



ATP Finals 2024: schedule for Sunday, November 17 Day 8 Schedule at the ATP Finals Day 8 action on the ATP finals has arrived in Turin, Italy and tennis fans and experts around the world will be eager to see how the world's best players perform at the most prestigious Tour event of the season. LINK: Program for Sunday This year's elite eighth will be held in Turin from November 10 to 17, 2024, led by world number 1 Jannik Sinner, four-time Major winner Carlos Alcaraz, two-time Major winner Alexander Zverev, former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, US Open finalist Taylor Fritz, three-time Major finalist Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and world number 8 Alex de Minaur. With a total prize pool of $15,250,000 and an enticing 1500 ATP Tour for the undefeated champion, the 2024 ATP Finals will undoubtedly provide the best action of the year. Six-time former winner and 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic withdrew from the event after qualifying with a persistent knee injury. The Serbian great has completed his tennis collection with major trophies. capturing the Olympic gold medal over Alcaraz in August. Medvedev and Zverev are the two other former winners in the field. The popular Spaniard Alcaraz has once again clocked an impressive season on the Tour. With two Grand Slam victories, Alcaraz now owns four Grand Slams. The top-ranked Sinner, who has reached the quarter-finals or better of every event he has played this year, will focus on winning his eighth title in 2024. Could there be a surprise winner in Turin? Fritz and de Minaur have both achieved great results this year, and both players enjoy playing on indoor hard courts. Whoever wins in Turin will certainly have earned the prestigious title against a large field of competitors. Check back throughout the year for daily updates from TennisConnected.com for your current schedules, reviews, draws and results.

