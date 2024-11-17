Somerset Berkley hockey defeats Norwood in MIAA Div. 2 final





WORCESTER Five years ago, Ryan Crook sat in the stands and watched his older brother Lucas and sister Cami Crook win their second straight state championship with the Somerset Berkley field hockey team. With his siblings on the sidelines as coaches during Saturday's Division 2 championship game against top-seeded Norwood, it was the younger Crook's turn to shine brightly. “I feel great,” Ryan Crook said after the No. 2 Raiders avenged last season's Final Four loss with a 2-1 victory over the Mustangs. “I remember seeing them win the trophy and it was so exciting. I saw them win two and I wanted to win one too.” Ryan Crook scored both goals in the first quarter for the No. 2 Raiders (22-2), who captured their third state title and first since back-to-back games in 2018-19. SBR's previous two titles were in Div. 1. “It's crazy,” Raiders senior captain Emily Carr said. “I'm so proud of everyone. We made it today and worked hard until the last second.” The third time was the charm for SBR head coach Jen Crook, who was emotional after the game. “We played (Norwood) in the Final Four last year and my team was devastated that they lost,” said Jen Crook, Ryan's mother. “The kids have had this in the back of their minds since last season. It's been a year since they wanted to do this. So they did it. It's a good morning.” The Mustangs (20-2-1) made their second straight finals appearance. Norwood lost a heartbreaking overtime decision to Reading in 2023. “Today didn't go our way,” Mustangs head coach Allison Doliner said. “I'm so proud of the seniors. Even as juniors, they brought the team here. We've been a second-half team all season and that didn't work in our favor today.” The Raiders put pressure on Norwood's defense in the opening four minutes and were rewarded with six consecutive corners. After going 0-for-5, Ryan Crook hit a shot past Ava O'Neill to give SBR a 1-0 lead at the 8:04 mark. The second-year midfielder struck again just before the end of the first inning, thanks to several accurate passes from his teammates that gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead. Ryan Crook was on the field when Mustangs eliminated SBR in the 2023 Final Four. “Ryan is not a dangerous player,” Jen Crook said of her hockey-playing son. “He keeps everything simple and plays the right way. He just has a good eye.” More:Why do boys play hockey? Here's what you need to know about the sports and laws in Massachusetts Norwood finally got on the board with 13 seconds left in the third period on a nice goal from Shea Larkee, cutting the lead to 2-1. But SBR's defense closed the door in the last eight minutes to clinch the title. “It just feels great and we've been working hard for it all season,” said senior goalkeeper Sophia Valcourt, who finished with six saves. “The team came through, especially after losing to them in the Final Four. We really wanted to do better and we did.” Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @Chezsports

