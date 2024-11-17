Australia is boosting support for Afghan women's cricket, but the issue remains in limbo





An Afghan women's team plays a match in Australia (Photo by AREF KARIMI/AFP via Getty … [+] Images) AFP via Getty Images Australia has strengthened its support for Afghan women's cricket, but one of the sport's thorniest issues remains in limbo. It was recently announced that an Afghan women's team, made up of refugees who have moved to Australia, will play a match in Melbourne in January. It will be the first time an Afghan women's cricket team has taken the field since the Taliban's bloody takeover in 2021. Fearing for their safety, women cricketers took refuge abroad while most of the team fled to Australia. It effectively ended the nascent development of women's cricket in the war-torn country. The developments have polarized the board of the International Cricket Council – where power lies in the sport – and a working group was set up in late 2021 charged with investigating the situation in Afghanistan. ForbesAfghanistan will continue to be watched amid Cricket Australia's concerns over women's rights< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The ICC is under increasing pressure to act and the situation has intensified recently as members of the Afghanistan women's cricket team made a plea to reform as a refugee side based in Australia. After Afghanistan avoided ICC sanctions last year, the working group was set to be disbanded but remained intact because Australia and Britain had taken human rights positions. Women's cricket in Afghanistan has effectively stopped since the Taliban took power (Photo by AREF … [+] KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Australia has publicly shown its commitment by hosting a T20 match between an Afghanistan women's XI and a Cricket Without Borders XI on January 30, ahead of the Women's Ashes Test at the MCG. “Many people from the cricketing world and community have come together to provide support to members of the Afghanistan women's team since their move to Australia and this match will be a celebration of that work,” said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. “I am delighted that their ambition to play together will be realized in this practice match, which will be a wonderful addition to the many events surrounding the day-night Women's Ashes Test.” Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley helped set up the match in Afghanistan (Photo by Morgan … [+] Hancock/Getty Images for Cricket Australia) Getty Images for Cricket Australia But this show of support is unlikely to move the needle at the ICC board level. It is learned that the issue remains at a stalemate despite pleas earlier this year from refugee women asking for help in setting up a team in Australia. As I reported in July, an attempt to set aside a percentage of Afghanistan's revenues to fund women's cricket failed to materialize. ForbesThe initiative to fund women's cricket in Afghanistan fails The Afghanistan Cricket Board receives approximately $17 million annually as part of the ICC's revenue sharing model. But it was learned that the high cost of the Afghan men's team was cited as the main reason why the funds could not be deducted from the ACB's distribution. Afghanistan does not play cricket at home due to security concerns and is mainly based in the UAE and India. The ICC board's inaction was a blow to Afghanistan's refugee women, who through all this heartbreak will finally rediscover the pride of representing their country on the cricket field.

