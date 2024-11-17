Cricketers' perception of playing on artificial turf







doi: 10.1080/02640414.2024.2425204.

Online before print.

preferences

Expand



Connection

1 Institute for Education, Arts and Community, Federation University Australia, Victoria, Australia. Item on clipboard Dara M Twomey et al. J Sports science.



Show details



Display options

Display options Format



Abstract PubMed PMID doi: 10.1080/02640414.2024.2425204.

Online before print.

Connection

1 Institute for Education, Arts and Community, Federation University Australia, Victoria, Australia. Item on clipboard Quote Display options Display options Format

Abstract PubMed PMID Abstract With the recent introduction of artificial grass playing surfaces on the field in community level cricket, this article presents the physical performance and injury-related perceptions of male, senior cricketers. Following the validity and reliability tests, 43 cricketers from two clubs completed a questionnaire consisting of three parts: demographic information; individual performance; and injury risk and severity. Descriptive variables were calculated and chi-square tests were conducted to identify differences in perception based on the field type players were exposed to and their injury status. Most players preferred artificial grass for training (53.7%) and wet/rainy conditions (64.1%), but natural grass for competitive matches (67.4%) and dry conditions (69.0%). There were significant differences in the perception of game speed (P < 0.001), the need to be fitter (P = 0.015), and overall physical performance quality based on injury status (P = 0.017) and field (P <0.021). Skin injuries were the only injuries reported to be more likely on artificial turf. Overall, players did not feel that the technical and physical performance aspects of cricket were affected when playing on artificial grass compared to natural grass. However, the pitch type that players were exposed to had a significant impact on their perceptions and highlights the importance of artificial grass composition for future application in cricket. Keywords:

Cricket; artificial grass; risk of injury; natural grass; player perceptions; player performance. PubMed disclaimer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39545615/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos