semifinals.

Space Coast 21, call 14

The Space Coast Vipers defeated Bell to win the 2024 SSAA Atlantic 1A state championship.

The Vipers struck first after Chris McDonel ran 60 yards for a touchdown. Bell tied the score with 1:45 left in the first quarter after Landin Williams scored on a 9-yard run.

McDonel gave Space Coast the lead again at halftime when he scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Early in the third quarter, Zion Sandy connected with Dee Parker on a 42-yard pass to extend the Vipers' lead.

Although Bell pulled within seven points of the Vipers after Williams scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown with 6:07 left in the game, Space Coast's defense stepped up late in the fourth to hold the Bulldogs scoreless on their final drive of the match.

“This team and what they've accomplished this year; it's been a team effort. It's been really good complementary football,” Space Coast head coach Jake Owens said. “The offense saves the defense, the defense saves the offense and that's been the case all season.”

In his first season back as head coach for Space Coast, Owens helped lead the Vipers to a 10-3 record and the championship. After the game, Owens praised his team and coaching staff for the work they had done during the year.

“I am so happy for our players and coaches who have worked so hard and for this Port St. John community, they have wanted this for a long time,” Owens said. “It's just an incredible moment to have the opportunity to come back here and bring back the glory of Space Coast Vipers football.”

Cocoa 63, Lake Placid 0

No. 1 Cocoa scored 43 points in the first half in its Region 2-2A quarterfinal win over Lake Placid.

In the first quarter, quarterback Brady Hart threw touchdown passes to Jayvan Boggs and Nicholas Teter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. DJ Bryant intercepted a pass to put Cocoa back on offense with 4:42 left in the quarter. Just 42 seconds later, Latrison Lane scored on a 28-yard run for the Tigers.

The Tigers continued to score in the second quarter, starting with Malachi Coney's 1-yard touchdown run. O'Kece Battle added a 38-yard punt return and Boggs also caught a 37-yard pass from Hart in the second quarter.

Javeon Scott scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half and Troy Silberzhan found Chris Kelly on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for Cocoa.

The Tigers (7-3) host No. 5 Berkeley Prep next Friday at 7:30 p.m

Eau Gallie 35, Crystal River 0

The Commodores finished with a shutout win over Crystal River.

Xavier Lherisse put points on the board for Eau Gallie in the first quarter after scoring on a seven-yard run. Tay Welch also scored on his own in the first quarter.

Eau Gallie quarterback Joseph Allen threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, putting his team up 35-0. DJ Maultsby caught two of Allen's three touchdown passes and Lherisse caught an 88-yard pass for an Allen score in the quarter.

No. 1 Eau Gallie (10-1) will host No. 4 Titusville on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Titusville 17, Merritt Island14 (OT)

Titusville picked up an overtime win over Merritt Island to advance to the Region 2-3A semifinals.

Neither team scored points in the first quarter, but Merritt Island scored its first points of the game in the second quarter after Kevin Verpaele found Deshaun Thomas for a 34-yard touchdown pass. Delvonte Williams doubled the Mustangs' lead after scoring a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

In the third quarter, Jamarion Stephens scored on a 9-yard run to bring Titusville within seven points of Merritt Island. Tank Harvey tied the game for the Terriers with 4:09 left in regulation, sending the game into overtime when he ran 20 yards for a touchdown. In overtime, Titusville kicker Dean Roberts made a 24-yard field goal and Titusville's defense held the Mustangs scoreless to win the game.

No. 4 Titusville goes to No. 1 Eau Gallie. Merritt Island finishes the season with a 7-4 record.

Orlando Christian Prep 35, Melbourne CC 34 (OT)

In the Region 2-1A quarterfinals, Melbourne Central Catholic (8-3) fell in overtime to Orlando Christian Prep.

Brogan McNab's 3-yard touchdown run tied the score and was sent to the game for overtime. In overtime, Akeevin Anderson scored a 1-yard run for Orlando Christian Prep. Ramel Hernandez caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from McNab in overtime, but the Hustlers' extra point was blocked.

To start the game, Grady Bonenberger recovered a fumble in the end zone, giving the Hustlers the lead in the first quarter. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. Brayden Schuster and Anderson scored rushing touchdowns for Orlando Christian Prep. Noah Flores scored on a 90-yard kick return and Bonenberger caught a 28-yard pass from McNab in the second.

Anderson scored two more touchdowns in the second half for Orlando Christian Prep.

Zephyrhills 35, Rockledge15

Rockledge fell to Zephyrhills in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs. The Raiders end their season as district champions and with a 6-4 record.

Miramar 32, Heritage10

Miramar defeated Heritage in the Region 4-5A quarterfinals. For the 2024 season, the Panthers won the District 13-5A title and have a final record of 5-6.

Armwood 49, Melbourne0

The Melbourne Bulldogs lost to Armwood on the opening night of the FHSAA playoffs. Melbourne has a 5-6 record to end the season.

Clearwater Central Catholic 64, Holy Trinity14

Top-seeded Clearwater Central Catholic defeated Holy Trinity in the region quarterfinals 2-1A. The Tigers finish the season with a 5-5 record.

Osceola 58, Viera14

Viera fell to Osceola in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks end their season with a 4-7 record.